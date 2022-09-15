ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christiansburg, VA

wfxrtv.com

Henry Street Heritage Festival sees one of its largest crowds

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Thousands of people were out in Downtown Roanoke on Saturday, creating one of the largest crowds for the Henry Street Heritage Festival in over 30 years. The festival started in the afternoon with local performances, activities, vendors, food trucks, and educational forums. The night ended...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Melrose Avenue church hosts community health fair

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Valley community members learned about health and well-being Sunday afternoon. The Melrose Avenue Seventh-day Adventist Church hosted a community health fair. Many organizations were present at the event informing people about services available to them. The organizations offered health screenings, presentations, samples and tips on...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Danville-Pitttsylvania County Fair increases its security

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Along with the free Monster truck rides Tuesday and Wednesday night, the Danville-Pittsylvania County Fair has also added increased security this year. On Saturday, over 10,000 people visited the fair. This year, the fair has increased its security by adding metal detector wands, bag searches, and even undercover security inside the fair to protect those thousands of people.
DANVILLE, VA
WSLS

Buchanan community supports Covid-19 Survivor with fundraiser

Buchanan, VA – Tasha Scheffey’s world was turned upside down by Covid-19. “Her stats would go up and down every day,” Scheffey’s mom Dawn Rogers said. Rogers has been by her side every step of the way, from the time she got sick last September, to 66 days in the hospital.
BUCHANAN, VA
Local
Virginia Society
City
Christiansburg, VA
NRVNews

Collins, David Lynn

David Lynn Collins, 77 of Christiansburg, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Friday, August 12, 2022, after a courageous 13-year battle with cancer. He was born in Alton, West Virginia on January 27, 1945, to the Rev. Manley O. Collins and Wanoka Jane Morrison. He was preceded in death by his parents and by two sisters, Deloris Cain and Darlene Scott.
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
Franklin County Free Press

Take a Family Trip to Sinkland Farms Pumpkin Festival in Virginia

Acres of pumpkins, gourds, squash, and sunflowers are ready to escort families near and far into everyone’s favorite season: FALL!. The annual Pumpkin Festival, now in its 31st year, is the premier local destination for fall festivities unlike anywhere else. The traditional fall harvest brings out the best of farm life during this not-to-miss event. Sinkland Farms Pumpkin Festival in Christiansburg, VA is six weekends (Thu-Sun) Sept 23 – Oct 30 jam-packed with activities, music, food, and fun for the whole family.
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
NRVNews

Smith, Marie Whitlock

Marie Whitlock Smith, age 95, died on September 18, 2022 at 4:30am in Salem, VA. Marie, born February 16, 1927, was raised in Montgomery County. On September 4, 1943, she married William D. Smith who preceded her in death on May 5, 1996. Survivors include sons, Larry Smith and wife...
SALEM, VA
NRVNews

Young, Dean

Dean Young, 69, of Radford, owner of Dean’s Body Shop, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 14, 2022. The family would like to thank the community for the outpouring of love shown to them. A celebration of Dean’s life will be held at a later date. The Young...
RADFORD, VA
WDBJ7.com

Danville-Pittsylvania County Fair returns for 31st year

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville-Pittsylvania County Fair is back for its 31st year. The fair began Friday and will continue through September 24. There will be classic carnival rides and food, but this year, there will also be free monster truck rides Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday night. Tickets are...
DANVILLE, VA
NRVNews

Albert, Nancy Jo Poff

Nancy Jo Poff Albert, age 69 of Belspring, died Saturday, September 17, 2022 at Carilion Giles Memorial Hospital. Arrangements are pending with Seagle Funeral Home, Pulaski. www.seaglefuneralhome.com 540-980-1700.
BELSPRING, VA
Lootpress

Shady Spring Homecoming Parade cancelled

SHADY SPRING, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Shady Spring Homecoming Parade scheduled to take place on Wednesday will no longer be occurring according to an announcement. A Friday statement from Shady Spring High School indicates that the parade event is to be cancelled following the presentation of a document from the Traffic Engineering Division of the Department of Highways.
SHADY SPRING, WV
WSET

Chuck E. Cheese celebrates grand re-opening in Roanoke, offers free gameplay for kids

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Chuck E. Cheese is celebrating the grand reopening of its newly remodeled Roanoke location with a special community-focused event on Saturday. They said the event will invite the community to Chuck E. Cheese with a red carpet experience (make that purple – Chuck E. Cheese’s favorite color!) that includes raffle prizes, free cake, and an appearance from Chuck E. Cheese and friends. Additionally, each child present will receive a free 30-minute gameplay card to redeem during the event.
ROANOKE, VA
NRVNews

Poff, Anita Willis

Anita Willis Poff of Christiansburg, VA passed away on Thursday, September 15, 2022. She is preceded in death by her husband, Jack Byerle Poff. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law Todd and Renee Poff; grandchildren Jordan Poff (Mikayla) of Christiansburg, VA and Karley Poff Linkous (Adam) of Roanoke, VA; as well has her close friend Faye Myers.
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
WFXR

Roanoke Valley SPCA receives grant from national nonprofit

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Roanoke Valley SPCA was chosen to receive a $2,000 grant from the national nonprofit, Petco Love. The grant has been given to the SPCA in support of their lifesaving work for animals in Virginia’s Blue Ridge. “Our investment in the Roanoke Valley SPCA is part of more than $15M in […]
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke restaurant fire deemed electrical

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A fire at a Roanoke restaurant has been ruled by investigators to be electrical. Roanoke Fire-EMS was called late the morning of September 17 to the fire on the 100 block of Campbell Avenue SE in downtown Roanoke. Crews found there had been a fire at the front of a restaurant, Cedars Lebanese Restaurant, activating the building’s sprinkler system, which put out the fire.
ROANOKE, VA
NRVNews

Meredith, Cimberly Dulaney

Cimberly Lynn Dulaney Meredith, of Christiansburg, VA went to be with her heavenly father on Thursday, September 15, 2022. Cim fought a courageous and strong battle with many health issues over the years, however, God decided he needed another angel and took her home, where there will be no more suffering or pain.
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
NRVNews

Bandy, Ronald Edward

Ronald Edward Bandy, age 65, of Blacksburg, died, Friday, September 16, 2022. He was born in Portsmouth, VA on January 22, 1957, to the late Wilbur and Margaret Howard Bandy. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Betty Mae Loftis, and brother-in-law, Alford Harrell. He is survived by...
BLACKSBURG, VA
NRVNews

Huber, Georgene Lukes

Georgene Josephine Lukes Huber, 91, of Blacksburg, died Thursday, September 15, 2022. She was born in Flushing, NY, on February 20, 1931 to the late Josef and Zdenka Prockar Lukes. Georgene was the first child of her family born in the US after her parents and two sisters Rose Marie...
BLACKSBURG, VA

