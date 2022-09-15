Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Roanoke activist Kiesha Preston was the keynote speaker for the Kering Foundation Caring for Women fundraiser dinnerCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Pulaski woman faces charges after TSA agents catch her with a loaded gun at the Roanoke- Blacksburg Regional AirportCheryl E PrestonPulaski, VA
Roanoke's Henry Street Heritage Festival 2022 offers free afternoon admission in Elmwood Park on SaturdayCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Days Inn on Orange Avenue in Roanoke is closingCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Yard Bull Meats has opened in Southwest RoanokeCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Related
NRVNews
Smith, Marie Whitlock
Marie Whitlock Smith, age 95, died on September 18, 2022 at 4:30am in Salem, VA. Marie, born February 16, 1927, was raised in Montgomery County. On September 4, 1943, she married William D. Smith who preceded her in death on May 5, 1996. Survivors include sons, Larry Smith and wife...
Take a Family Trip to Sinkland Farms Pumpkin Festival in Virginia
Acres of pumpkins, gourds, squash, and sunflowers are ready to escort families near and far into everyone’s favorite season: FALL!. The annual Pumpkin Festival, now in its 31st year, is the premier local destination for fall festivities unlike anywhere else. The traditional fall harvest brings out the best of farm life during this not-to-miss event. Sinkland Farms Pumpkin Festival in Christiansburg, VA is six weekends (Thu-Sun) Sept 23 – Oct 30 jam-packed with activities, music, food, and fun for the whole family.
NRVNews
Collins, David Lynn
David Lynn Collins, 77 of Christiansburg, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Friday, August 12, 2022, after a courageous 13-year battle with cancer. He was born in Alton, West Virginia on January 27, 1945, to the Rev. Manley O. Collins and Wanoka Jane Morrison. He was preceded in death by his parents and by two sisters, Deloris Cain and Darlene Scott.
wfxrtv.com
Henry Street Heritage Festival sees one of its largest crowds
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Thousands of people were out in Downtown Roanoke on Saturday, creating one of the largest crowds for the Henry Street Heritage Festival in over 30 years. The festival started in the afternoon with local performances, activities, vendors, food trucks, and educational forums. The night ended...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NRVNews
Meredith, Cimberly Dulaney
Cimberly Lynn Dulaney Meredith, of Christiansburg, VA went to be with her heavenly father on Thursday, September 15, 2022. Cim fought a courageous and strong battle with many health issues over the years, however, God decided he needed another angel and took her home, where there will be no more suffering or pain.
WSLS
Buchanan community supports Covid-19 Survivor with fundraiser
Buchanan, VA – Tasha Scheffey’s world was turned upside down by Covid-19. “Her stats would go up and down every day,” Scheffey’s mom Dawn Rogers said. Rogers has been by her side every step of the way, from the time she got sick last September, to 66 days in the hospital.
NRVNews
Brooks, Ellen Dalton
Ellen Faye Dalton Brooks, 72, of Riner, Virginia passed away on Friday, September 16, 2022 at the Carilion New River Valley Medical Center. She was born May 20, 1950 in Carroll County, Virginia. Faye is preceded in death by her father, Wiley Dalton; mother, Sabra Jackson Dalton; stepmother, Ruth Dalton...
Local church makes apple butter for a good cause
LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — One local church in Greenbrier County decided to whip up a nice treat going to a good cause. Edgewood Presbyterian Church in Lewisburg cooked up some homemade apple butter to sell at their upcoming art and craft show. They also held their Saturday of Service where community members came out for […]
RELATED PEOPLE
NRVNews
Young, Dean
Dean Young, 69, of Radford, owner of Dean’s Body Shop, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 14, 2022. The family would like to thank the community for the outpouring of love shown to them. A celebration of Dean’s life will be held at a later date. The Young...
WDBJ7.com
People across our hometowns help family who lost everything in fire
(WDBJ) - A Bedford County family lost their home and everything they owned in a fire in December 2021. “I’ve never had to deal with nothing like this before in my life,” said Ronnie Durham. It was during a Christmas parade when a neighbor called Durham to tell...
NRVNews
Albert, Nancy Jo Poff
Nancy Jo Poff Albert, age 69 of Belspring, died Saturday, September 17, 2022 at Carilion Giles Memorial Hospital. Arrangements are pending with Seagle Funeral Home, Pulaski. www.seaglefuneralhome.com 540-980-1700.
NRVNews
9/24: Fish on Fire Tournament
The Ruritan Road Club is proud to be hosting our first Annual “Fish on Fire” Fishing Tournament. Proceeds from this event will be donated to Pulaski County’s eight fire departments which consist of: Twin Communities, Fairlawn, Pulaski, Dublin, Hiwassee, Snowville, Newbern, and Draper for Fire Prevention Week.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NRVNews
Poff, Anita Willis
Anita Willis Poff of Christiansburg, VA passed away on Thursday, September 15, 2022. She is preceded in death by her husband, Jack Byerle Poff. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law Todd and Renee Poff; grandchildren Jordan Poff (Mikayla) of Christiansburg, VA and Karley Poff Linkous (Adam) of Roanoke, VA; as well has her close friend Faye Myers.
WSLS
Eyesore turned asset: Ramada Inn in Roanoke to become greenspace
ROANOKE, Va. – George’s Flowers on Franklin Road used to have a Ramada Inn as a next-door neighbor back in the day. George’s co-owner Doug Lindamood said he is relieved to see it’s now a pile of rubble. “I remember when this hotel was practically brand...
NRVNews
Conner, Judy Byrd
Judy B. Conner of Pulaski, VA (27 told ya) passed away on Friday, September 16, 2022 at the Pulaski Health & Rehabilitation Center. Due to the fact I have been to way too many funerals in my 27 years I wish to make this as short as possible for all the people I love.
NRVNews
Huber, Georgene Lukes
Georgene Josephine Lukes Huber, 91, of Blacksburg, died Thursday, September 15, 2022. She was born in Flushing, NY, on February 20, 1931 to the late Josef and Zdenka Prockar Lukes. Georgene was the first child of her family born in the US after her parents and two sisters Rose Marie...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Roanoke Valley SPCA receives grant from national nonprofit
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Roanoke Valley SPCA was chosen to receive a $2,000 grant from the national nonprofit, Petco Love. The grant has been given to the SPCA in support of their lifesaving work for animals in Virginia’s Blue Ridge. “Our investment in the Roanoke Valley SPCA is part of more than $15M in […]
NRVNews
Bandy, Ronald Edward
Ronald Edward Bandy, age 65, of Blacksburg, died, Friday, September 16, 2022. He was born in Portsmouth, VA on January 22, 1957, to the late Wilbur and Margaret Howard Bandy. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Betty Mae Loftis, and brother-in-law, Alford Harrell. He is survived by...
WDBJ7.com
TAP building damaged, cars totaled in Roanoke crash
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Part of the Total Action for Progress building in downtown Roanoke was damaged and two cars totaled in a crash early Monday. One of the cars involved in a two-car crash at 2nd and Campbell smashed into the TAP building on the corner. Roanoke Police are...
cardinalnews.org
Friendship acquires Salem facility; more . . .
Here’s a round-up of briefs from around Southwest and Southside:. Friendship, a Roanoke-based senior living and rehabilitation center, has announced its acquisition of Salem Terrace at Harrogate, now Friendship Salem Terrace, a senior living community that offers Independent Living, Assisted Living, and Memory Care. Friendship will mark the addition...
Comments / 0