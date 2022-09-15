Read full article on original website
CBS News
Shooting in Calumet Heights leaves man in critical condition
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was shot and critically wounded in the Calumet Heights neighborhood Monday afternoon. At 3:37 p.m., the 30-year-old man was walking in the 1600 block of East 93rd Street, near Stony Island Avenue, when someone shot him. The victim was taken to the University of Chicago...
CBS News
2 men shot, one critically, in Lawndale neighborhood
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two men were shot in the Lawndale neighborhood Monday evening. The two victims were standing in the 1200 block of South Keeler Avenue when they were shot by an unknown offender around 5:15 p.m., according to Chicago police. A 23-year-old man sustained a grazed gunshot wound to...
CBS News
Police seeking to identify suspect in strong-arm robbery on CTA Central Park Green Line stop
CHICAGO (CBS) – Mass Transit detectives are looking to identify a man wanted for a strong-arm robbery on the Central Park Green Line stop Tuesday. Police said around 11:51 pm, the victim was approached by the suspect at the Green Line Conservatory/ Central Park stop, located at 3631 W. Lake St.
CBS News
1 man dead, another critically wounded in Roseland shooting
CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is dead, and another is critically wounded after being shot in the Roseland neighborhood Saturday night. The shooting happened in the 200 block of East 113th Street around 10:16 p.m. Police said the victims were standing on a front porch when two males fired...
CBS News
Unidentified male found shot to death on Chicago's Far South Side
CHICAGO (CBS) – A person is found dead in Altgeld Gardens Sunday morning. Police said officers responded to a call of a person down, in the 700 block of East 133rd Street around 2:20 a.m. Upon arrival, officers located the unidentified male with multiple gunshot wounds to the body...
CBS News
Lake Forest police investigate after man found dead near Lake Michigan shoreline
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (CBS) – An investigation is underway after a man was found dead in the Fort Sheridan Forest Preserve Saturday morning. The Lake County Major Crime Task Force said around 5:10 a.m., Highland Park police were dispatched to the 0-100 block of Cliff Road for a report of an unconscious person on the shoreline. Upon arrival, police discovered the man who was pronounced dead.
CBS News
Chicago Weather Alert: Potential strong to severe thunderstorms by evening
After a few showers during the day, thunderstorms arrive after 5 p.m. These storms have the potential to be strong or severe.
