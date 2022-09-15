The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans to close a section of KY 139 in southern Trigg County for about four days starting on Tuesday. According to a news release, South Road will be closed near mile point 4 to allow for repairs to a sinkhole on the right of way that extends under the roadway at a cross drain. Due to the depth of the sinkhole, digging out and filling the sinkhole will require the roadway to remain closed until late in the day on Friday.

TRIGG COUNTY, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO