Better-than-Mom’s Peach Crumble
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Peach crumble is the crown jewel of summer sweets. Whether you’re looking for a centerpiece for a slow summer breakfast, a decadent afternoon snack, or something to finish off a backyard BBQ, a peach crumble is the perfect treat to serve any time of day. Juicy, in-season peaches make the best bed for the simple ginger- and vanilla-flavored crumble topping. But, of course, frozen is fine if summer has already sped by.
architecturaldigest.com
How to Clean Carpet and Get Rid of Stains, Smells, and Other Messes
Beautiful wall-to-wall carpet can look modern, as well as do its duty of adding warmth, texture, and reducing noise. Knowing how to clean carpet well—and keep it clean—is an essential skill that every homeowner should have. No need to live with dull discoloration in high-traffic areas, tough stains, and other messes. You’ve got plenty of cleaning products to ensure that your carpet and area rugs remain as plush as ever. And if you think a vacuum is the only carpet cleaning tool to get the job done, think again.
BHG
How to Grow and Care for a Banana Plant Indoors
When you think of big, glamorous houseplants, banana plants probably aren't the first thing that come to mind. Elephant ears, monsteras, or snake plants might already have a spot in your house and heart, but there's always room for more plants. Banana plants add a tropical feeling to any room with their huge, shiny leaves. However, don't expect to have a bunch of bananas hanging out in your living room. When grown inside, banana plants hardly ever produce fruit. So get a big planter and make some room, because a banana is going to be your next addition to your houseplant collection.
BHG
Are Daisies Perennials or Annuals? Plus, the Best Types to Grow
Think of a daisy, and perhaps the childhood game of "He Loves Me, He Loves Me Not" comes to your mind, where petals plucked one-by-one from the flower could reveal affections. Or maybe you simply picture the classic ring of white petals around a yellow button center. But there are several types of perennial daisies, and a few annual ones too, that come in different sizes, shapes, and colors. Plus, a daisy can go by various names such as gerbera daisy, Shasta daisy, and English daisy. Here's what you need to know about the best types of daisies to grow, as well as the answer to: are daisies perennials or annuals?
simphome.com
Tips to Keep Your Home Smelling Good
There’s nothing quite like coming home to an inviting house that smells good. Unfortunately, daily living can cause smells that aren’t inviting. One of the biggest culprits for foul smells is the drain, and it’s a good idea to practice drain clearing regularly. Another aspect that can cause uninviting smells is cooking with strong spices. Follow some more easy and inexpensive tips to keep your home smelling fresh.
How to Bake With Canned Pumpkin Instead of Eggs and Oil
Here's how to substitute pumpkin for eggs and oil in your homemade cakes and baked goods. Using pumpkin instead of eggs and oil can cut down on calories.
I’m a Dollar Tree superfan – cheap $1.25 finds that will make your home look more expensive
IF you're on a budget but want your home to look high-class, one Dollar Tree superfan has shared her cheap and trendy $1.25 finds. Having an expensive-looking home doesn't have to break the bank, and a Dollar Tree lover shared a few home decor finds that won't break the bank.
How to turn a fruit glut into a shrub cocktail – recipe
Whenever he has a glut of fruit, Tom Hill, chef/co-owner of Duck Soup and Little Duck The Picklery in London and Emilia in Ashburton, Devon, turns it into drinking vinegar. “At the moment, we’ve got a rhubarb one on,” he tells me, “and even once the rhubarb is spent, there’s still lots of flavour in the fruit, so I turn that into chutney to go with cheese.”
homedit.com
How to Clean a Popcorn Ceiling
The steps to clean a popcorn ceiling are different from cleaning a flat one. Since popcorn ceilings have a rigid texture, they require gentle cleanings to prevent crumbling. Popcorn ceilings are typical in houses built from the 1930s to the 1990s. They allowed contractors to cover ceiling flaws in a quick and efficient manner. The texture also provides a sound barrier, fueling their popularity.
Digital Trends
This massive French door air fryer is insanely cheap today
For prep and cooking meals continues to get more convenient with technology, which makes keeping an eye out for great air fryer deals a must. One of the best you’ll find today is taking place at Walmart, where you can get the Chefman 26-quart French door air fryer and oven for just $69. That’s a massive savings of $130, as the large air fryer typically costs $199. Free shipping is included with your purchase, and in-store pickup is available in many areas as well.
therecipecritic.com
Slow Cooker Creamy Ranch Pork Chops
This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. Creamy ranch pork chops are the perfect go-to weeknight meal. Tender pork chops and red potatoes are covered in a creamy, zesty sauce in this 5-ingredient crock pot recipe!. As...
12tomatoes.com
Peanut Butter Fruit? Yes It Has The Taste And Texture Of Peanut Butter
Peanut butter…in fruit form? What if you could have that salty, nutty peanut butter flavor and get your daily dose of fruit at the same time? Well, with this fruit you can!. Peanut butter fruit, yes it does exist. These small oblong olive-sized fruits are native to Central and South America and have a beautiful exotic appearance. The peanut butter fruit tree goes by other names like the Bunchosia tree or Monk’s Plum tree, but they’re all the same. This tropical tree’s uniquely bright, yellow flower gives way to bountiful bunches of tiny fruits. A lot of the time, these fruits have a visually appealing shape and are often used for decorative purposes — but these fruits aren’t only for show.
recipesgram.com
No-Bake Pineapple Pie
This pineapple pie I so rich and creamy, simply delicious! If you like fruit desserts, then this no-bake pineapple pie is the real thing for you! And the best part is that you will need just 5 minutes to make it. Here is the recipe:. Servings 6-8 Ingredients:. 1 graham...
purewow.com
Cardi B Uses Onion Water for Hair Growth, So Naturally, We Asked an Expert If It Works
When it comes to whipping up hair remedies at home, we usually opt for commonly used ingredients that are already in our kitchen (e.g. honey, coconut oil and eggs). However, recently, Cardi B surprised us all on Instagram when she revealed that she uses onion water for hair growth. While her Instagram photo showed proof of her impressively long locks, we still wanted to do our own research, so we reached out to a dermatologist to figure out if it’s actually worth trying ourselves. And folks, she might be on to something.
One-Pot Tomato Basil Pasta: Easy, Healthy, Delicious
The post One-Pot Tomato Basil Pasta: Easy, Healthy, Delicious appeared first on Seniors Guide.
