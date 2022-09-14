Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Investigation of the Horrific TWA Flight 800 Crash Was the Longest and Priciest in the History of the NTSBYana BostongirlEast Moriches, NY
What Happened To Martha Stewart's Turkey Hill Farm House in Westport, ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaWestport, CT
Where To Find The Most Delicious Doughnuts in Westchester, NYGirl Eats Westchester
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best Vietnamese Food in all of ConnecticutTravel MavenBridgeport, CT
Bad Mary in concert on 9/7Adrian HolmanAmityville, NY
Related
Town of Smithtown goes gold for childhood cancer
Local officials joined together with the Daniela Conte Foundation, Thomas Scully Foundation, Smithtown Children‘s Foundation, Smithtown Central School District, local parent advocate Amy Beach, families and friends to kick off Childhood Cancer Awareness Month with the annual ‘Go Gold’ Tree lighting ceremony at Town Hall on Sept. 7.
midislandtimes.com
DogFest coming to town park Sept. 24
The Town of Oyster Bay has announced that the Town will host DogFest Long Island on Saturday, September 24th to benefit Canine Companions. The event, being held at Marjorie Post Park in Massapequa, runs from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. “September is National Service Dog Month, and what better way...
Older dance group wows grandparents in Brownsville
BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) – They are funky and feisty. Sixty members of an older New York dance team known as the Betsy Head Brownsville Babes performed at a celebration honoring grandparents in Brownsville. Carolyn Herring, the president of the cardio dance aerobics team, said the only requirement is to be over 60 years old and […]
Community mourns sudden death of 2022 Riverhead High School graduate
The Riverhead community is mourning the sudden death Saturday of a 2022 Riverhead High School graduate who had an apparent cardiac arrest following a seizure, according to his family. Eighteen-year old Denis Ruano came home around midnight after visiting his girlfriend, looking “completely normal,” his father Melvin Enrique Ruano said....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Town of Babylon unveils new pickleball courts for residents
A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Friday morning for the unveiling at Zahn’s Park.
Long Island tenants and activists march for housing rights
A group of activists and tenants met at the Rockville Centre LIRR station around 10:45 a.m. on Saturday to march for housing rights. New York Communities for Change and a number of other housing rights advocacy.
Cow seen wandering in Long Island country club sought by rescuers
MANORVILLE, N.Y. (PIX11) — Rescuers on Saturday were looking for a cow that was caught on video wandering around a country club on Long Island. The 800-pound animal can be seen running about on a golf course in Pine Hills Golf & Country Club in Manorville. The video was provided by the Strong Island Animal […]
rocklanddaily.com
More than 500 Guests Celebrate Wedding in Monsey with Chasson and Kallah who are Geirim
On Wednesday night, 5-600 guests from Monsey, New Square, and the surrounding areas rushed to Pupa Hall in Monsey to donate money and give wedding gifts, and celebrate b’simcha with a chasson and a kallah who are both geirum. The chasson, Reuvain Yitzchak Teller, who has been Jewish since...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTNH.com
4 Connecticut schools honored by Dept. of Education as ‘Blue Ribbon Schools’
(NEXSTAR) – The U.S. Department of Education is honoring the winners of 2022’s National Blue Ribbon School Awards, recognizing a total of 297 U.S. schools for their exemplary test performances or efforts to close achievement gaps between students. Four of those honored schools are from Connecticut. They are...
Hiring in Huntington: Surgeon, Nurses
Registered Nurse, Carillion Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Perform required skills (assessment, intervention) according to guidelines, forms, policies and procedures. Develop care plan that demonstrates knowledge of criteria to ascertain residents specific needs based on health care problem(s)
Herald Community Newspapers
Chief lifeguard turns in his whistle after 53 years
Paul Gillespie has been looking at the sea for 53 years, either from his perch on a lifeguard stand or while supervising others who save lives at the ocean. He will continue gazing at the water in the future, no doubt, but not quite the same way. This summer has been his last as the city’s chief lifeguard.
Schools: New Principal at Elwood; Student Wins Scholarship
Corey McNamara became principal of Elwood-John H. Glenn High School, effective this week. He succeeds Carisa Burzynski, who became the new assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction for the Babylon School District.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Western Queens Gazette
Martha’s Country Bakery
There’s always something baking at Martha’s Country Bakery. With five locations in Brooklyn and Queens, you simply must treat yourself to some luscious baked goods, made with only high-quality ingredients that you can taste in every bite. Martha’s Country Bakery on Ditmars Blvd. in Astoria has recently been...
Herald Community Newspapers
Mount Sinai South Nassau places one last steel beam
It’s a tradition dating back to some of the earliest days of modern construction. When a building is almost completed, the builders celebrate its construction by placing the last steel beam at the highest point in what’s known as a “topping out” ceremony. Mount Sinai South...
Vigil held in Brooklyn to honor construction worker shot on lunch break
Ronnie Ortiz was killed in East New York on Wednesday as he took a lunch break. Friday would have been his 31st birthday. Now, his family wants justice.
longisland.com
Go Ghost Hunting on Long Island This Weekend
Want to be a ghost hunter? The crew of the Long Island Paranormal Investigators is going to spend the night exploring two old homes on the East End of Long Island you’re invited to join them! Find out what it really takes to be a Paranormal Investigator. Get a chance to participate in experiments to test various paranormal theories, learn about the paranormal, hear great spooky stories and maybe even leave with one of your own.
School bus eligibility changes annoy some parents in Lindenhurst
LINDENHURST, N.Y. -- It's hard enough to get kids up for school, but in one Long Island school district more than 100 children have to wake up even earlier.As CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reported Thursday, kids at one Lindenhurst school now have to walk to class after getting bumped from bus service.The school bus still comes to South 12th Street, but it no longer picks up or drops off many of those it had for years, like Jackie Bergeron's 13-year-old son, who is suddenly not eligible.When asked what changed, Bergeron said, "That's what we are trying to find out. That's really the...
Wanted for South Setauket larceny
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the men who allegedly stole merchandise from a South Setauket store in August. Three men, including the man pictured on the right, entered Home Depot, located at 255 Pond...
Herald Community Newspapers
Brandeis school in Lawrence is recast as a Hebrew academy
More than 90 years after opening its doors and a decade after ending its association with the Solomon Schechter school systems, the Brandeis School, in Lawrence, has rebranded as the Brandeis Hebrew Academy. With alterations to its religious philosophy, teaching styles and curriculum, Head of School Raz Levin said it...
Celebrity Chef To Open Restaurant In White Plains
Celebrity chef David Burke, known for his award-winning restaurants and stints on TV's "Top Chef," is opening his first Westchester County restaurant. Burke is planning to open the second Red Horse restaurant, with the first being in Rumson, New Jersey, early next year in the Opus Westchester in White Plains, the chef said.
Comments / 0