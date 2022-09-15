Read full article on original website
New campus creamery up and running in Aggie Park
An old staple of Texas A&M University has returned in a new way at the recently opened Aggie Park across from Kyle Field — a campus creamery. The Moore Family Creamery opened its doors Sept. 2, when Aggie Park debuted. The creamery serves a number of sweet treats, from classic ice cream cones to milkshakes and ice cream sandwiches. It is open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Why is wait so long at CS post office?
Why is there always a long line of folks waiting for service at the College Station post office and only one person working the counter?. I've waited hours only to be told they are out of what I needed. Consequently, I've made the long drive to the Bryan post office and get waited on almost immediately.
Country musician Suzy Bogguss to perform in Brenham on Saturday
BRENHAM — Suzy Bogguss, a singer-songwriter who has had six Top 10 hits on the country music charts, will perform at The Barnhill Center at Historic Simon Theatre in downtown Brenham on Saturday night. The performance will be at 7 p.m. Tickets range from $45 to $65 and are...
4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $425,100
Are you looking for a move-in ready home, a huge lot with a huge dedicated green belt with trees behind the house, and that unheard-of 3-car garage? This estate section of Pleasant Hill features the largest lots in town. The backyard even faces east which is a big plus in the hot Texas summers. This home is built for multiple generations to all live tougher with a great suite on the first floor, the primary on the first floor, and two enormous bedrooms upstairs perfect for multiple beds! The primary bedroom features a separate tub and walk-in shower, dual vanities, and a HUGE walk-in closet! The living area is wide open with room for a large table, and tons of seating in the family room opens to the kitchen with bar seating! Stainless Steel appliances compliment the kitchen’s quartz countertops. With Costco opening in BCS soon, you will love the walk-in pantry and massive under stair storage!! The yard is huge and has tons of side yard as well so you don’t feel like you are cramped on top of your neighbors! Add on the builder's superior level of construction with 50 years of family-owned and run business! You’ll love all the stuff you don’t see like the moisture barrier and 3/4” plywood on all exterior walls, the very high seer HVAC system from Carrier, the Moen faucets, the GE appliances, Shaw flooring, and so much more.
Brazos County out of drought for now, but conditions could return soon
Almost all of Brazos County has dropped out of a drought and into abnormally dry conditions, according to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor released Thursday, but experts say these conditions could reverse course with a dry fall likely ahead. “Unfortunately, the most of the rest of the month looks dry...
Bellville 49, Cameron 14
CAMERON — Braylan Drake completed 13 of 20 passes for 141 yards and two touchdowns, but Class 3A-I’s sixth-ranked Cameron couldn’t keep up with undefeated and Class 4A-II’s ninth-ranked Bellville in a 49-14 nondistrict loss Friday. Trayjen Wilcox caught seven passes for 101 yards and a...
Texas A&M equestrian team to host Maroon & White Scrimmage on Sunday
The Texas A&M equestrian team will host its annual Maroon & White Scrimmage at 1 p.m. Sunday at the Hildebrand Equine Complex. Admission is free. The Aggies went 14-5 last season and finished national runner-up to Oklahoma State. A&M returns 25 riders from last year’s squad, including 10 of 16 starters. All Americans Hanna Olaussen (horsemanship) and Emmy-Lu Marsh (reining) lead the group of veterans.
Texas A&M-Miami quarter-by-quarter breakdown
Lineup changes: Texas A&M sophomore center Bryce Foster and cornerback Jaylon Jones returned after missing the first two games. Four true freshman wide receivers Evan Stewart and Chris Marshall and defensive backs Denver Harris and Smoke Bouie were suspended for violating team rules. Opportunistic Ags: A&M’s Chris Russell Jr. recovered...
Texas A&M ranked 23rd, 20th; SEC Nation to be at Southwest Classic; GameDay headed to Knoxville
Texas A&M is ranked 23rd by the Associated Press and 20th by the USA Today/coaches poll after Saturday’s 17-9 victory over Miami. The Aggies (2-1) moved up one spot in the AP poll and two spots in the coaches poll. Miami (2-1), which had been 13th in both polls, dropped to 25th in the both polls. Texas (2-1) is one spot ahead of A&M in both polls.
4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $899,900
Enter the doors of this gorgeous custom home, built by 5K Homes located in the desirable new area of Pebble Creek! This 4 bedroom, 4 1/2 bathroom home is a dream with tall ceilings, open floor plan, and fabulous finishes. The luxurious living room has a stunning gas fireplace, open wood shelving built-ins, a fantastic wet bar area with custom barn door and views into the kitchen and dining room. An exposed brick wall is a focal point in the large dining area that creates both a custom and comfortable feel. Off the dining room and kitchen, you will find a large laundry room and butler’s pantry. The spacious master bedroom has no detail spared with gorgeous windows, and a master bathroom that has double sinks, walk-in shower, soaking tub, and exquisite walk-in closet. Downstairs find two additional bedrooms with their own full bathrooms complete with fantastic finishes and closets. Upstairs find an additional large bedroom with its own bathroom and walk-in closet. A private office can be found off the entry that has tremendous natural light and spacious closet. Additional features include large mud room, covered patio area with outdoor kitchen, and two garages with a capacity for three cars. There is a large green space to the right of the house that is owned by the HOA. This home is too good to miss!
Miracle near 29th Street: Bryan High School junior survives sudden collapse with help from students, teachers, nurses
Last March 9 had the potential to become a tragic day at Bryan High School. However, quick-acting students, teachers and nurses made it an almost miraculous one when CPR and an AED saved Raelynn Burton’s life. Burton, who is now a junior at Bryan High, was changing clothes in...
Rudder volleyball team drops district match at Brenham
BRENHAM — The Rudder volleyball team fell behind early and couldn’t rally against Brenham, losing 25-13, 25-19, 25-15 on Friday in District 21-5A play. Neeley Rutledge had seven kills and 8 digs for Rudder (29-8, 1-2), while Kimora Maxey had six kills. Charity Rayford had three blocks. Gabby Baker had 18 digs, and Reagan Aponte had 21 assists.
Bryan-College Station neighbors: Obituaries for September 19
Read through the obituaries published today in Bryan-College Station Eagle. (8) updates to this series since Updated 18 min ago.
QB Max Johnson steadies Texas A&M's offense in win over Miami
Texas A&M has a quarterback. It has a semblance of an offense, and most of all, it has hope. Max Johnson wasn’t dazzling in his first start for the 24th-ranked Aggies. Far from it. But he made enough plays and with no glaring mistakes in guiding A&M to a much-needed 17-9 victory over 13th-ranked Miami.
Kudos to Johnson, but there's work to be done
Max Johnson gives Texas A&M a chance to have a highly successful season, but he’ll need much more help than he had in Saturday’s 17-9 victory over Miami. Johnson in his first start for A&M gave the Aggies much-needed leadership. The junior transfer from LSU made plays with his arm and legs. More importantly, he didn’t make glaring mistakes. He guided a unit that didn’t have a turnover and had only one penalty for five yards.
A&M Consolidated boys cross country team places second, girls third at Giddings meet
GIDDINGS -- The A&M Consolidated boys cross country team finished second, and the Lady Tigers place third at the Camp Tejas Invitational on Friday. Kian Dekkers (16:13), Chris Ross (16:34) and Ben Moran (17:01) led Consol’s boys, while Madison Black (20:07), Lizzy Gregory (20:15) and Rachel Moran (20:52) paced the Lady Tigers.
BISD lead interpreter brings personal, professional experience to Texas School for the Deaf governing board
Kathy Sellers’ sphere of influence has expanded as the lead interpreter for deaf students in the Bryan school district begins her five-year service as a member of the Texas School for the Deaf governing board this year. Sellers, who is also an educator in the Brazos Valley Regional Day...
Aggie cross country teams win 3 of 4 titles at home meet
The Texas A&M cross country teams swept the team titles, and junior Eric Casarez won the men’s individual title Friday at the A&M Invitational on Friday at the Dale Watts Cross Country Course. Casarez led a 1-2-3 finish for the Aggie men, finishing the 8K course in 23 minutes,...
Brazos County Precinct 3 Commissioner Nancy Berry elected as president of Blinn College Foundation Board
The Blinn College Foundation Board of Directors elected Brazos County Precinct 3 Commissioner Nancy Berry as its new chair. Berry will take over for Sam Sommer, whose term as president just ended. Sommer, chief financial officer for Blue Bell Creameries, was elected as vice chair with Kevin Mutscher, a Brenham attorney, serving as secretary/treasurer.
College Station girls win Islander Splash Invitational
CORPUS CHRISTI — The College Station girls cross country team won the varsity gold division at the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islander Splash Invitational on Saturday. The No. 2 Lady Cougars had six runners finish in the top 20 in a field of 125. Maddie Jones placed third for the Lady Cougars followed by teammates Katherine Brunson (fifth), Megan Roberts (eighth), Delaney Ulrich (12th), Jadyn DeVerna (17th), Audrey Wong (19th) and Ellie Seagraves (48th).
