Man Utd verdict: Erik ten Hag now knows his best XI and it’s bad news for Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of Manchester derby
ERIK TEN HAG now has 17 days to pick his team for the Manchester derby. The Red Devils breezed past Sheriff Tiraspol 2-0 in the Europa League on Thursday night. With their Premier League clash against Leeds postponed, this was United's final match before the international break. And Ten Hag...
Football rumours: Manchester United identify David de Gea replacement
What the papers sayManchester United have reportedly settled on a replacement for David de Gea. The Manchester Evening News, citing French outlet Jeunes Footeux, says the Red Devils have identified Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak to take over as their number one. The club could be willing to pay as much as £15.6million per season in an effort to lure him to Old Trafford.The paper, via Calciomercato, also reports Manchester City are set to rival Chelsea in pursuit of AC Milan winger Rafael Leao. Both sides are very keen on the 23-year-old, who played a starring role in Milan’s run...
Kylian Mbappe Becomes PSG's Joint-Leading Scorer In Champions League History
PSG's highest-paid player of all time is now also the club's joint-top scorer in the UCL.
Report: Four Positions Erik Ten Hag Wants To Strengthen His Manchester United Side In
Four different positions that Erik Ten Hag wants to strengthen his Manchester United side in have been revealed.
Man Utd ratings: Cristiano Ronaldo struggles again despite first goal of the season as Eriksen shines in Sheriff victory
MANCHESTER UNITED eased past Moldovan side Sheriff Tiraspol 2-0 to kickstart their Europa League campaign. Jadon Sancho and Cristiano Ronaldo both struck first-half goals in a comfortable victory away from home for Erik ten Hag's men. Christian Eriksen fed a lovely pass into Sancho in the 17th minute and the...
Erik Ten Hag On Sheriff 0-2 Manchester United & Cristiano Ronaldo Goal
Manchester United boss Erik Ten Hag has spoken about his team's victory over FC Sheriff in the Europa League and the goals from Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho.
Man Utd news LIVE: Sheriff win reaction as Ronaldo breaks goal drought, Ten Hag targets Oblak – updates
MANCHESTER UNITED are celebrating after cruising past FC Sheriff in Moldova - thanks to goals from Jadon Sancho and Cristiano Ronaldo. It was a comfortable evening in the end for the Red Devils, who have no game over the weekend after their clash with Leeds was postponed. Manager Erik ten...
Ex-Manchester United Star Says Erik Ten Hag Should Use His Best Team Vs FC Sheriff
Ex-Manchester United star Paul Parker has said that Erik Ten Hag should field his best team against FC Sheriff Tiraspol in the Europa League after losing to Real Sociedad in the first game.
Lionel Messi makes more Champions League history with goal against Maccabi Haifa
Lionel Messi created Champions League history by scoring for the 18th consecutive season in the competition.Messi was on target as Paris Saint-Germain came from behind to win 3-1 at Maccabi Haifa to make it two victories from two games.Tjaronn Chery hinted at an upset by giving the hosts the lead after 24 minutes.But Messi equalised before the break, scoring against a 39th different opponent in the competition – another record.Kylian Mbappe and Neymar scored second-half goals as PSG punished their Israeli hosts with some clinical finishing.Benfica also have two wins in Group H following a 2-1 victory at Juventus.Arkadiusz...
Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho on target as Man United win at Sheriff Tiraspol
Jadon Sancho and Cristiano Ronaldo both made points as Manchester United eased to a 2-0 victory over Sheriff Tiraspol in the Europa League.Sancho was on target hours after being left out of the England squad and Ronaldo scored his first of the season as United brushed off the Moldovans in Chisinau to register their first points of the group stage.Both goals came in the first half with Ronaldo’s, a penalty in the 39th minute, being the 699th of his glittering club career.After a summer of speculation over his future, it underlined a strong performance from the Portuguese on just his...
Only Messi Ranks Above Neymar on This Impressive Champions League Goals List
Neymar made a bit of history during Paris Saint-Germain’s 3-1 UEFA Champions League away group stage win over Maccabi Haifa. Neymar shined in the contest, and his work ended up paying off with a late goal to seal the victory for PSG, which kept the Ligue 1 powerhouse in first place in Champions League Group H.
Erik ten Hag ball is here as video goes viral showing the new Manchester United!
Manchester United recorded a vital two nil win on the road last night, especially after they lost their first game in the Europa League last week and now that they have two weeks off with no game at the weekend and International football for the next two weeks. Video courtesy...
Manchester United To Battle Real Madrid & Liverpool For €100million Star
Manchester United are looking to have a much improved season this campaign and return to the UEFA Champions League. Not only does it allow them to compete against the best teams in Europe but by playing in the UCL, you can attract more talent to your club. A new report...
Watch Cristiano Ronaldo brush off ‘medic’ fan as she tries to get photo of Man Utd star during Sheriff clash
CRISTIANO RONALDO swatted away a fan who tried to get a photo with him at half-time during Manchester United's win over Sheriff Tiraspol. The Portuguese superstar, 37, was heading down the tunnel after scoring his first goal of the season from the penalty spot. Yet despite converting the spot kick,...
Juventus could sack Allegri’s staff instead of him
Juventus is facing calls to sack Max Allegri after their dismal start to this season, but it is not a simple decision. After working with two other managers, the Bianconeri brought him back as their boss in the last campaign. Having been successful in his first spell as its manager,...
Erik Ten Hag Wants Manchester United To Pursue Ajax Striker In January
Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag wants the club to once again pursue a move for a young Ajax striker in January.
Sheriff 0-2 Manchester United | UEFA Europa League | Match Report
Manchester United recovered from their bad start to the Europa League campaign where the Red Devils got defeated by Real Sociedad (0-1) at Old Trafford following their victory over FC Sheriff yesterday (0-2). Due to an injury at the Arsenal game, Marcus Rashford could not recover in time for the...
Two Juventus youngsters called up to the latest Italy Under18 squad
The Italian national team has called up two players from the Juventus Primavera side for their upcoming international engagements. The Bianconeri has some of the finest young talents in Italy in their youth teams and they are all dreaming about playing for the senior team soon. For now, they need...
Former Roma star reckons Juventus has a replacement for Allegri already
Max Allegri is under pressure to deliver at Juventus, and the club has been urged to sack him. The Bianconeri brought him back last season, and they hoped to return to the top of Italian football. However, he finished the 2021/2022 season without winning a single trophy. The club responded...
Juventus youngsters nominated for the Golden Boy awards
Juventus has some of the finest youngsters in world football in their female and male youth teams, and two of them have been nominated for the European Golden Boy and Golden Girl awards. The Bianconeri reports through their main Twitter account that Fabio Miretti is on the shortlist of players...
