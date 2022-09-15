I lived thru that in the 1980s. It was the most ridiculous idiotic thing ever. Bible thumpers blamed their kid’s bad behavior on “satanic influences, black magic and witches” instead of acknowledging their kids were just little monsters all on their own. They absolutely ruined lives, innocent teachers and care givers were accused and were actually thrown in jail, later exonerated, but the damage was done. Reminds me of the “groomer” hysteria of today, same thing, bible thumpers projecting their own fear and perversion on others. People were sorry for falling for the “satanic panic” and they will be again about how they’ve treated child care givers and teachers. Look at Florida. They can’t keep good teachers because of the “christian” hysteria over gay people. Smh America needs to ignore these nutcases. Sad
It’s all about fear. Q tips are nothing but fear. Ignore them, laugh at them, turn your backs to them. Have no fear.
Texas Republican here. Way to many comments out here from emotion not facts. Just like dems have their far left loonies like AOC, we have our far right loonies. I’m a conservative moderate. I don’t any more to do with Trump or Biden. We have to do better U.S.A.
Related
Trump Attorney's Eye-Popping Claim On Live TV Sounds Like A Confession
Trump melts down on Truth Social after FBI seizes MyPillow guy Mike Lindell's phone at Hardee's
Trump Interrupted by 'Fart Noises' While Speaking With Ashli Babbitt's Mom
Protester in chicken mask with ‘fart noises’ sign interrupts Trump phone call to mother of Capitol rioter
IN THIS ARTICLE
Alex Jones issues ‘emergency message’ begging Trump to watch his show after publicly backing DeSantis
MSNBC analyst who mocked Hunter Biden laptop story rewarded with White House role. What a surprise
Trump-Defending Fox News Host Drops Accidental Truth Bomb: 'Seems Kinda Stupid'
'This sounds very threatening Kathy': Marjorie Taylor Greene rips comedian Kathy Griffin for warning of 'civil war' if GOP wins Congress in November - despite the lawmaker herself previously calling for a 'national divorce'
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Correspondent abruptly leaves CNN after calling Trump a ‘demagogue’
Trump FBI raid could have ‘some connection’ to murdered CIA assets, MSNBC's Joy Reid speculates
‘You’re marked for assassination’: Woman charged for threatening voicemails to Trump Mar-a-Lago judge
Rubio Blasted Clinton for Her Emails. Now He Says Trump’s Theft of Top-Secret Records Is No Biggie
Judge orders Biden admin to turn over Fauci, Jean-Pierre 'misinformation' emails sent to social media giants
Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson among Fox News stars ordered to give depositions in Dominion defamation suit
CNN host under fire for saying Trump should be invited to Queen’s funeral: ‘Stop normalising treason’
A storm is coming: It might sweep Trump and the GOP into history's dustbin
Fox News Host Calls Out Trump's 'Outrageous' Cry To Be Reinstated As President
Fox News host stone-faced as guest lists sensitive documents Trump could have been holding at Mar-a-Lago
Chris Matthews Returns to MSNBC, Says Violence “Seems to Come With Trump”
Donald Trump Will Call for 'Violence' as Allies Turn on Him: Mary Trump
NBC News
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 402