digitalspy.com
JJ Abrams' Constantine show axed after Keanu Reeves sequel movie announced
J.J. Abrams' Constantine TV series has been scrapped by HBO Max following the news that a Constantine sequel movie is now in the works, with Keanu Reeves set to return. Abrams' Bad Robot Productions weas developing the series alongside Madame X, another series based on a DC Comics property. However, while Warner Bros. TV and Bad Robot will look to shop the shows to other platforms to keep them alive, they have been cancelled by HBO Max, as reported by The Wrap.
digitalspy.com
Upload season 3 adds Grey's Anatomy star to cast
Grey's Anatomy star Jeanine Mason has joined the cast for the third season of Upload. As reported by Variety, the actress will play Karina Silva on the sci-fi series, which streams on Amazon Prime Video. The character is described as a "a charming senior Horizen executive in charge of new product development and cybersecurity."
digitalspy.com
Missed episodes CAN and OZ
My daughter just told me that it’s been said on Drag Race groups? (sorry I don’t do social media)that the Canadian final will be on Tuesday, Down Under on Wednesday though don’t know if that is both episodes and then as we know UK4 starts Thursday. Although I already know who wins DRCAN3 I still want to watch it.
digitalspy.com
Cold openings (scenes before the opening titles) in soaps
EastEnders recently aired what's known as a cold opening in soapland where some scenes aired before the opening titles. I wondered what people think of this approach, particuarly for soaps? Is it worth doing for regular episodes?. I though it worked well on this occasion. and you can see the...
digitalspy.com
The Walking Dead star joins Superman and Lois as huge DC villain
Following a teaser at the end of season two, Superman & Lois has found its Bruno Mannheim, with former The Walking Dead star Chad L Coleman being cast in the role. As reported on TV Line, Coleman will play the Intergang crime boss in the third season of The CW's superhero show, which stars Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch as the titular pair as they return to Smallville.
digitalspy.com
On The Buses TV Episodes coming to Blu-ray
This shows you a before and after shots with lines down the side to guide you. It would be nice if they could colourise the black and white episodes that were only done that way due to a strike. There are some colourised episodes on YouTube but they didn’t look very good as they were done with AI which still has a lot to learn.
digitalspy.com
Karate Kid remake in the works
Https://www.digitalspy.com/movies/a41255151/new-karate-kid-movie-announced-cobra-kai-success/. Personally I'm not happy about this at all and it makes no sense. We have Kobra Kai which is a sequel to the Karate Kid trilogy so remaking the original move set in modern day with different actors portraying the characters sounds horrible. Karate Kid is like Star Wars...
digitalspy.com
The White Lotus' Jennifer Coolidge explains how her fake tan for the show sent her to hospital
The White Lotus has given Jennifer Coolidge incredible success, including a recent first-ever Emmy win for the legendary actress. However, the show also almost sent Coolidge to the hospital. In a new interview with Allure, Coolidge, who plays the rich and wild Tanya McQuoid in the HBO show, said that...
digitalspy.com
Sarah Michelle Gellar was "grateful" Cruel Intentions reboot was cancelled
Sarah Michelle Gellar has spoken up on the Cruel Intentions reboot that never was, saying she was "grateful" it didn't make the air. The Buffy actress played Kathryn Merteuil in the 1999 movie also starring Reese Witherspoon, Selma Blair and Ryan Phillippe. Gellar reprised the role of the glamorous, conniving step-sister in the 2015 unaired pilot of a sequel series that was ultimately killed at NBC.
digitalspy.com
Pre-Series - Who is your favourite?
I know we haven't seen any of them in action yet, but based on first impressions. James, with Tyler, Kym, Will, Fleur and Ellie T as my 6 Favourites. Always hoped Helen would be on the show so voted for her but really need to see first dance and first ITT interview to make a sensible choice.
digitalspy.com
American Horror Story's Sarah Paulson making TV comeback in cult show
American Horror Story star Sarah Paulson is making her TV comeback in a series about a cult-like public figure. Paulson has been cast in the leading role of HBO Max's scripted adaptation of it's own documentary series The Way Down: God, Greed, and the Cult of Gwen Shamblin, according to Deadline.
digitalspy.com
Corrie Discussion Sunday September 18th 7pm : The Jury Decides
Good evening my fellow Cobbleheads, welcome to tonight’s episode thread, this episode was originally due to air on Friday. Other changes this week are we have no episode on Monday but it will be shown on Tuesday at 8pm instead, we should then return to normal on Wednesday & Friday.
digitalspy.com
EastEnders star James Bye reveals how Strictly will affect Martin's storylines
Strictly Come Dancing's return is just around the corner, with the class of 2022 getting ready to strut their stuff on the dancefloor for the next few months... or weeks, depending on how soon they get voted off. The BBC One favourite is quite a full-on affair, and for a...
digitalspy.com
What House of the Dragon's big death means for Rhaenyra
When Ser Criston Cole actor Fabien Frankel promised episode five was the one to watch, we had no idea what House of the Dragon could possibly have in store for fans. It seems the prequel is challenging Game of Thrones for the most gory television show of the franchise. Episode five's unexpected death was so gruesome, it makes Theon Greyjoy's botched beheading of Winterfell's master-of-arms Ser Rodrik Cassel look like soft play.
digitalspy.com
Former Hollyoaks star Charlie Wernham pranked over Robbie Roscoe 'return hope'
Former Hollyoaks star Charlie Wernham was pranked over the return of his character Robbie Roscoe. The soap star appeared to be pleading with Hollyoaks bosses to get his old job back as Roscoe via his social media. "I've been begging the Hollyoaks producers to get me back and they won't...
digitalspy.com
Home and Away launches big Marilyn story with newcomer Heather
Home and Away spoilers follow for UK viewers. Home and Away fans will get their first look at a big new storyline for Marilyn Chambers next week. The fan favourite is about to take centre stage as the long-running soap teases a mystery connection between her and newcomer Heather Fraser.
digitalspy.com
What has there been no mention of the Queens passing or the funeral in any of the soaps
Well i know the soaps are filmed weeks in advance but it is still feels weird watching it when most of the country are in mourning over the Queen passing away and no mention of it in the soaps. Not even a special scene which was filmed where a character mentions it and then they start talking about it.
digitalspy.com
The Masked Dancer's Stacey Dooley opens up about taking part on the show while pregnant
The Masked Dancer's Stacey Dooley has opened up about taking part on the show while pregnant. Dooley was the third celebrity to be unmasked on ITV on Saturday night (September 17) after appearing as Prawn Cocktail on the dance show. Strictly Come Dancing 2018 winner Stacey, who recently announced that...
digitalspy.com
🎇Emmerdale Sunday 18th September 2022🎇
Good evening Emmerdalians. The second half of Friday's episode 🤞🤞. Liam returns home with Leyla, but things are tense between the two of them. Meanwhile, Noah accepts a position as Marcus's apprentice. Elsewhere, Bernice confronts Rishi over ditching her at lunch. Dark and gloomy here. The lights are on...
digitalspy.com
Corrie - Spider and the police?
Someone please tell me I’m wrong and that this is just stupid online media speculation published as fact?. If not, what a way to absolutely trash the legacy of one of Coronation Street’s most memorable and unique characters. I am speechless that the production team are allowed to...
