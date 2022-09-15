ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I lived thru that in the 1980s. It was the most ridiculous idiotic thing ever. Bible thumpers blamed their kid’s bad behavior on “satanic influences, black magic and witches” instead of acknowledging their kids were just little monsters all on their own. They absolutely ruined lives, innocent teachers and care givers were accused and were actually thrown in jail, later exonerated, but the damage was done. Reminds me of the “groomer” hysteria of today, same thing, bible thumpers projecting their own fear and perversion on others. People were sorry for falling for the “satanic panic” and they will be again about how they’ve treated child care givers and teachers. Look at Florida. They can’t keep good teachers because of the “christian” hysteria over gay people. Smh America needs to ignore these nutcases. Sad

It’s all about fear. Q tips are nothing but fear. Ignore them, laugh at them, turn your backs to them. Have no fear.

Texas Republican here. Way to many comments out here from emotion not facts. Just like dems have their far left loonies like AOC, we have our far right loonies. I’m a conservative moderate. I don’t any more to do with Trump or Biden. We have to do better U.S.A.

