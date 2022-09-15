ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryan, TX

Bryan College Station Eagle

Country musician Suzy Bogguss to perform in Brenham on Saturday

BRENHAM — Suzy Bogguss, a singer-songwriter who has had six Top 10 hits on the country music charts, will perform at The Barnhill Center at Historic Simon Theatre in downtown Brenham on Saturday night. The performance will be at 7 p.m. Tickets range from $45 to $65 and are...
BRENHAM, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

New campus creamery up and running in Aggie Park

An old staple of Texas A&M University has returned in a new way at the recently opened Aggie Park across from Kyle Field — a campus creamery. The Moore Family Creamery opened its doors Sept. 2, when Aggie Park debuted. The creamery serves a number of sweet treats, from classic ice cream cones to milkshakes and ice cream sandwiches. It is open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

New Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church celebrates centennial this month

One hundred years after opening its doors as Sunrise Baptist Church, love remains at the core of New Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church, Rev. Marie Nutall said. “It’s truly amazing to be the ones that God would use to lead the congregation into the centennial celebration,” she said. “We have learned and are yet still learning from our past generations because past generations is our history.”
BRYAN, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Bryan, TX
Society
Local
Texas Society
Bryan, TX
Lifestyle
City
College Station, TX
College Station, TX
Society
College Station, TX
Lifestyle
City
Bryan, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Why is wait so long at CS post office?

Why is there always a long line of folks waiting for service at the College Station post office and only one person working the counter?. I've waited hours only to be told they are out of what I needed. Consequently, I've made the long drive to the Bryan post office and get waited on almost immediately.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Bellville 49, Cameron 14

CAMERON — Braylan Drake completed 13 of 20 passes for 141 yards and two touchdowns, but Class 3A-I’s sixth-ranked Cameron couldn’t keep up with undefeated and Class 4A-II’s ninth-ranked Bellville in a 49-14 nondistrict loss Friday. Trayjen Wilcox caught seven passes for 101 yards and a...
CAMERON, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Looking forward to a better road

In light of the road construction and recent traffic delays on Harvey Mitchell Parkway, I would like to distract everyone with some good news. Since the diverging diamond interchange at Raymond Stotzer Parkway (FM 60) opened in August 2018, crashes in that area have dropped by almost 80%. According to...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Brenham man arrested for causing fiery crash in 2021

A Brenham man was arrested Thursday on four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for causing a five-vehicle crash in the intersection of Harvey Mitchell Parkway and Texas Avenue in College Station back in October 2021, police said. JB Obrian Wright, 22, was arrested on four second-degree felony...
BRENHAM, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Merit scholarships for Neighbors

A total of eight College Station ISD seniors and one Bryan High School senior were recently named semifinalists in the 68th annual National Merit Scholarship Program announced by the National Merit Scholar Corporation. CSISD National Merit semifinalists are: Nicholas Beasley, Kate Catalena, Kyler Larsen, Ryan Topf and Michael Yang of...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $899,900

Enter the doors of this gorgeous custom home, built by 5K Homes located in the desirable new area of Pebble Creek! This 4 bedroom, 4 1/2 bathroom home is a dream with tall ceilings, open floor plan, and fabulous finishes. The luxurious living room has a stunning gas fireplace, open wood shelving built-ins, a fantastic wet bar area with custom barn door and views into the kitchen and dining room. An exposed brick wall is a focal point in the large dining area that creates both a custom and comfortable feel. Off the dining room and kitchen, you will find a large laundry room and butler’s pantry. The spacious master bedroom has no detail spared with gorgeous windows, and a master bathroom that has double sinks, walk-in shower, soaking tub, and exquisite walk-in closet. Downstairs find two additional bedrooms with their own full bathrooms complete with fantastic finishes and closets. Upstairs find an additional large bedroom with its own bathroom and walk-in closet. A private office can be found off the entry that has tremendous natural light and spacious closet. Additional features include large mud room, covered patio area with outdoor kitchen, and two garages with a capacity for three cars. There is a large green space to the right of the house that is owned by the HOA. This home is too good to miss!
COLLEGE STATION, TX
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Parades
NewsBreak
Society
Bryan College Station Eagle

Texas A&M equestrian team to host Maroon & White Scrimmage on Sunday

The Texas A&M equestrian team will host its annual Maroon & White Scrimmage at 1 p.m. Sunday at the Hildebrand Equine Complex. Admission is free. The Aggies went 14-5 last season and finished national runner-up to Oklahoma State. A&M returns 25 riders from last year’s squad, including 10 of 16 starters. All Americans Hanna Olaussen (horsemanship) and Emmy-Lu Marsh (reining) lead the group of veterans.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Central Texas Christian 13, Brazos Christian 6

TEMPLE — Central Texas Christian scored late to squeak past Brazos Christian 13-6 on Friday in TAPPS nondistrict play. Brazos Christian tied the game at 6 on Ryan Burtin’s 1-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter, but CenTex Christian (3-1) answered with a TD run for the game winner.
TEMPLE, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Brazos County Precinct 3 Commissioner Nancy Berry elected as president of Blinn College Foundation Board

The Blinn College Foundation Board of Directors elected Brazos County Precinct 3 Commissioner Nancy Berry as its new chair. Berry will take over for Sam Sommer, whose term as president just ended. Sommer, chief financial officer for Blue Bell Creameries, was elected as vice chair with Kevin Mutscher, a Brenham attorney, serving as secretary/treasurer.
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

College Station girls win Islander Splash Invitational

CORPUS CHRISTI — The College Station girls cross country team won the varsity gold division at the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islander Splash Invitational on Saturday. The No. 2 Lady Cougars had six runners finish in the top 20 in a field of 125. Maddie Jones placed third for the Lady Cougars followed by teammates Katherine Brunson (fifth), Megan Roberts (eighth), Delaney Ulrich (12th), Jadyn DeVerna (17th), Audrey Wong (19th) and Ellie Seagraves (48th).
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Navasota 42, Huffman Hargrave 14

HUFFMAN — Navasota used its potent ground game to put Huffman Hargrave in an early hole the Falcons couldn’t escape as the Rattlers won 42-14 on Friday in their final nondistrict game of the season Friday. Hudson Minor scored on a 5-yard run midway through the first quarter...
NAVASOTA, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Texas A&M-Miami quarter-by-quarter breakdown

Lineup changes: Texas A&M sophomore center Bryce Foster and cornerback Jaylon Jones returned after missing the first two games. Four true freshman wide receivers Evan Stewart and Chris Marshall and defensive backs Denver Harris and Smoke Bouie were suspended for violating team rules. Opportunistic Ags: A&M’s Chris Russell Jr. recovered...
COLLEGE STATION, TX

