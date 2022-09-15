LAKE FOREST, Ill. (CBS) – An investigation is underway after a man was found dead in the Fort Sheridan Forest Preserve Saturday morning. The Lake County Major Crime Task Force said around 5:10 a.m., Highland Park police were dispatched to the 0-100 block of Cliff Road for a report of an unconscious person on the shoreline. Upon arrival, police discovered the man who was pronounced dead.

