ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Sinai, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TBR News Media

Wanted for South Setauket larceny

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the men who allegedly stole merchandise from a South Setauket store in August. Three men, including the man pictured on the right, entered Home Depot, located at 255 Pond...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mount Sinai, NY
TBR News Media

Setauket Fire Department to host Pancake Breakfast fundraiser

Pass the maple syrup! Join the Setauket Fire Department Auxiliary Department for its annual Pancake Breakfast/Chinese Auction Fundraiser on Sunday, Sept. 18 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Setauket Fire Department’s Station #2, 9 Arrowhead Lane, East Setauket. Tickets: are $10 adults, $8 seniors, $6 children under 10. Toddlers under age 2 are free. [email protected]
SETAUKET- EAST SETAUKET, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#9 11 Memorial#Local Life#Localevent#The Fire Department#Msfd#Ground Zero
TBR News Media

Stepping up to support Frank Melville Memorial Park – a community treasure

Three teenagers answered the call when the Frank Melville Memorial Park board asked for volunteers to raise money to support the park’s programs and upkeep. Located in Setauket’s beautiful historic district, the private park relies on donations from the public and Julia Zabinski, Logan Simon and Logan Valeiko stepped up and raised over $500 this summer.
SETAUKET- EAST SETAUKET, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
danspapers.com

Things to Do in the Hamptons This Weekend, September 16–18, 2022

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. There are still lots of things to do in the Hamptons as summer gives way to fall! Enjoy live shows, outdoor fun, art exhibitions and more this weekend, September 16–18, 2022. HAMPTONS LIVE SHOWS. Fast Five at The Stephen Talkhouse.
LIFESTYLE
longisland.com

Where to Get Fresh Apple Cider on Long Island This Fall

Sure, you could go with one of those name brand apple ciders from the grocery store but where’s the fun in that? Especially since Long Island farms have some of the best apple cider around made fresh! We picked just a handful of places you can go to get a jug of apple cider (and maybe a donut to go along with it!)
DRINKS
weatherboy.com

Earthquake Rattles New York; 12th Earthquake in the Northeast Over Last 30 Days

USGS is reporting that an earthquake struck upstate New York north of Albany this morning. At 3:45 am, USGS reported the 12th earthquake to strike the northeast over the last 30 days; this weak seismic event unfolded, rated a magnitude 1.9 event, struck in South Glens Falls just north and east of Saratoga Springs. The earthquake’s epicenter was 10.2 km deep. While the earthquake was measured by seismographs in the northeast, it was likely not strong enough for most people to feel it.
SOUTH GLENS FALLS, NY
TBR News Media

TBR News Media

East Setauket, NY
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
745K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, opinions and entertainment. We provide you with the latest breaking news and information for your community.

 https://tbrnewsmedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy