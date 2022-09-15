ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utica, NY

Utica man charged with Attempted Murder in the Second Degree

By Thad Randazzo
 3 days ago

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department reports that a man has been taken into custody after allegedly shooting a woman during an incident that occurred at the beginning of September.

Around 3:30 pm on Sunday, September 4 th , members of the Utica Police and Utica Fire Departments arrived at the 1600 block of Dudley Avenue to investigate a shooting involving a woman who had been shot in the shoulder. On the scene, they learned that a man, who would later be identified as 19-year-old Jahques Gadson of Utica, allegedly fired multiple shots at the victim before hitting her.

State Police looking for help regarding August shooting incident

The woman suffered serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

UPD’s Major Crimes Unit thoroughly reviewed all the evidence and surveillance footage obtained during the initial investigation and identified Gadson as a suspect.

On Tuesday, September 13th, Jahques Gadson was located and taken into custody without incident. He has been charged with the following:

  • Attempted Murder in the Second Degree
  • Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree

Eyewitness News will update you with any new information as it is released.

