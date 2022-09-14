Read full article on original website
Police Searching for Beloved Show Goats Stolen in Weld County
The Weld County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) is searching for beloved show goats stolen from a rural property near Severance. In a Facebook post, WCSO revealed that police learned of the incident on Thursday (Sept. 15), when someone reported a theft in the 8700 block of Weld County Road 80.5. After...
This Week’s Larimer County’s Most Wanted: Jason Baker
Northern Colorado law enforcement works hard day and night to keep our cities and towns safe. Whether they're assisting citizens or fighting crime, their jobs are anything but easy. One of their challenges is tracking down suspects on the Most Wanted list. The Larimer County Sheriff's Office continually updates its...
Bowhunter Charged, Attacked By Moose In Larimer County
An unidentified male bowhunter has sustained serious injuries after being attacked by a moose in rural Larimer County earlier this week. According to a Facebook post via the Larimer County Sheriff's Office (LCSO), the sheriff's office received an emergency SOS from a GPS device at around 12 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13; that emergency signal reportedly came from a GPS device carried by an adult male hunter who was located off of Long Draw Road above Highway 14.
Shoplifting in One Colorado City Could Soon Land You in Jail
Stealing is bad. You shouldn't do it. Soon, if you shoplift in one Colorado city, it could mean a three-day trip to jail. The Aurora City Council held a meeting on Monday night on an ordinance to curb shoplifting in the city. The ordinance could create a separate theft category for retail theft according to KDVR.
Loveland K9 Officer Saves the Day in Stolen License Plate Case
There's a member of the Loveland Police Department (LPD) that you need to meet — and Styng is his name. Styng is a part of the Loveland Police Canine Unit. According to the LPD, Styng and his fellow K9 officers — Shadow, Jojo, Pako, and Nazar — work tirelessly to assist police with arrests, narcotics seizures, safety sweeps, criminal tracking, and locating missing persons.
What’s the Story Behind the Kinikinik Store in the Poudre Canyon?
The Poudre Canyon is filled with interesting sights, sounds, and scenery for miles and miles in every direction. From the rushing river and gorgeous forest views to unique landmarks, there are plenty of places worth pulling off for while driving this stretch of road. The Kinikinik General Store is one...
Northern Colorado Police Departments Mourn Death of Fallen Arvada Officer
Law enforcement in Northern Colorado is standing in solidarity with the Arvada Police Department (APD) after the death of one of their officers. According to a Facebook post from APD, the incident occurred on Sunday (Sept. 11) morning, when police responded to a family disturbance on Arvada's W 51st Avenue.
This Week’s Larimer County’s Most Wanted: Kasey Clifton
Northern Colorado law enforcement works hard day and night to keep our cities and towns safe. Whether they're assisting citizens or fighting crime, their jobs are anything but easy. One of their challenges is tracking down suspects on the Most Wanted list. The Larimer County Sheriff's Office continually updates its...
The 4 Most Likely Cities to Have Your Car Stolen in Colorado
When you own a car, one fear is always in the back of your head... Having your vehicle stolen. You might drive a really nice car or you might own a vehicle that is nothing flashy but get you from A to B. Either way, that vehicle is an integral...
See Smoke? NoCo Regional Airport to Test Crash/Disaster Responsiveness Sept. 20
Often times, to see how you'd do in the event of an emergency, you have to pretend that there is an emergency. Better to practice and be ready, than to be unprepared. Local agencies will be convening at the Northern Colorado Regional Airport for a full-scale drill to see how they would react and respond to a plane crash there.
Red, White, or Rosé? 10 Northern Colorado Wineries You Need to Visit
To quote the great Billy Joel: "A bottle of white, a bottle of red, perhaps a bottle of rosé instead?" Thankfully, you can try all of those in Northern Colorado. Despite its reputation for craft beer, the Front Range has plenty of wineries for when you need to get your grape on.
Historic Denver Building to Become a Haunted-Themed Bar
A historic Denver building located at 1526 Blake Street has quite the haunted reputation, but now its spooky stories are being celebrated with a new bar and restaurant that's set to open in the space next month. The structure is one of the oldest buildings on Blake Steet. It started...
There’s a Linden Street Renovation Celebration This Weekend in Fort Collins
Downtown Fort Collins now has a special kind of street and that is worth a special celebration. Linden street has been undergoing quite a renovation and the City of Fort Collins has decided it's time to show off its new use and look as a "convertible street". The public is...
Thoughts on Black Houses? There is One for Sale in Fort Collins
I am seeing black exterior paint on homes more and more as of late. Black exteriors on homes seem to be a polarizing topic. Some loathe the idea of a black home while others drool over the idea of painting their homes. Personally, I feel that if it is done...
1940s Big Band Bash & Dance Happening in Windsor to Help Local Veterans
The American Legion Post 109 is hosting a 1940s Big Band Bash & Dance November 11th from 6-11pm at 624 Ash St in Windsor, Colorado. "Tuned In to NoCo" spoke with American Legion Post 109 Board Member, John Jones, about the event. Jones says they are so excited to bring this bash to Windsor and they want everyone to come join in the fun.
A Fun Tradition: Fort Collins Nursery’s 2022 Giant Pumpkin Weigh-Off & Jamboree
Big. Really big. Extraordinarily big. Giant. Giant pumpkins will shock many, and will be weighed, at the fun fall festival. They aren't necessarily "sexy," but they are beautiful in their own wonderful way. Ten pumpkin growers will win prizes, as part of a $6,000 purse for the day's events. It...
Cat People, Rejoice: The NoCo Cat Cafe is Officially Open in Loveland
Cat lovers can rejoice because the NoCo Cat Cafe is finally here — or, we should say, feline-ally here. Following a series of successful pop-ups last year, the cafe's founders, Kimberly Tejchma-Sanford and Christopher Sandford, announced plans for a brick-and-mortar locale in December 2021. Now, that dream is a...
Is This Really the Best Breakfast Burrito in Loveland?
Opinions are like *insert crude word here* in that everyone has one — especially about breakfast burritos. Still, one brave soul decided to venture into the Lovelanders Facebook group to ask: "Where in Loveland is the best breakfast burrito?" The responses flooded in, with some cautioning the asker that...
Thompson School District Launches New Workforce Program
The Thompson School District announced a new program last month that is set to ignite an entrepreneurial mindset in students in kindergarten through 8th grade. This program is called Thompson Tomorrows Today and was designed to help better prepare students for real-world professions. "Tuned In to NoCo" spoke with Thompson...
A New Barbershop is Coming to Windsor
If you live or work in Windsor and are looking for another option for a haircut, you will soon have a new barbershop in your neighborhood. Floyd's 99 Barbershop will soon be opening in the King Soopers shopping complex at 1520 Main Street. Floyds 99 Barbershop doesn't state the exact...
