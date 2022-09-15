ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Yardbarker

Was Broncos' Russell Wilson 'tipping pitches' vs. Seahawks?

The phrase "tipping pitches" is usually associated with competitions such as MLB but is sometimes appropriate for describing an NFL occurrence. It seems the recent "Monday Night Football" game between the Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks that Seattle won 17-16 produced one of those times. As Michael David Smith noted...
SEATTLE, WA
NBC Sports

Seahawks DC has perfect one-word summary of 49ers rivalry

It’s hard to put the 49ers and Seattle Seahawks rivalry into words. But that wasn’t the case for Seahawks defensive coordinator Clint Hurtt, who didn’t hesitate with his one-word summary of the rivalry. “Slugfest. It’s a slugfest,” Hurtt said on Thursday before the reporter could finish his...
SEATTLE, WA
ClutchPoints

Pete Carroll passes along Jamal Adams’ message to the Seattle Seahawks

When Jamal Adams went down with what would eventually be diagnosed as a season-ending torn quad tendon in the second quarter, it put a damper on the Seattle Seahawks’ Week 1 game against Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos. Sure, the team still pulled out a win behind Geno Smith, who was the feel-good story of the weekend, but losing a three-time Pro Bowler and a one-time All-Pro performer one week into the regular season, especially after signing a massive extension the year prior, felt like a cruel twist of fate from the football gods.
SEATTLE, WA

