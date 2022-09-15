Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Pete Carroll Drops Major Hint That Ex-Seahawks Don’t Like Russell Wilson: ‘You Figure That Out’
Pete Carroll didn't outright come out as say former Seahawks don't like Russell Wilson, but he strongly implied it and explained why. The post Pete Carroll Drops Major Hint That Ex-Seahawks Don’t Like Russell Wilson: ‘You Figure That Out’ appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
'Very Dangerous': 49ers QB Trey Lance a 'Major Concern' vs. Seahawks?
Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't hold back praises for Lance, who he said could cause his defense some problems.
Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 2 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 2 matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers.
Yardbarker
Was Broncos' Russell Wilson 'tipping pitches' vs. Seahawks?
The phrase "tipping pitches" is usually associated with competitions such as MLB but is sometimes appropriate for describing an NFL occurrence. It seems the recent "Monday Night Football" game between the Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks that Seattle won 17-16 produced one of those times. As Michael David Smith noted...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
3 moves the Seattle Seahawks could make to replace Jamal Adams on defense
The Seattle Seahawks might have earned a huge upset win over the Denver Broncos to open their season Monday night.
NBC Sports
Seahawks DC has perfect one-word summary of 49ers rivalry
It’s hard to put the 49ers and Seattle Seahawks rivalry into words. But that wasn’t the case for Seahawks defensive coordinator Clint Hurtt, who didn’t hesitate with his one-word summary of the rivalry. “Slugfest. It’s a slugfest,” Hurtt said on Thursday before the reporter could finish his...
Pete Carroll passes along Jamal Adams’ message to the Seattle Seahawks
When Jamal Adams went down with what would eventually be diagnosed as a season-ending torn quad tendon in the second quarter, it put a damper on the Seattle Seahawks’ Week 1 game against Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos. Sure, the team still pulled out a win behind Geno Smith, who was the feel-good story of the weekend, but losing a three-time Pro Bowler and a one-time All-Pro performer one week into the regular season, especially after signing a massive extension the year prior, felt like a cruel twist of fate from the football gods.
Texans' Justin Britt out Week 2 vs. Broncos for personal reasons
Justin Britt will miss Sunday’s game due to personal reasons. The Texans center will be away from the team through the weekend, according to Aaron Wilson of Click2Houston.com. Britt was absent from practice on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. The veteran offensive lineman is “working through personal issues related to...
Comments / 0