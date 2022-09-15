Read full article on original website
The Hopkinsville Tiger defense shuts down The Christian Co. Colonels in a 22-0 win on Friday night
The Hopkinsville Tigers shutout The Christian Co. Colonels for the 2nd straight season 22-0 Friday night at The Stadium of Champions. Hopkinsville scored 7 in the first quarter and 15 more in the 4th to win for the 4th straight time. The Series is now tied at 28 wins a piece. WHOP’s Jeff Sisk has the recap…..
Hoptown Idol returns Friday at Sounds at 6
‘Hoptown Idol’ returns at Sounds at 6 in downtown Hopkinsville Friday night. Parks and Recreation Superintendent Tab Brockman says several talented participants have already been selected in submitted video auditions and an open mic will begin at 5:45 p.m. at Founders Square. The winner will receive $500 cash and...
Distinguished Young Women competition coming up Sunday at Alhambra
This year’s Distinguished Young Woman competition for Christian County will be Sunday night at the Alhambra Theatre and young ladies from all local high schools are competing. Erin Namie is the Distinguished Young Women director and says there are two students from Fort Campbell High School, two from UHA,...
Nature Fest brings families to Jeffers Bend
Hundreds of children and their families were at Jeffers Bend Environmental Center Saturday afternoon for Nature Fest. Charles Turner of the Jeffers Bend Steering Committee says the annual event is meant to get youngsters outside and learning. Kids could see animals, learn about birds, check out the Air Evac helicopter,...
Indictments for assault, criminal abuse returned by grand jury
A Christian County Grand Jury has returned multiple indictments for assault and criminal abuse Friday afternoon. Indicted for second-degree assault domestic violence, third-degree terroristic threatening, first-degree wanton endangerment and resisting arrest is 57-year-old Michael Hoover. Hoover is accused of assaulting a female victim in August and then barricading himself into an apartment in Woodland Heights, where he was allegedly armed with a knife and threatening to kill deputies.
Local airport hosts Wings and Wheels car and plane show
The Hopkinsville-Christian County Airport was bustling with activity Saturday as it hosted the Wings and Wheels car and plane show. Mark Boyd organizes the annual event and says it’s a family-friendly activity that exposes more folks to the youth programs offered by the airport. He says the airport wants...
HPD investigating armed robbery of mailman
Hopkinsville police are investigating an armed robbery of a mailman from Thursday evening on Apache Drive. The unknown male suspect pointed a handgun in the mailman’s face just after 6:30 p.m. near 195 Apache and demanded the keys to his vehicle and the keys to the mailboxes in the area.
HS Football Preview
For the 56th time The Hopkinsville Tigers and The Christian Co. Colonels will meet on the gridiron tonight at 7pm at The Stadium of Champions. Both teams are 1 and 3 on the season and both teams have wins over Caldwell Co. and Hopkinsville won last year’s meeting 38 to nothing while also having won the last 3 meetings.
Felony assault case heads to grand jury
The felony assault case against Deonta White is heading to the Christian County Grand Jury, after he waived his preliminary hearing Friday morning in Christian District Court. White is charged with first-degree assault of a police officer, fleeing or evading police, resisting arrest, violation of an EPO, first-degree wanton endangerment, burglary, criminal mischief, possession of an open alcohol container and several other violations and charges. He had been set for preliminary hearing Friday, but chose to waive that hearing instead, with Judge Foster Cotthoff making sure of his choice before sending it to the grand jury for consideration of indictment.
Two Oak Grove residents facing numerous charges following pursuit
The Christian County Sheriff’s Department arrested two Oak Grove residents Thursday morning following a vehicle pursuit. According to a news release, deputies were in the area of Highway 115 attempting to locate an individual wanted on federal warrants from the US Marshal Service. The subject was located operating a vehicle on 115 and a traffic stop was attempted, but the driver—29-year-old Darien Williams-Wright—allegedly failed to stop and sped away. The vehicle was shortly discovered wrecked in a field off Bradshaw Road and Bradshaw-Fidelio Road.
KYTC to close a section of South Road for sinkhole repairs
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans to close a section of KY 139 in southern Trigg County for about four days starting on Tuesday. According to a news release, South Road will be closed near mile point 4 to allow for repairs to a sinkhole on the right of way that extends under the roadway at a cross drain. Due to the depth of the sinkhole, digging out and filling the sinkhole will require the roadway to remain closed until late in the day on Friday.
Phones, tablets stolen during burglary at T Mobile store
A total of 20 phones and tablets were stolen during a burglary Thursday night at the T Mobile store on Fort Campbell Boulevard. Hopkinsville police responded to an alarm call about 11:30 p.m. and investigation determined three suspects broke a side window to the building, made entry into the store and stole the phones and tablets with a combined value of about $12,500.
Stolen car recovered, suspect arrested
A car reported stolen earlier this week from a dealership on Walnut Street was recovered Wednesday afternoon by Hopkinsville police and a suspect was arrested. The 2011 Hyundai Elantra was stolen between Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday morning from Truck Country Auto Sales and officers were dispatched to East Ninth and Clay Street a little before 6 p.m. to attempt to locate the car.
Hopkinsville City Council approves tax rate, purchasing more security cameras
Meeting in special session, Hopkinsville City Council Thursday night approved final reading of a property tax ordinance that decreases the rate while increasing revenue. The tax rate on real property decreases from 23.9 to 22.5 cents per $100 of assessed value under the ordinance, but it still creates a four-percent increase in revenue due to growth and increased assessments in the last year.
Todd Fiscal Court keeps property tax rate the same at special meeting
Todd Fiscal Court approved final reading of an ordinance Friday morning keeping property tax rates the same as last year at a special-called meeting. The vote was unanimous to leave the tax rate at 9.9 cents per $100 of assessed value and Judge-Executive Todd Mansfield credits fiscal court and county department heads for allowing the county to keep the property tax rate the same for at least the last dozen years.
School board approves working budget, hears school safety update
The Christian County School Board heard a school safety update at Thursday’s meeting and approved a working budget for this school year. Assistant Superintendent Josh Hunt says all schools are staffed with a School Resource Officer and they’re settling in nicely to their new duties and responsibilities—they also continue to conduct random metal detection in the schools while conducting safety drills of all types. He says one measure they intend to get going soon are student ID badges, which he says they will visibly wear while on campus or at off-campus events.
