Motley Fool
1 Cryptocurrency to Buy and Hold Forever
Ethereum's smart contracts were a first in the blockchain world. Without Ethereum, decentralized finance likely wouldn't exist. Even though there are more competitors than before, Ethereum continues to be the most popular smart-contract blockchain. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
bitcoinist.com
Top 3 Cryptocurrencies With The Potential To Make You A Millionaire – Flasko (FLSK), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Avalanche (AVAX)
The use of cryptocurrencies goes well beyond merely purchasing and holding. Every investor has one primary goal: to generate a profit. Blockchain technology is a distributed, decentralized, and cryptographically secure record of all transactional history, which is why it is a hot commodity for investors. Cryptocurrencies have emerged as one...
'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Says Bitcoin Revolution Will Be Bigger Than Gunpowder Revolution
Rich Dad Poor Dad author Robert Kiyosaki explained what he means by saying that Bitcoin BTC/USD revolution will be bigger than the “gunpowder revolution.”. What Happened: In his Sept. 13 interview with Kitco News, Kiyosaki was asked to elaborate on the statements from his book “The Capital Manifesto” where he said that the Bitcoin revolution will be bigger than the gunpowder revolution that brought down monarchs and aristocrats in the mid-1400s.
dailyhodl.com
CEO of $4,500,000,000 Crypto Fund Says Bitcoin Has Bottomed Out and Is Ready To Rally – Here Are His Targets
The founder and CEO of crypto asset fund Pantera Capital, Dan Morehead, is expressing bullish sentiment on Bitcoin (BTC). says in a Bloomberg interview that Bitcoin bottomed out in June and is on the cusp of a bull market as it has now surpassed the average period of a bear cycle.
cryptoglobe.com
$ETH: BitMEX Co-Founder on Why He Has Bought Ethereum Call Options With a $3000 Strike Price
Recently, Arthur Hayes, Co-Founder and former CEO of BitMEX, talked about how he is trading Ethereum’s upcoming “Merge”, which marks the transition of the Ethereum network from proof-of-work (PoW) to proof-of-stake (PoS). Here is how Ethereum Foundation explains the Merge:. “The Merge represents the joining of the...
cryptoslate.com
First post-Merge Ethereum NFT minted for $60K
Less than an hour after Ethereum (ETH) completed the Merge; a user spent 36 ETH — roughly $60,000 — to mint the first NFT on the proof-of-stake (PoS) network. The NFT was minted at a Block height of 15537394 and is tagged “The Transition.” The NFT is part of a panda face collection commemorating Ethereum’s transition to PoS. The collection can be found on OpenSea.
Is Bitcoin a failed experiment?
Disclaimer: This is not intended as financial advice. Hi there. This might be a bit of a controversial topic, and I understand why. So, first of all, I might say, I do not hate Bitcoin. These are merely my observations and the conclusions I’ve come to over time, and I’m certainly liable to change my mind.
dailyhodl.com
Here’s What’s Next for Bitcoin, Cosmos, Polkadot and One Ethereum-Based Altcoin, According to Top Crypto Trader
A widely followed crypto analyst says he’s still waiting for a clear point of view after Bitcoin’s (BTC) recent price drop. Pseudonymous trader Altcoin Sherpa tells his 183,100 Twitter followers that BTC’s price action is up and down at the moment. “BTC: Price is fractal, we’re seeing...
Thinking of Investing in Crypto? Here Are 4 Coins and Tokens that Are Actually Useful
It can sometimes feel as if crypto only solves problems within the crypto world. But these four projects have real-world utility. Cryptos that are actually useful are much more likely to survive long term. Livepeer and Helium use decentralized networks instead of expensive infrastructure to solve real-world problems. VeChain uses...
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Whale Abruptly Moves Over $145,000,000 in ETH – Here’s Where the Crypto Is Going
An Ethereum whale is suddenly moving hundreds of millions of dollars worth of ETH as the king altcoin flash signs of weakness. According to data from whale-watching platform Whale Alert, the deep-pocketed investor transferred 100,000 ETH worth a staggering $145.62 million at time of writing from one anonymous wallet to another.
u.today
Cardano Might See Investment Inflows Following Issues with Ethereum: Crypto Market Review, September 16
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Coinbase Adds a Curious Feature
Nothing stops Coinbase (COIN) . The most popular platform for buying and selling bitcoin (BTC) and other cryptocurrencies in the United States remains committed to pushing for mass adoption of the crypto industry. To achieve this, the firm already targets the masses directly with ads broadcast during major sport events....
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Could Nuke if One Critical Support Level Crumbles, Says Top Crypto Strategist
A popular crypto analyst is outlining what level Bitcoin (BTC) needs to hold in order to avoid plunging further in price. In a new YouTube video, top crypto strategist Michaël van de Poppe tells his 165,000 subscribers that BTC needs to hold around $19,300 “in order to avoid a nuke.”
Investopedia
Ethereum Finally Completes The Merge
Ethereum completed The Merge, starting a new era of Ethereum 2.0 today. With this process, the Ethereum blockchain has officially moved from a proof-of-work (PoW) model to a proof-of-stake (PoS) model, which hopes to improve the security and scalability of the network. The transition occurred at block 15537393 on September...
The White House calls for more regulations as cryptocurrencies grow more popular
President Biden's administration is pushing for more regulations on digital assets such as cryptocurrencies, and it's advocating for tougher oversight at a time when the popularity of virtual money continues to grow. In a series of new reports released Friday that lay out recommendations, the White House pointed to the...
dailyhodl.com
Embattled Crypto Lender Celsius Seeking Permission To Sell Stablecoin Holdings in New Court Request
Embattled crypto lender Celsius is seeking permission from the U.S. Bankruptcy Court to sell off its stablecoins. As the future of the company remains unclear, it is asking the bankruptcy court for permission to sell the stablecoins in its possession as a means of generating liquidity, according to recent court filings.
What Does the Launch of a Crypto Exchange Backed by Wall Street Mean for Coinbase?
A new cryptocurrency exchange from a trio of Wall Street giants is a potential threat for Coinbase.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Strategist Who Nailed 2022 Bitcoin Meltdown Predicts Imminent BTC Rally – Here’s His Target
The crypto analyst who accurately predicted Bitcoin’s crash this year says he expects BTC to rally in the coming days. The pseudonymous analyst known in the industry as Capo tells his 521,100 Twitter followers that Bitcoin has broken out of its diagonal resistance on the lower timeframe and is now en route to his target at $23,000.
cryptobriefing.com
Coinfessions: Where Crypto Twitter Bears Its Soul
Coinfessions is a Twitter account that regularly posts crypto-related “confessions” submitted by members of the crypto community. The posts, usually very short, confess various secrets pertaining to losses, wins, unethical behavior, and activity that happens behind-the-scenes in crypto projects. The account presents an opportunity for crypto natives to...
Business Insider
A bitcoin IRA lets you profit from the cryptocurrency's potential gains in a tax-advantaged way
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. A bitcoin IRA is a self-directed...
