Christiansburg, VA

NRVNews

Smith, Marie Whitlock

Marie Whitlock Smith, age 95, died on September 18, 2022 at 4:30am in Salem, VA. Marie, born February 16, 1927, was raised in Montgomery County. On September 4, 1943, she married William D. Smith who preceded her in death on May 5, 1996. Survivors include sons, Larry Smith and wife...
SALEM, VA
Franklin County Free Press

Take a Family Trip to Sinkland Farms Pumpkin Festival in Virginia

Acres of pumpkins, gourds, squash, and sunflowers are ready to escort families near and far into everyone’s favorite season: FALL!. The annual Pumpkin Festival, now in its 31st year, is the premier local destination for fall festivities unlike anywhere else. The traditional fall harvest brings out the best of farm life during this not-to-miss event. Sinkland Farms Pumpkin Festival in Christiansburg, VA is six weekends (Thu-Sun) Sept 23 – Oct 30 jam-packed with activities, music, food, and fun for the whole family.
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
NRVNews

Collins, David Lynn

David Lynn Collins, 77 of Christiansburg, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Friday, August 12, 2022, after a courageous 13-year battle with cancer. He was born in Alton, West Virginia on January 27, 1945, to the Rev. Manley O. Collins and Wanoka Jane Morrison. He was preceded in death by his parents and by two sisters, Deloris Cain and Darlene Scott.
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

Henry Street Heritage Festival sees one of its largest crowds

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Thousands of people were out in Downtown Roanoke on Saturday, creating one of the largest crowds for the Henry Street Heritage Festival in over 30 years. The festival started in the afternoon with local performances, activities, vendors, food trucks, and educational forums. The night ended...
ROANOKE, VA
City
Christiansburg, VA
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
State
Virginia State
Christiansburg, VA
Lifestyle
NRVNews

Meredith, Cimberly Dulaney

Cimberly Lynn Dulaney Meredith, of Christiansburg, VA went to be with her heavenly father on Thursday, September 15, 2022. Cim fought a courageous and strong battle with many health issues over the years, however, God decided he needed another angel and took her home, where there will be no more suffering or pain.
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
WSLS

Buchanan community supports Covid-19 Survivor with fundraiser

Buchanan, VA – Tasha Scheffey’s world was turned upside down by Covid-19. “Her stats would go up and down every day,” Scheffey’s mom Dawn Rogers said. Rogers has been by her side every step of the way, from the time she got sick last September, to 66 days in the hospital.
BUCHANAN, VA
NRVNews

Brooks, Ellen Dalton

Ellen Faye Dalton Brooks, 72, of Riner, Virginia passed away on Friday, September 16, 2022 at the Carilion New River Valley Medical Center. She was born May 20, 1950 in Carroll County, Virginia. Faye is preceded in death by her father, Wiley Dalton; mother, Sabra Jackson Dalton; stepmother, Ruth Dalton...
RINER, VA
WVNS

Local church makes apple butter for a good cause

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — One local church in Greenbrier County decided to whip up a nice treat going to a good cause. Edgewood Presbyterian Church in Lewisburg cooked up some homemade apple butter to sell at their upcoming art and craft show. They also held their Saturday of Service where community members came out for […]
LEWISBURG, WV
Person
Robin
NRVNews

Young, Dean

Dean Young, 69, of Radford, owner of Dean’s Body Shop, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 14, 2022. The family would like to thank the community for the outpouring of love shown to them. A celebration of Dean’s life will be held at a later date. The Young...
RADFORD, VA
NRVNews

Albert, Nancy Jo Poff

Nancy Jo Poff Albert, age 69 of Belspring, died Saturday, September 17, 2022 at Carilion Giles Memorial Hospital. Arrangements are pending with Seagle Funeral Home, Pulaski. www.seaglefuneralhome.com 540-980-1700.
BELSPRING, VA
NRVNews

9/24: Fish on Fire Tournament

The Ruritan Road Club is proud to be hosting our first Annual “Fish on Fire” Fishing Tournament. Proceeds from this event will be donated to Pulaski County’s eight fire departments which consist of: Twin Communities, Fairlawn, Pulaski, Dublin, Hiwassee, Snowville, Newbern, and Draper for Fire Prevention Week.
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
NRVNews

Poff, Anita Willis

Anita Willis Poff of Christiansburg, VA passed away on Thursday, September 15, 2022. She is preceded in death by her husband, Jack Byerle Poff. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law Todd and Renee Poff; grandchildren Jordan Poff (Mikayla) of Christiansburg, VA and Karley Poff Linkous (Adam) of Roanoke, VA; as well has her close friend Faye Myers.
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
NRVNews

Conner, Judy Byrd

Judy B. Conner of Pulaski, VA (27 told ya) passed away on Friday, September 16, 2022 at the Pulaski Health & Rehabilitation Center. Due to the fact I have been to way too many funerals in my 27 years I wish to make this as short as possible for all the people I love.
PULASKI, VA
NRVNews

Huber, Georgene Lukes

Georgene Josephine Lukes Huber, 91, of Blacksburg, died Thursday, September 15, 2022. She was born in Flushing, NY, on February 20, 1931 to the late Josef and Zdenka Prockar Lukes. Georgene was the first child of her family born in the US after her parents and two sisters Rose Marie...
BLACKSBURG, VA
WFXR

Roanoke Valley SPCA receives grant from national nonprofit

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Roanoke Valley SPCA was chosen to receive a $2,000 grant from the national nonprofit, Petco Love. The grant has been given to the SPCA in support of their lifesaving work for animals in Virginia’s Blue Ridge. “Our investment in the Roanoke Valley SPCA is part of more than $15M in […]
ROANOKE, VA
NRVNews

Bandy, Ronald Edward

Ronald Edward Bandy, age 65, of Blacksburg, died, Friday, September 16, 2022. He was born in Portsmouth, VA on January 22, 1957, to the late Wilbur and Margaret Howard Bandy. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Betty Mae Loftis, and brother-in-law, Alford Harrell. He is survived by...
BLACKSBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

TAP building damaged, cars totaled in Roanoke crash

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Part of the Total Action for Progress building in downtown Roanoke was damaged and two cars totaled in a crash early Monday. One of the cars involved in a two-car crash at 2nd and Campbell smashed into the TAP building on the corner. Roanoke Police are...
ROANOKE, VA
cardinalnews.org

Friendship acquires Salem facility; more . . .

Here’s a round-up of briefs from around Southwest and Southside:. Friendship, a Roanoke-based senior living and rehabilitation center, has announced its acquisition of Salem Terrace at Harrogate, now Friendship Salem Terrace, a senior living community that offers Independent Living, Assisted Living, and Memory Care. Friendship will mark the addition...
SALEM, VA

