How to Watch Colts vs. Jaguars Live on 09/18
On Sunday, September 18 at 1:00 PM EDT, the Indianapolis Colts (0-0-1) will play the Jacksonville Jaguars (0-1). You can stream the game without cable, using a live TV streaming service. Watch Colts vs. Jaguars. When: Sunday, September 18 1:00 PM EDT. TV: CBS. Stream:. ,. ,. , YouTube TV.
Kansas City Chiefs seize early control of the AFC West, defeat Los Angeles Chargers
KANSAS CITY -- The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Los Angeles Chargers 27-24 on Thursday night as Patrick Mahomes completed 24 of 35 passes for 235 yards and two touchdowns to outduel Justin Herbert. Kansas City Chiefs. Jaylen Watson seemed almost to be an afterthought when the Chiefs made him...
Kansas City Chiefs schedule: Looking to go 3-0 with Colts on the horizon
Kansas City Chiefs schedule: Week 3 Week 3: @ Indianapolis Colts Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sunday, Sep. 25
Locked On Colts: Can Team Overcome Inner Demons in Jacksonville?
On the latest episode of Locked On Colts, a crossover episode with Locked On Jaguars examines the biggest storylines, key matchups, and score predictions for Sunday's game.
Patrick Mahomes jokingly rips PFF after Chargers win for a subpar Week 1 grade
I’ll come right out and say it so there’s no doubt about it: Patrick Mahomes said this with a laugh at the end of his chat with reporters after his Kansas City Chiefs beat the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday night 27-24. When talking about a dropped interception...
Houston Texans at Denver Broncos: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 2 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 2 matchup between the Houston Texans and Denver Broncos.
Texans Elevating QB Jeff Driskel & WR Chris Conley
Driskel, 27, is a former sixth-round pick of the 49ers back in 2016. He was waived by the 49ers at the start of the 2016 season and was later claimed off of waivers by the Bengals. Cincinnati placed Driskel on injured reserve coming out of the preseason in 2019 and...
AFC Notes: Jets, Brian Flores, Steelers, Texans
Matt Lombardo reports that Jets are “absolutely” shopping for help at offensive tackle help and believes that two “ideal fits” would be Mike Remmers and Bobby Massie. Steelers LB coach Brian Flores is no longer a head coach in the NFL but seems to be happy about the fact that he chose to continue working in the league with Pittsburgh.
Colts Promote WR Keke Coutee & K Chase McLaughlin For Week 2
McLaughlin, 26, originally signed on with the Bills as an undrafted free agent out of Illinois in 2019. He was among Buffalo’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason and caught on with the Vikings’ practice squad. From there, McLaughlin had stints with the Chargers, 49ers, Colts,...
Texans Will Be Without Key Starting Offensive Lineman vs. Broncos
The Houston Texans came close to winning in Week 1 but were ultimately held to a tie against the rival Indianapolis Colts. Unfortunately, their hopes of winning their Week 2 game against the Denver Broncos just took a sizable hit. Speaking to the media on Friday, Texans head coach Lovie...
