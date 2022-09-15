ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Robb Report

This Over-the-Top Log Cabin in Montana Just Hit the Market for $17 Million

This rustic Montana retreat may have all the perks of mountain living, but it’s far from your average cabin in the woods. Surrounded by towering pines and set against 24 acres of unspoiled forest, a dramatic log-framed home dubbed Noble Lodge just hit the market for $17 million. And noble it is. The Big Sky Country compound includes a seven-bedroom main house, a guest residence, a 10,500-square-foot heated barn and a myriad of amenities. Nature lovers will take pleasure in the waterfall and creek that run through the property, in addition to an on-site greenhouse and gardens. And that’s before you even get...
MONTANA STATE
Alt 95.7

Montana Ranked as One of The Least Pet-Friendly States

A website called safewise.com ranked 48 states (not all the data was available from Hawaii and Alaska so they were left out) based on pet-friendliness and Montana came in at #47, with only New Mexico ranking below us. This came as a surprise to me. We've got wide open spaces, rivers and lakes, stuff pets love for the most part. So what gives? Let's explore some of the factors that made Montana rank so low.
MONTANA STATE
Montana State
Daily Montanan

Into the zone of death: Four days spent deep in the Yellowstone National Park backcountry

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, IDAHO – The ranger warned us before we attempted to enter the “zone of death.” Millions of people visit Yellowstone National Park each year, but one of the least visited parts of the park, the so-called zone of death, lies in Idaho. It’s rugged and remote, with no roads, a place where […] The post Into the zone of death: Four days spent deep in the Yellowstone National Park backcountry appeared first on Daily Montanan.
TRAVEL
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Jefferson White Teases Release of His New Montana-Made Movie

It appears that Yellowstone star Jefferson White is staying busy these days and is teasing an upcoming movie with which he’s involved. White, who plays Jimmy Hurdstrom on the Taylor Sheridan show, says he has a small part in God’s Country. From this Instagram post that he shared on Monday, we get a chance to have a little inside look. The photo apparently involves Joris Jarsky, who is a part of the movie.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

’Yellowstone’s Luke Grimes on Harvesting Animals on His Montana Property: ‘Dream Come True’

Yellowstone star Luke Grimes is experiencing life like Kayce Dutton while living on his new Montana ranch. And he’s taking full advantage of the land. During the COVID pandemic, Luke and his wife, Bianca, whom he married in 2018, decided to mix things up. The couple had been living in L.A. at the time but knew they needed a change. So they bought an Airstream camper and began visiting all U.S. National Parks.
MONTANA STATE
105.5 The Fan

You Really Can Stay the Night in One of Idaho’s Historic Brothels

There’s really no denying it. There are some very unique places to stay the night in Idaho!. After its completion, the “Big Idaho Potato Hotel” quickly became Idaho’s most in-demand Airbnb rental and understandably so! It was made from the six-ton potato that traveled 148,000 miles to nearly 7,200 U.S. cities on the back of the Idaho Potato Commission's trailer over the course of seven years. They gifted it to one of the original members of their Tater Team, Kristie Wolfe. Wolfe has built some wickedly creative tiny homes in Washington State and Hawaii, so to turn her beloved potato into an Airbnb rental was a dream come true!
IDAHO STATE
brides.com

A Laid-Back Autumn Wedding in Jackson Hole, Wyoming

Texas couple Ellen Heighten and Blake Lafitte met in late 2016 through mutual friends, and got engaged almost exactly three years later in November 2019. “We drove up to Blake’s parents’ fishing cabin on a Friday—just us two—for a quiet weekend, and he proposed early Saturday morning while we were on a walk,” Ellen remembers. “We left the cabin right after to head back to Dallas and celebrate with friends and family.”
JACKSON, WY
Time Out Global

The 15 best places to stay in Yellowstone

From stargazing tipis to glamorous chalets, these are the finest places to stay near America’s oldest national park. Within the borders of Yellowstone National Park is pretty much everything a nature-lover could ever want. One of America’s most famous national parks (if not the most famous), Yellowstone spans from cavernous canyons, towering forests and gushing streams to steaming hot springs, spluttering geysers and one-off geological features. And that’s not even getting onto the wildlife – the bears, elk, bison, cougars and so on.
TRAVEL
ABOUT

103.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Billings, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

