ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Citizen Online

The 2nd Annual Hispanic Heritage Festival of Peachtree City

On October 1, 2022, Peachtree City will host its second annual Hispanic. Heritage Festival to proudly represent the 8,000 Hispanic residents in Fayette County. The local initiative began with a single vision of two career moms – Maricela Laverde. and Mariana Campos. A potluck picnic for families and friends...
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

The Cobb Public Library isn’t just for checking out books

I’m publishing this as a From the Editor rather than a news article because I’m going to intersperse the quotes from the Cobb Public Library with my own observations about how I use the library. I’m a daily user of the Cobb County Public Library. I listen to...
COBB COUNTY, GA
AccessAtlanta

It’s Officially ‘Nappy Roots Day’ in Atlanta, celebrate at Atlantucky Brewing

The city is making it official with the Grammy-nominated group, Nappy Roots. Congratulations are in order for the group, as Sept. 16 has been declared Nappy Roots Day in Atlanta. Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and his office announced the proclamation of Nappy Roots Day due to the group’s philanthropic efforts through mentorship programs, support of local nonprofits and creation of community events. “The proclamation will celebrate Nappy Roots’ numerous contributions to the City of Atlanta,” a Rhythm Communications official stated.
ATLANTA, GA
AccessAtlanta

Celebrate these 10 Hispanic-owned businesses in metro Atlanta year-round

Hispanic Heritage Month celebrates the history, culture and accomplishments of Caribbean, Mexican, Spanish, Central and South American ancestry. The celebration encourages people to appreciate and learn about the diverse cuisines, cultures, arts, fashions and creativity of the Hispanic world. What better way to celebrate than to visit a multicultural shop,...
MARIETTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Decatur, GA
Decatur, GA
Society
Local
Georgia Society
City
Atlanta, GA
AccessAtlanta

Gunna Fest 2022 to take place in Atlanta this weekend

Gunna Fest 2022 is here to mark the celebration of the second annual Gunna Day. It was just last year that the City of South Fulton, Georgia declared Sept. 16 to be Gunna Day. It was also the same day Gunna’s Drip Closet and Goodr Grocery Store made its debut at his former school, Robert McNair Middle School. Gunna, along with Atlanta-based food recovery and distribution company, Goodr, opened a cashless grocery and clothing store at the middle school. The inspiration came from the fact that many of Fulton’s residents don’t have access to nutritious food, snacks, toiletries, shoes and clothing – which is something Gunna and Goodr say is known to have a negative impact on a child’s ability to focus on learning. With the opening of the cashless grocery and clothing store, students now have daily access to these items, free of charge, and can even take them home to their families.
ATLANTA, GA
KSLTV

Construction delays leave hundreds of Atlanta students with no place to live

ATLANTA (WGCL) — Hundreds of UGA students are unable to move into a new student housing complex because the building is still one big construction site. “Kind of by the spring semester I was like this, I feel like this will not be done in time because it was supposed to be done in July. And I called maybe once a month and they’d be like, ‘Oh, everything is fine,’” said Jake McGee, a UGA student who was supposed to move into the William at the start of the semester.
ATLANTA, GA
seniorresource.com

Best Small Towns For Retirement Near Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia has experienced economic stability and growth over the last decade. Even in this fast-paced city, southern hospitality is still alive and well, making it one of the best places to live! Its strong economy has attracted many young professionals to the area, bringing cosmopolitan restaurants and high-end retail. It’s also a great choice for retirees searching for a city with vibrant communities, a low cost of living, and warm weather. If you’re not sure about staying in the city, however, here are some small-town suburbs that are close by!
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Parade#Hispanic Culture#Dance Party#Latin#Ga
birchrestaurant.com

15 Best Restaurants in Newnan, GA (with Photos & Maps)

Once you have stepped foot in Newnan, Georgia, also known as the City of Homes, you’ll be attracted and feel an easy connection. You’ll find the most fantastic restaurants your taste buds would enjoy and love at the city’s heart. Its unique culinary delights will take you...
NEWNAN, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
atlantaciviccircle.org

Columbia Forest tenants in Decatur fight rent increases

Tenants at The Forest at Columbia are battling with their new landlord, Meridian Management Group, to stave off huge rent hikes at the low-income apartment complex in Decatur after Meridian initially tried to evict them. In the latest salvo, Columbia Forest tenants and organizers delivered a letter to DeKalb County...
DECATUR, GA
CBS 46

DeKalb County animal shelter broken into overnight, 3 dogs taken

DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) - A DeKalb County animal shelter was broken into overnight and several dogs were taken. A man broke into the PAWS Atlanta animal shelter at 5287 Covington Highway in Decatur and stole three dogs, including two pit bull mix puppies and a Yorkie, according to the shelter. One other dog was found wandering nearby and is believed to have been dropped by the thief.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

Willow to perform at Walmart skate event Sept. 16

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Willow will perform at the Walmart Free Skate at Cascade Sept. 16. The back-to-school event promises freebies and a $50 Walmart gift card as well as free food, beauty brands such as Rainbow Beauty and AF94 Makeup and more. Willow will perform tracks from her upcoming...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Fulton County Fresh Mobile Market opens applications

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Fulton County Fresh Mobile Market has opened applications to help determine what communities it will serve this fall. The market will serve several Fulton communities from Oct. 18 to Nov. 17, with priority given to food deserts. It was created to educate people living in those communities about the importance of fresh produce and provide them with fresh produce.
CBS 46

Atlanta area animal shelters waiving fees this weekend

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Best Friends Animal Society is helping shelters across the nation waive adoption fees this weekend. The Society is waiving fees at all of its shelters and 600 more across the country are waiving or reducing fees. This is the third adoption campaign Best Friends is holding this year after similar events in May and July.
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy