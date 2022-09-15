Read full article on original website
makeuseof.com
Installing PostgreSQL on macOS
Postgres is one of the most advanced SQL databases. It provides features from user-defined types to table inheritance and sophisticated locking. There's also foreign key referential integrity, nested transactions, and features you won’t find in other SQL databases. Postgres is ACID (atomicity, consistency, isolation, durability) compliant. You’ll find the...
makeuseof.com
How to Convert HTML to an Image in JavaScript
If you want to take a screenshot of part or all of your web page using JavaScript, you might find yourself stuck. Creating an image from an HTML element can seem like a challenge, as there's no direct way to do it in JavaScript. Thankfully, this isn't an impossible task...
makeuseof.com
How to Fix the “unable to resolve host” Error on Linux
After changing the hostname on your Linux system, you may encounter the error "unable to resolve host". Here's what that means, and what you can do to fix it. When you set up your Linux system—whether it's a VPS or a physical machine in your home—you may be asked to provide a hostname. This is a label your computer uses to identify itself to other machines on the network, to the user, and to itself.
makeuseof.com
How to Quickly Remove Metadata From Files on Linux
When you create a file, all kinds of supplementary metadata get added to it. Anyone with access to the file can read this information, which may include details you may not want anyone else to know. Here's how to clear metadata from files on Linux. What Is Metadata, and What...
makeuseof.com
How to Create a NodeJS API Without Using a Framework
Cd nodejs-api Next, initialize npm in your project by running:. This CRUD API will feature the use of MongoDB, a NoSQL database, and its popular ODM, mongoose. Next, create a server.js file in your project’s root directory and add the code block below to create a server:. const http...
makeuseof.com
5 Heroku Alternatives for Free Full Stack Hosting
Heroku is a platform as a service (PaaS) that enables developers to build, run, and operate their applications entirely in the cloud. It’s popular for its simplicity, usability, and free tier. This lets you run your applications for free using a full range of free cloud services available through the Heroku ecosystem.
makeuseof.com
How to Change the Default Save Location for Files and Folders on Windows 10 & 11
When you download any file, folder, or app from the internet, your Windows PC stores them at a location set by default by Microsoft. However, you don’t have to stick with this default location. If you prefer to download files to a different location, it's easy to set it...
makeuseof.com
9 Ways to Open the Apps & Features Tool in Windows 11
The Apps & Features panel is the Settings equivalent of the Programs and Features tool from the Control Panel. Much like its Control Panel cousin, the Settings version is your main uninstaller utility, where you can remove both UWP (Microsoft Store) apps and desktop software. The tool also includes Reset and Repair troubleshooting options for UWP apps.
makeuseof.com
The 6 Different Ways to Restart Your Windows Computer
Restarting your Windows computer is one of the most popular ways to fix any temporary system glitches. At times, you may want to restart your system to install a Windows Update or apply registry changes. Whatever the case may be, restarting your Windows PC is quite easy, as it should...
makeuseof.com
How to Whitelist Email Addresses in Gmail
Whitelisting an email address in Gmail is a super easy thing to do. However, it can be pretty daunting if you don't know how to begin. Here's how to whitelist an email address in Gmail quickly and easily. Why Whitelist an Email Address?. First, you must know what email addresses...
makeuseof.com
How to Use PowerToys to Extract Text From Images
Few Windows tools are as useful as PowerToys. The toolset, which debuted in Windows 95, has been significantly expanded in the latest versions. With the latest update, PowerToys finally has a text extractor that allows you to copy text from any image. Let’s see how to extract text from images...
technewstoday.com
Virtualbox Copy Paste Not Working? Here’s How to Fix it
While running a Virtual Machine on your computer, you may have felt the need to copy and paste text or files from VirtualBox to the host PC or the reverse. Though being super useful, it isn’t something you can enjoy right after the normal installation of VirtualBox. VirtualBox doesn’t...
makeuseof.com
How to Insert a Hyperlink in Microsoft Word
Hyperlinks are a great way to connect your document to other pages and resources available both online and offline. That way, users can verify the information and learn more about the discussed topic. Hyperlinks can redirect you to other online or offline resources, a portion of the document you are reading, and even images.
technewstoday.com
Fixed: “The File or Directory is Corrupted and Unreadable”
You usually get “The File or Directory is Corrupted and Unreadable” error while trying to open a corrupt external drive or one that has the RAW file format. However, you can also encounter it while trying to open files in your local drives or an accessible external drive.
makeuseof.com
How to Prevent Users from Changing Account Passwords on Windows
If you share your computer with others, you may want to prevent other users from changing your Windows password. This can be useful if you have multiple people working on your system, and you don't want to give them the option of changing the password. Once you've finished with this...
makeuseof.com
How to Use Midjourney to Create AI Art
AI art is becoming more advanced, and part of that includes becoming more accessible. Midjourney is one such example. This tool generates images based on your text prompts through the power of AI and machine learning. The results are honestly quite impressive, and if you really know how to use Midjourney, you can create some truly unique pieces of art.
technewstoday.com
How to Find Archived Emails in Gmail?
The Archive option on Gmail allows you to ignore emails temporarily by removing them from your inbox. However, archived emails do not have a single location where they are bundled and stored. So, it can be hard to locate these archived emails when you need them. Luckily, this article will...
makeuseof.com
How to Open WPS (Works) Documents in Windows 10 & 11
Microsoft Works is a discontinued productivity suite axed in 2009. Although MS Office overshadowed Works, many users still utilize Works’ word processor. And when people save their documents in Works, it saves in a WPS document format. Some users still have old WPS files from Works lying around on...
makeuseof.com
The 4 Best Firefox Add-Ons to Automatically Generate Citations
It’s no secret that citations can be tough to get right, even if you’re experienced with them. With all the different styles out there, not to mention the different ways that they’re written, doing them by hand can be an exercise in futility. Luckily, there are all...
makeuseof.com
How to Fix the "DX11 Feature Level 10.0 Is Required to Run the Engine" Error on Windows
Is your favorite game crashing when you run it because the "DX11 feature level 10.0 is required to run the engine" error pops up? As the error states, the application or game has failed to access the Direct3D hardware feature level 10.0. The question is, why?. Several factors could be...
