The Investigation of the Horrific TWA Flight 800 Crash Was the Longest and Priciest in the History of the NTSBYana BostongirlEast Moriches, NY
Michigan cannabis dispensary now open to recreational customersKristen WaltersGrand Haven, MI
What Happened To Martha Stewart's Turkey Hill Farm House in Westport, ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaWestport, CT
Foundation Launched to Support Healthcare ServicesConnecticut by the NumbersNew Haven, CT
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best Vietnamese Food in all of ConnecticutTravel MavenBridgeport, CT
Local Italian American lodge honors the fallen during Sept. 11 memorial
The Order Sons and Daughters of Italy in America Vigiano Brothers Lodge 3436 held a memorial service at Harborfront Park on Sunday, Sept. 11, to honor two brothers who lost their lives on 9/11. The Sons and Daughters of Italy is a nationwide Italian American fraternal organization. Lodge 3436 comprises...
Long Island tenants and activists march for housing rights
A group of activists and tenants met at the Rockville Centre LIRR station around 10:45 a.m. on Saturday to march for housing rights. New York Communities for Change and a number of other housing rights advocacy.
Wanted for South Setauket larceny
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the men who allegedly stole merchandise from a South Setauket store in August. Three men, including the man pictured on the right, entered Home Depot, located at 255 Pond...
This Abandoned Hospital is One of the Creepiest Places in Connecticut
Connecticut is filled with history but perhaps one of the most iconic relics of its storied past are the long-abandoned places that dot its landscape. Covered in overgrown brush, decaying, and sometimes rumored to be haunted, these are some of the creepiest attractions you'll find within the entire state.
Setauket Fire Department to host Pancake Breakfast fundraiser
Pass the maple syrup! Join the Setauket Fire Department Auxiliary Department for its annual Pancake Breakfast/Chinese Auction Fundraiser on Sunday, Sept. 18 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Setauket Fire Department’s Station #2, 9 Arrowhead Lane, East Setauket. Tickets: are $10 adults, $8 seniors, $6 children under 10. Toddlers under age 2 are free. [email protected]
WTNH.com
4 Connecticut schools honored by Dept. of Education as ‘Blue Ribbon Schools’
(NEXSTAR) – The U.S. Department of Education is honoring the winners of 2022’s National Blue Ribbon School Awards, recognizing a total of 297 U.S. schools for their exemplary test performances or efforts to close achievement gaps between students. Four of those honored schools are from Connecticut. They are...
World Famous Celebrity Spotted In Albany! What Was He Doing In Walmart?
Which celebrity has been spotted around the Capital Region and Upstate New York this week? I would say this performer is world famous and a household name to anyone over 30 years-of-age. Any guesses?. This musician was seen getting his haircut, walking down the street in Albany and was even...
Man Killed In 2-Vehicle Long Island Expressway Crash In Islandia
One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash on the Long Island Expressway. It happened just before 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18 in Islandia. A man was driving a 2008 Suzuki motorcycle eastbound at a high rate of speed when he rear-ended a 2012 Toyota Prius just east of Old Nichols Road, Suffolk County Police said.
Man assaults Long Island dry cleaner employee, puts him in chokehold
A 33-year-old man was arrested Saturday after he allegedly beat up an employee at a Long Island cleaners, held a knife to him and put him in a chokehold, police said.
Long Islanders with ties to Puerto Rico watchful of island as Hurricane Fiona makes landfall
Long Islanders with a direct connection to the Caribbean island also began efforts to collect relief supplies.
Construction Begins On $27M Project To Improve Connectivity From LIE To Crooked Hill Road
Construction is now underway on a $27 million project to provide motorists quicker access from the Long Island Expressway to several shopping and recreation areas. On Thursday, Sept. 15, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that the project to modify Exit 53 has begun. The goal of the project is to improve...
Stepping up to support Frank Melville Memorial Park – a community treasure
Three teenagers answered the call when the Frank Melville Memorial Park board asked for volunteers to raise money to support the park’s programs and upkeep. Located in Setauket’s beautiful historic district, the private park relies on donations from the public and Julia Zabinski, Logan Simon and Logan Valeiko stepped up and raised over $500 this summer.
Photo of the Week
PEEK-A-BOO Michael Boren of Setauket spied this hibiscus flower peeking over the fence from his neighbor’s yard to greet him as he returned from an outing on Aug. 29.
Student In Stony Brook Charged With Making Terroristic Threat, Police say
A Long Island student was charged with making a terroristic threat after allegedly posting a threat on social media of hurting students and teachers. The 14-year-old male student made the threats on Thursday, Sept. 15, against R.C. Murphy Junior High School in Stony Brook. According to Suffolk County Police, the...
danspapers.com
Things to Do in the Hamptons This Weekend, September 16–18, 2022
Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. There are still lots of things to do in the Hamptons as summer gives way to fall! Enjoy live shows, outdoor fun, art exhibitions and more this weekend, September 16–18, 2022. HAMPTONS LIVE SHOWS. Fast Five at The Stephen Talkhouse.
longisland.com
Where to Get Fresh Apple Cider on Long Island This Fall
Sure, you could go with one of those name brand apple ciders from the grocery store but where’s the fun in that? Especially since Long Island farms have some of the best apple cider around made fresh! We picked just a handful of places you can go to get a jug of apple cider (and maybe a donut to go along with it!)
New York Disposing of Over 700,000 Gallons of Hand Sanitizer
According to a report by Greg Floyd of WRGB, New York has contracted a company to dispose of over 700,000 gallons of unused and expired hand sanitizer being kept on an old airport runway. In the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic, hand sanitizer seemed to be worth its weight...
weatherboy.com
Earthquake Rattles New York; 12th Earthquake in the Northeast Over Last 30 Days
USGS is reporting that an earthquake struck upstate New York north of Albany this morning. At 3:45 am, USGS reported the 12th earthquake to strike the northeast over the last 30 days; this weak seismic event unfolded, rated a magnitude 1.9 event, struck in South Glens Falls just north and east of Saratoga Springs. The earthquake’s epicenter was 10.2 km deep. While the earthquake was measured by seismographs in the northeast, it was likely not strong enough for most people to feel it.
Sun and clouds, stray shower Monday on Long Island
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says it will be a warm start to the workweek with isolated storms.
