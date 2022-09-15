AEye Partners With GridMatrix to Provide the Most Complete Data Collection and Visualization Solution in the Industry

Thursday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from New Jersey Resources NJR. The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 39 cents per share. On Friday, New Jersey Resources will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 39 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.

MARKETS ・ 1 HOUR AGO