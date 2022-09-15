ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

TVGuide.com

How to Watch Colts vs. Jaguars Live on 09/18

On Sunday, September 18 at 1:00 PM EDT, the Indianapolis Colts (0-0-1) will play the Jacksonville Jaguars (0-1). You can stream the game without cable, using a live TV streaming service. Watch Colts vs. Jaguars. When: Sunday, September 18 1:00 PM EDT. TV: CBS. Stream:. ,. ,. , YouTube TV.
Yardbarker

Texans Elevating QB Jeff Driskel & WR Chris Conley

Driskel, 27, is a former sixth-round pick of the 49ers back in 2016. He was waived by the 49ers at the start of the 2016 season and was later claimed off of waivers by the Bengals. Cincinnati placed Driskel on injured reserve coming out of the preseason in 2019 and...
Yardbarker

AFC Notes: Jets, Brian Flores, Steelers, Texans

Matt Lombardo reports that Jets are “absolutely” shopping for help at offensive tackle help and believes that two “ideal fits” would be Mike Remmers and Bobby Massie. Steelers LB coach Brian Flores is no longer a head coach in the NFL but seems to be happy about the fact that he chose to continue working in the league with Pittsburgh.
Yardbarker

Colts Promote WR Keke Coutee & K Chase McLaughlin For Week 2

McLaughlin, 26, originally signed on with the Bills as an undrafted free agent out of Illinois in 2019. He was among Buffalo’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason and caught on with the Vikings’ practice squad. From there, McLaughlin had stints with the Chargers, 49ers, Colts,...
