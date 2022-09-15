Read full article on original website
Forsyth County Blotter: Drug arrests, drag racing charges highlight Sheriff’s activityJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
Man charged with murdering his mother in Forsyth County homeJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
Eli Manning makes stop in Forsyth County for store grand openingJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Saints "never quit" attitude gets them the win against the FalconsTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Women’s Volleyball: No. 10 Ohio State continues winning streak, bests No. 10 BYU, No. 5 Georgia Tech in Georgia Tech ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
The Citizen Online
The 2nd Annual Hispanic Heritage Festival of Peachtree City
On October 1, 2022, Peachtree City will host its second annual Hispanic. Heritage Festival to proudly represent the 8,000 Hispanic residents in Fayette County. The local initiative began with a single vision of two career moms – Maricela Laverde. and Mariana Campos. A potluck picnic for families and friends...
cobbcountycourier.com
The Cobb Public Library isn’t just for checking out books
I’m publishing this as a From the Editor rather than a news article because I’m going to intersperse the quotes from the Cobb Public Library with my own observations about how I use the library. I’m a daily user of the Cobb County Public Library. I listen to...
AccessAtlanta
It’s Officially ‘Nappy Roots Day’ in Atlanta, celebrate at Atlantucky Brewing
The city is making it official with the Grammy-nominated group, Nappy Roots. Congratulations are in order for the group, as Sept. 16 has been declared Nappy Roots Day in Atlanta. Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and his office announced the proclamation of Nappy Roots Day due to the group’s philanthropic efforts through mentorship programs, support of local nonprofits and creation of community events. “The proclamation will celebrate Nappy Roots’ numerous contributions to the City of Atlanta,” a Rhythm Communications official stated.
AccessAtlanta
Celebrate these 10 Hispanic-owned businesses in metro Atlanta year-round
Hispanic Heritage Month celebrates the history, culture and accomplishments of Caribbean, Mexican, Spanish, Central and South American ancestry. The celebration encourages people to appreciate and learn about the diverse cuisines, cultures, arts, fashions and creativity of the Hispanic world. What better way to celebrate than to visit a multicultural shop,...
1 dog found after 3 stolen from PAWS Atlanta shelter in Decatur
After three dogs were stolen early Friday morning from PAWS Atlanta, a no-kill animal shelter in Decatur, one puppy was ...
AccessAtlanta
Gunna Fest 2022 to take place in Atlanta this weekend
Gunna Fest 2022 is here to mark the celebration of the second annual Gunna Day. It was just last year that the City of South Fulton, Georgia declared Sept. 16 to be Gunna Day. It was also the same day Gunna’s Drip Closet and Goodr Grocery Store made its debut at his former school, Robert McNair Middle School. Gunna, along with Atlanta-based food recovery and distribution company, Goodr, opened a cashless grocery and clothing store at the middle school. The inspiration came from the fact that many of Fulton’s residents don’t have access to nutritious food, snacks, toiletries, shoes and clothing – which is something Gunna and Goodr say is known to have a negative impact on a child’s ability to focus on learning. With the opening of the cashless grocery and clothing store, students now have daily access to these items, free of charge, and can even take them home to their families.
KSLTV
Construction delays leave hundreds of Atlanta students with no place to live
ATLANTA (WGCL) — Hundreds of UGA students are unable to move into a new student housing complex because the building is still one big construction site. “Kind of by the spring semester I was like this, I feel like this will not be done in time because it was supposed to be done in July. And I called maybe once a month and they’d be like, ‘Oh, everything is fine,’” said Jake McGee, a UGA student who was supposed to move into the William at the start of the semester.
seniorresource.com
Best Small Towns For Retirement Near Atlanta, Georgia
Atlanta, Georgia has experienced economic stability and growth over the last decade. Even in this fast-paced city, southern hospitality is still alive and well, making it one of the best places to live! Its strong economy has attracted many young professionals to the area, bringing cosmopolitan restaurants and high-end retail. It’s also a great choice for retirees searching for a city with vibrant communities, a low cost of living, and warm weather. If you’re not sure about staying in the city, however, here are some small-town suburbs that are close by!
howafrica.com
21-Year-Old Becomes The First Woman With Autism To Open Beauty Bar in Georgia
Aaliyah Alicia Thompson, a 21-year-old African American woman from Stockbridge, Georgia, has made history as the first woman with autism in the country to open her very own beauty bar. She recently opened Aaliyah’s Beauty Bar in Clayton County (just 15 miles from Atlanta) to provide hair and beauty care services.
Contractor who hand-built bridge in 1800s becomes first Black man honored at Stone Mountain Park
STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — Stone Mountain Park is honoring an African-American for the first time in its history. Washington W. King built a wooden bridge by hand in Athens in the 1800s. The bridge is now being moved to Stone Mountain Park. Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes was at the...
Gwinnett to expand, renovate Trickum Middle School
The Gwinnett County school board approved a contract to renovate and expand Trickum Middle School with a target completion of August 2024.
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in Newnan, GA (with Photos & Maps)
Once you have stepped foot in Newnan, Georgia, also known as the City of Homes, you’ll be attracted and feel an easy connection. You’ll find the most fantastic restaurants your taste buds would enjoy and love at the city’s heart. Its unique culinary delights will take you...
atlantaciviccircle.org
Columbia Forest tenants in Decatur fight rent increases
Tenants at The Forest at Columbia are battling with their new landlord, Meridian Management Group, to stave off huge rent hikes at the low-income apartment complex in Decatur after Meridian initially tried to evict them. In the latest salvo, Columbia Forest tenants and organizers delivered a letter to DeKalb County...
These 17 Places Have The Best Brunch In Atlanta, According To Tripadvisor Ratings
Brunch is the best of the "breakfast" and "lunch" worlds. They aren't just your typical meal, brunches are weekend affairs where you can get away with too much food and a couple of drinks before noon. Georgians know how to brunch and Atlanta is the go-to place to find the...
CBS 46
DeKalb County animal shelter broken into overnight, 3 dogs taken
DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) - A DeKalb County animal shelter was broken into overnight and several dogs were taken. A man broke into the PAWS Atlanta animal shelter at 5287 Covington Highway in Decatur and stole three dogs, including two pit bull mix puppies and a Yorkie, according to the shelter. One other dog was found wandering nearby and is believed to have been dropped by the thief.
cobbcountycourier.com
Basic Investing and Tax course for Cobb seniors at the Tim Lee Senior Center in East Cobb
A number of fun and educational events are coming up at the Cobb senior centers this coming week. Financial health is always of interest to the public, and seniors are no exception. The Tim Lee Senior Center in East Cobb will host a Basic Investing and Taxes course for those...
CBS 46
Willow to perform at Walmart skate event Sept. 16
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Willow will perform at the Walmart Free Skate at Cascade Sept. 16. The back-to-school event promises freebies and a $50 Walmart gift card as well as free food, beauty brands such as Rainbow Beauty and AF94 Makeup and more. Willow will perform tracks from her upcoming...
CBS 46
Fulton County Fresh Mobile Market opens applications
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Fulton County Fresh Mobile Market has opened applications to help determine what communities it will serve this fall. The market will serve several Fulton communities from Oct. 18 to Nov. 17, with priority given to food deserts. It was created to educate people living in those communities about the importance of fresh produce and provide them with fresh produce.
secretatlanta.co
The Little Five Points Halloween Parade Will Make Its Anticipated Return This Year
For the first time since 2018, the Little Five Points Halloween Festival & Parade is returning to Atlanta’s favorite quirky neighborhood. As well as the parade, there will be a plethora of things to do throughout Little Five Points celebrating spooky season and all things Halloween!. Expect parties, games,...
CBS 46
Atlanta area animal shelters waiving fees this weekend
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Best Friends Animal Society is helping shelters across the nation waive adoption fees this weekend. The Society is waiving fees at all of its shelters and 600 more across the country are waiving or reducing fees. This is the third adoption campaign Best Friends is holding this year after similar events in May and July.
