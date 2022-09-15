Read full article on original website
2007 Song Draft
Charles Holmes teams up with Dissect host Cole Cuchna and producer Justin Sayles to draft the songs you probably had on your iPod in 2007. With categories like indie sleaze/dance, hip-hop, and pop, the three duke it out to see who can draft the ultimate song list. Host: Charles Holmes.
Week 2 Top 5 Bets
After starting the season 4-1 last week, Raheem Palmer is back to give out his five best bets for Week 2 and share his favorite teaser legs.
‘House of the Dragon’ Just Dropped a New Westeros Wedding
In the Game of Thrones premiere, a bloody brawl breaks out at the wedding between Daenerys Targaryen and Dothraki warlord Khal Drogo. Such violence is a customary element of the festivities, Illyrio Mopatis explains: “A Dothraki wedding without at least three deaths is considered a dull affair.”. That line...
Week 2 Winners, Losers, and Awards
We recap Week 2 by giving out awards like Winner of the Week, the Fastest Kid Alive, the Panic Button, I’m Not Mad Just Disappointed, the Dead Dove Award, and many more before we induct another player into the 2022 Fantasy Burn Book. Weekly Fantasy Football Rankings for positional...
Nothing Gold Can Stay: The Brutal Ambition of ‘Industry’ Season 2
At the end of last week’s episode of Industry, HBO’s raw, wry careen into the euphoric heights and wretched lows of money-moving in London’s Canary Wharf, longtime rainmaker Eric Tao shares a frank observation about the human condition. Once a feared operator known in the biz as the Terminator, Eric, played by Ken Leung, now fears being terminated himself. Once drunk with power, he is now just plain drunk. “Isn’t it lucky,” Eric muses to some of his Pierpoint & Co. allies, licking his wounds in the midst of a job hunt gone awry and gaming out how to benefit from the news that employees at a rival firm have jumped ship, “that no one is ever satisfied?”
Bryan Danielson Is Close to Cementing His AEW Legacy
There’s more great pro wrestling in 2022 than we know what to do with. So The Ringer brings you a regular cheat sheet with the three best matches of the past week—one from WWE, one from AEW, and one from the rest of the immense wrestling world. Bryan...
‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 5 Reactions
Expiration Dates, Sandwich Risks, and Ice and Fire Eating. Dave fields a new volley of listener questions—and returns fire with takes on mori soba, typhoon summers, masochistic salarymen, the permafat tonkotsu layer, kimchi fridges, Idaho shrimp, Pharrell Williams, and more. ‘Andor’ Ushers in a Grittier, More Grounded ‘Star Wars’...
House of the Wee Dragon: Farewell to Young Rhaenyra, Alicent, and the Rest of Westeros’s Youth Cast
When House of the Dragon next returns, many of its stars will be missing. The teaser for the next episode picks up some 10 years after the closing scenes of the fifth chapter, “We Light the Way,” in which yet another royal wedding went awry in Westeros. But a decade after the rushed nuptials of Rhaenyra Targaryen and Laenor Velaryon—with the heir to the Iron Throne forced into the match after being ensnared in scandal by her ever-plotting uncle, Daemon, and her groom wiping away tears for his just-murdered lover, Joffrey Lonmouth—it’s not just the cast’s wigs that have changed.
