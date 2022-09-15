Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
$3 million lottery ticket recently sold at Pennsylvania gas stationKristen WaltersWest Chester, PA
4 Places to get Amazing Donuts in and around Lancaster, PAMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
4 Sweet and Savory Fall Treats in Lancaster, PA [Small Business Spotlight]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
Ride the Haunted Pennsylvania Trolley this FallTravel MavenColumbia, PA
5 Fun Events Happening This Weekend [Lancaster, PA]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
Related
WFMZ-TV Online
Parade and festival to celebrate Puerto Rican community in Berks
READING, Pa. - A parade and festival will celebrate the Puerto Rican community in Berks County this weekend. The 3rd annual Puerto Rican Day Parade and Festival is taking place Sunday in Reading and is expected to cause traffic delays in the city. "We want every person from all parts...
Latinos Unidos of York continues mission to serve the Latino community
YORK, Pa. — For five years, Latinos Unidos of York has been working to empower the Latino community and strengthen bonds to promote the social, civic, and economic integration of Latino families in York. “York has a lot of amazing services, so you don’t have to reinvent the wheel....
Hundreds remember late rapper PnB Rock at Germantown vigil
Hundreds came out to a vigil in Germantown Friday night to remember and celebrate rapper and Philadelphia native PnB Rock, who was killed earlier this week in Los Angeles.
Get high in the sky this weekend at the Lancaster Balloon Festival
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — You can get high in the sky at the 11th annual Lancaster Balloon Festival & Country Fair on Friday, Sept. 16 through Sunday, Sept. 18 in Leacock Township, Lancaster County. The one-of-a-kind event features 40+ technicolored hot air balloons, as well as fall activities, live...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hip-Hop Producer from Chester Uses Local Startup to Turn Part of His Hometown into a Safe Zone
From left: Ra-Tah Johnson, Orlando Tucker (Jahlil Beats), and David "Doobie" Elliott. Image via Jose Moreno, Philadelphia Inquirer. Orlando Tucker, the renowned hip-hop producer and songwriter known as Jahlil Beats, is using Kognition, a Manayunk-based startup that offers security system software, to create a safe zone in Chester’s downtown, writes Diane Mastrull for the Philadelphia Inquirer.
5 Fun Events Happening This Weekend [Lancaster, PA]
This weekend is going to be a fun one. From Oktoberfest in Manheim to Hot Air Balloon Festival in Bird-in-Hand, there are plenty of events around the county for young and old, five of which are highlighted below:
“Rats!” Philadelphia Just Made Top 10 in List of 50 Rattiest Cities in U.S.
Here's a truth you might not want to hear, but you probably already knew was true if you've ever stepped a toe in Philly. Philadelphia is a pretty rat-infested city. In fact, it's been identified as one of the most rat-infested cities in the United States, according to a study.
Springettsbury Township to hold 20th annual 'Saturday in the Park'
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Looking for fun activities to fill those coming fall weekends? Look no further. The Springettsbury Township 20th Annual "Saturday in the Park" presented by Inch & Co. will be held Sept. 24 at Springettsbury Township Park, according to a release sent out on Friday. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Coatesville’s Invitational Vintage Grand Prix Events Taking Place Tonight
Experience the thrill of vintage autos and motorcycles revving through the heart of historic Coatesville, giving spectators a flashback to what the early days of American motorsports looked like. The family-fun motor sport event takes place on Saturday, Sept. 17, with related events leading up to the Grand Prix on Thursday and Friday, Sept. 15 and 16.
Lancaster Farming
75 Years of Fun at the Oley Fair
Oley, Pa.—Situated in the Oley Valley of Berks County, the town of Oley is a quaint, red-brick slice of Americana. Main Street is a parade of proud houses with slate roofs, neat yards and picket fences. When I turned left onto Jefferson Street toward the fairgrounds, I could hear...
FOX43.com
York Bakery nearly sells out of goods after opening
YORK, Pa. — Hispanic Heritage Month kicked off today and many are heading to bakeries, festivals, and more to celebrate. A family and Dominican-owned bakery opened up recently in York. They're already selling out on goods. Franceci's Bakery, located on 15 North Penn Street, offers different treats, but owner...
billypenn.com
Ready to worship at the church of ChickenJoy? What you’ll find at Philly’s first Jollibee
Until recently, if you knew what a ChickenJoy was and had a craving for one, an hour’s drive to New Jersey or Maryland stood in your way. Now, no longer: Pennsylvania’s first-ever Jollibee location is open in Northeast Philadelphia. The beloved Filipino chain, which has 64 outposts across...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
61-Year-Old Man Completes Over 400-Mile Walk Along Underground Railroad
Kenneth Johnston celebrated Harriet Tubman's 200th birthday by walking from New York to Canada in honor of the abolitionist.
Philadelphia area company accused of racism by ex-employee
A Philadelphia man is suing national automotive repair chain AAMCO for discrimination. Jerome Staley alleges AAMCO used him as nothing more than a figurehead for the company’s diversity efforts while he was being paid $40,000 a year less than his white counterparts. “I invest years of my life in...
abc27.com
Harrisburg Backyard Comedy Show to take place this weekend
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, a Midstate man wants to make you laugh!. It all started from his backyard, but it’s really grown over the past few months. Thomas Johnson started his comedy show from his backyard and will be having his comedy show this weekend.
Penn students camp out to demand university take further action against climate change
University of Pennsylvania students camped out on a campus green Wednesday night to demand the school act on climate change. Student activists are calling for the school to pull its endowment money out of any investments in the fossil fuel industry, primarily due to the fact that burning fossil fuels contributes to global warming.
Check Out Philly’s Scariest New Halloween Bar…If You Dare
For those of you that like to combine apparitional spirits with the drinkable kind, you'll want to plan a trip to a scary new Halloween-themed Bar in Philadelphia. If you're brave enough to sip cocktails in the devil's living room, set your GPS for Nightmare Before Tinsel, located at 116 S. 12th Street in midtown Philly.
disruptmagazine.com
Lancaster County boy known as ‘Mr. Ice Cream Kid’ learns about business while on the job
Most students learn about business in the classroom, but you could say a young entrepreneur in Lancaster County is learning the cold, hard facts on the job. Like most businesses, Bennett Dufrene’s has grown over the years. So has he – he was just 9 when he started selling ice cream.
A Lancaster County church starts an initiative to end gun violence
Gun violence has been on the rise across the United States of America the past several years. A Lancaster County church is hoping to start a new initiative to end gun violence in its community. St. Edwards Episcopal Church’s Rev. Dr. Richard C. Bauer was heartbroken after he learned of...
bctv.org
Reading Police Announce Traffic Modifications to Accommodate Downtown Events
The Reading Police Department Traffic Division is releasing the following information relating to temporary traffic adjustments to accommodate various events occurring in the City this Sunday, September 18th. “On Sunday, the City of Reading will host the 3rd Puerto Rican Day Parade & Festival,” said Chief Tornielli. “These events will...
WITF
Harrisburg, PA
7K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
WITF is a trusted provider of public media news and programming for approximately 2.3 million citizens in 19 counties of Central Pennsylvania, encouraging children and adults to Live Inspired®. A member station of PBS and NPR, WITF’s media services include public television (WITF TV and WITFK PBS KIDS 24/7), public radio (WITF 89.5 & 93.3), websites (including witf.org, TransformingHealth.org, PaPost.org, stateimpact.npr.org/Pennsylvania, and ExplorePAhistory.com), and a production services division (Media Solutions). WITF’s mission is to strengthen our communities by connecting us to each other and to opportunities for lifelong learning. WITF engages minds and enriches lives. For more information, visit witf.org.https://witf.org
Comments / 0