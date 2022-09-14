ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smithtown, NY

TBR News Media

Town of Smithtown goes gold for childhood cancer

Local officials joined together with the Daniela Conte Foundation, Thomas Scully Foundation, Smithtown Children‘s Foundation, Smithtown Central School District, local parent advocate Amy Beach, families and friends to kick off Childhood Cancer Awareness Month with the annual ‘Go Gold’ Tree lighting ceremony at Town Hall on Sept. 7.
SMITHTOWN, NY
midislandtimes.com

DogFest coming to town park Sept. 24

The Town of Oyster Bay has announced that the Town will host DogFest Long Island on Saturday, September 24th to benefit Canine Companions. The event, being held at Marjorie Post Park in Massapequa, runs from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. “September is National Service Dog Month, and what better way...
MASSAPEQUA, NY
PIX11

Older dance group wows grandparents in Brownsville

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) – They are funky and feisty. Sixty members of an older New York dance team known as the Betsy Head Brownsville Babes performed at a celebration honoring grandparents in Brownsville. Carolyn Herring, the president of the cardio dance aerobics team, said the only requirement is to be over 60 years old and […]
BROOKLYN, NY
City
Commack, NY
City
Smithtown, NY
Smithtown, NY
Government
PIX11

Cow seen wandering in Long Island country club sought by rescuers

MANORVILLE, N.Y. (PIX11) — Rescuers on Saturday were looking for a cow that was caught on video wandering around a country club on Long Island. The 800-pound animal can be seen running about on a golf course in Pine Hills Golf & Country Club in Manorville. The video was provided by the Strong Island Animal […]
MANORVILLE, NY
HuntingtonNow

Hiring in Huntington: Surgeon, Nurses

Registered Nurse, Carillion Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Perform required skills (assessment, intervention) according to guidelines, forms, policies and procedures. Develop care plan that demonstrates knowledge of criteria to ascertain residents specific needs based on health care problem(s)
HUNTINGTON, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Chief lifeguard turns in his whistle after 53 years

Paul Gillespie has been looking at the sea for 53 years, either from his perch on a lifeguard stand or while supervising others who save lives at the ocean. He will continue gazing at the water in the future, no doubt, but not quite the same way. This summer has been his last as the city’s chief lifeguard.
LONG BEACH, NY
Western Queens Gazette

Martha’s Country Bakery

There’s always something baking at Martha’s Country Bakery. With five locations in Brooklyn and Queens, you simply must treat yourself to some luscious baked goods, made with only high-quality ingredients that you can taste in every bite. Martha’s Country Bakery on Ditmars Blvd. in Astoria has recently been...
QUEENS, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Mount Sinai South Nassau places one last steel beam

It’s a tradition dating back to some of the earliest days of modern construction. When a building is almost completed, the builders celebrate its construction by placing the last steel beam at the highest point in what’s known as a “topping out” ceremony. Mount Sinai South...
OCEANSIDE, NY
longisland.com

Go Ghost Hunting on Long Island This Weekend

Want to be a ghost hunter? The crew of the Long Island Paranormal Investigators is going to spend the night exploring two old homes on the East End of Long Island you’re invited to join them! Find out what it really takes to be a Paranormal Investigator. Get a chance to participate in experiments to test various paranormal theories, learn about the paranormal, hear great spooky stories and maybe even leave with one of your own.
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
CBS New York

School bus eligibility changes annoy some parents in Lindenhurst

LINDENHURST, N.Y. -- It's hard enough to get kids up for school, but in one Long Island school district more than 100 children have to wake up even earlier.As CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reported Thursday, kids at one Lindenhurst school now have to walk to class after getting bumped from bus service.The school bus still comes to South 12th Street, but it no longer picks up or drops off many of those it had for years, like Jackie Bergeron's 13-year-old son, who is suddenly not eligible.When asked what changed, Bergeron said, "That's what we are trying to find out. That's really the...
LINDENHURST, NY
TBR News Media

Wanted for South Setauket larceny

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the men who allegedly stole merchandise from a South Setauket store in August. Three men, including the man pictured on the right, entered Home Depot, located at 255 Pond...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Brandeis school in Lawrence is recast as a Hebrew academy

More than 90 years after opening its doors and a decade after ending its association with the Solomon Schechter school systems, the Brandeis School, in Lawrence, has rebranded as the Brandeis Hebrew Academy. With alterations to its religious philosophy, teaching styles and curriculum, Head of School Raz Levin said it...
LAWRENCE, NY
Daily Voice

Celebrity Chef To Open Restaurant In White Plains

Celebrity chef David Burke, known for his award-winning restaurants and stints on TV's "Top Chef," is opening his first Westchester County restaurant. Burke is planning to open the second Red Horse restaurant, with the first being in Rumson, New Jersey, early next year in the Opus Westchester in White Plains, the chef said.
WHITE PLAINS, NY

