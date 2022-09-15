At the end of last week’s episode of Industry, HBO’s raw, wry careen into the euphoric heights and wretched lows of money-moving in London’s Canary Wharf, longtime rainmaker Eric Tao shares a frank observation about the human condition. Once a feared operator known in the biz as the Terminator, Eric, played by Ken Leung, now fears being terminated himself. Once drunk with power, he is now just plain drunk. “Isn’t it lucky,” Eric muses to some of his Pierpoint & Co. allies, licking his wounds in the midst of a job hunt gone awry and gaming out how to benefit from the news that employees at a rival firm have jumped ship, “that no one is ever satisfied?”

TV & VIDEOS ・ 18 HOURS AGO