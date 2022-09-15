ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

Comments / 0

Related
makeuseof.com

Installing PostgreSQL on macOS

Postgres is one of the most advanced SQL databases. It provides features from user-defined types to table inheritance and sophisticated locking. There's also foreign key referential integrity, nested transactions, and features you won’t find in other SQL databases. Postgres is ACID (atomicity, consistency, isolation, durability) compliant. You’ll find the...
SOFTWARE
makeuseof.com

How to Convert HTML to an Image in JavaScript

If you want to take a screenshot of part or all of your web page using JavaScript, you might find yourself stuck. Creating an image from an HTML element can seem like a challenge, as there's no direct way to do it in JavaScript. Thankfully, this isn't an impossible task...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
makeuseof.com

How to Fix the “unable to resolve host” Error on Linux

After changing the hostname on your Linux system, you may encounter the error "unable to resolve host". Here's what that means, and what you can do to fix it. When you set up your Linux system—whether it's a VPS or a physical machine in your home—you may be asked to provide a hostname. This is a label your computer uses to identify itself to other machines on the network, to the user, and to itself.
COMPUTERS
makeuseof.com

How to Quickly Remove Metadata From Files on Linux

When you create a file, all kinds of supplementary metadata get added to it. Anyone with access to the file can read this information, which may include details you may not want anyone else to know. Here's how to clear metadata from files on Linux. What Is Metadata, and What...
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ssh#Virtual Machines#Ubuntu#The Virtual Machine Ssh
makeuseof.com

How to Create a NodeJS API Without Using a Framework

Cd nodejs-api Next, initialize npm in your project by running:. This CRUD API will feature the use of MongoDB, a NoSQL database, and its popular ODM, mongoose. Next, create a server.js file in your project’s root directory and add the code block below to create a server:. const http...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
makeuseof.com

5 Heroku Alternatives for Free Full Stack Hosting

Heroku is a platform as a service (PaaS) that enables developers to build, run, and operate their applications entirely in the cloud. It’s popular for its simplicity, usability, and free tier. This lets you run your applications for free using a full range of free cloud services available through the Heroku ecosystem.
COMPUTERS
makeuseof.com

9 Ways to Open the Apps & Features Tool in Windows 11

The Apps & Features panel is the Settings equivalent of the Programs and Features tool from the Control Panel. Much like its Control Panel cousin, the Settings version is your main uninstaller utility, where you can remove both UWP (Microsoft Store) apps and desktop software. The tool also includes Reset and Repair troubleshooting options for UWP apps.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Software
makeuseof.com

The 6 Different Ways to Restart Your Windows Computer

Restarting your Windows computer is one of the most popular ways to fix any temporary system glitches. At times, you may want to restart your system to install a Windows Update or apply registry changes. Whatever the case may be, restarting your Windows PC is quite easy, as it should...
SOFTWARE
makeuseof.com

How to Whitelist Email Addresses in Gmail

Whitelisting an email address in Gmail is a super easy thing to do. However, it can be pretty daunting if you don't know how to begin. Here's how to whitelist an email address in Gmail quickly and easily. Why Whitelist an Email Address?. First, you must know what email addresses...
INTERNET
makeuseof.com

How to Use PowerToys to Extract Text From Images

Few Windows tools are as useful as PowerToys. The toolset, which debuted in Windows 95, has been significantly expanded in the latest versions. With the latest update, PowerToys finally has a text extractor that allows you to copy text from any image. Let’s see how to extract text from images...
SOFTWARE
technewstoday.com

Virtualbox Copy Paste Not Working? Here’s How to Fix it

While running a Virtual Machine on your computer, you may have felt the need to copy and paste text or files from VirtualBox to the host PC or the reverse. Though being super useful, it isn’t something you can enjoy right after the normal installation of VirtualBox. VirtualBox doesn’t...
SOFTWARE
makeuseof.com

How to Insert a Hyperlink in Microsoft Word

Hyperlinks are a great way to connect your document to other pages and resources available both online and offline. That way, users can verify the information and learn more about the discussed topic. Hyperlinks can redirect you to other online or offline resources, a portion of the document you are reading, and even images.
SOFTWARE
technewstoday.com

Fixed: “The File or Directory is Corrupted and Unreadable”

You usually get “The File or Directory is Corrupted and Unreadable” error while trying to open a corrupt external drive or one that has the RAW file format. However, you can also encounter it while trying to open files in your local drives or an accessible external drive.
SOFTWARE
makeuseof.com

How to Prevent Users from Changing Account Passwords on Windows

If you share your computer with others, you may want to prevent other users from changing your Windows password. This can be useful if you have multiple people working on your system, and you don't want to give them the option of changing the password. Once you've finished with this...
SOFTWARE
makeuseof.com

How to Use Midjourney to Create AI Art

AI art is becoming more advanced, and part of that includes becoming more accessible. Midjourney is one such example. This tool generates images based on your text prompts through the power of AI and machine learning. The results are honestly quite impressive, and if you really know how to use Midjourney, you can create some truly unique pieces of art.
SOFTWARE
technewstoday.com

How to Find Archived Emails in Gmail?

The Archive option on Gmail allows you to ignore emails temporarily by removing them from your inbox. However, archived emails do not have a single location where they are bundled and stored. So, it can be hard to locate these archived emails when you need them. Luckily, this article will...
INTERNET
makeuseof.com

How to Open WPS (Works) Documents in Windows 10 & 11

Microsoft Works is a discontinued productivity suite axed in 2009. Although MS Office overshadowed Works, many users still utilize Works’ word processor. And when people save their documents in Works, it saves in a WPS document format. Some users still have old WPS files from Works lying around on...
SOFTWARE
makeuseof.com

The 4 Best Firefox Add-Ons to Automatically Generate Citations

It’s no secret that citations can be tough to get right, even if you’re experienced with them. With all the different styles out there, not to mention the different ways that they’re written, doing them by hand can be an exercise in futility. Luckily, there are all...
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy