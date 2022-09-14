ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motley Fool

1 Cryptocurrency to Buy and Hold Forever

Ethereum's smart contracts were a first in the blockchain world. Without Ethereum, decentralized finance likely wouldn't exist. Even though there are more competitors than before, Ethereum continues to be the most popular smart-contract blockchain. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
bitcoinist.com

Top 3 Cryptocurrencies With The Potential To Make You A Millionaire – Flasko (FLSK), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Avalanche (AVAX)

The use of cryptocurrencies goes well beyond merely purchasing and holding. Every investor has one primary goal: to generate a profit. Blockchain technology is a distributed, decentralized, and cryptographically secure record of all transactional history, which is why it is a hot commodity for investors. Cryptocurrencies have emerged as one...
Benzinga

'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Says Bitcoin Revolution Will Be Bigger Than Gunpowder Revolution

Rich Dad Poor Dad author Robert Kiyosaki explained what he means by saying that Bitcoin BTC/USD revolution will be bigger than the “gunpowder revolution.”. What Happened: In his Sept. 13 interview with Kitco News, Kiyosaki was asked to elaborate on the statements from his book “The Capital Manifesto” where he said that the Bitcoin revolution will be bigger than the gunpowder revolution that brought down monarchs and aristocrats in the mid-1400s.
cryptoslate.com

First post-Merge Ethereum NFT minted for $60K

Less than an hour after Ethereum (ETH) completed the Merge; a user spent 36 ETH — roughly $60,000 — to mint the first NFT on the proof-of-stake (PoS) network. The NFT was minted at a Block height of 15537394 and is tagged “The Transition.” The NFT is part of a panda face collection commemorating Ethereum’s transition to PoS. The collection can be found on OpenSea.
Hackernoon

Is Bitcoin a failed experiment?

Disclaimer: This is not intended as financial advice. Hi there. This might be a bit of a controversial topic, and I understand why. So, first of all, I might say, I do not hate Bitcoin. These are merely my observations and the conclusions I’ve come to over time, and I’m certainly liable to change my mind.
u.today

Cardano Might See Investment Inflows Following Issues with Ethereum: Crypto Market Review, September 16

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
TheStreet

Coinbase Adds a Curious Feature

Nothing stops Coinbase (COIN) . The most popular platform for buying and selling bitcoin (BTC) and other cryptocurrencies in the United States remains committed to pushing for mass adoption of the crypto industry. To achieve this, the firm already targets the masses directly with ads broadcast during major sport events....
Investopedia

Ethereum Finally Completes The Merge

Ethereum completed The Merge, starting a new era of Ethereum 2.0 today. With this process, the Ethereum blockchain has officially moved from a proof-of-work (PoW) model to a proof-of-stake (PoS) model, which hopes to improve the security and scalability of the network. The transition occurred at block 15537393 on September...
cryptobriefing.com

Coinfessions: Where Crypto Twitter Bears Its Soul

Coinfessions is a Twitter account that regularly posts crypto-related “confessions” submitted by members of the crypto community. The posts, usually very short, confess various secrets pertaining to losses, wins, unethical behavior, and activity that happens behind-the-scenes in crypto projects. The account presents an opportunity for crypto natives to...
