wrestlinginc.com
Triple H Teases Confrontation Between Roman Reigns And Newly Signed WWE Star
Earlier this week, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns took time to speak on Logan Paul's podcast, "Impaulsive." However, after the seemingly amicable interview was over, the polarizing YouTube star's show continued on, without Reigns in the room, with Paul saying he could defeat Reigns in a match. Reigns got...
PWMania
MJF Takes Shot at WWE Star and Says “You’ve Been Handed the Ball Multiple Times and Fell”
Sheamus tweeted out his “Pro Wrestling Banger Index 2022,” which was a parody of Pro Wrestling Illustrated’s Top 500 list. The index included his name in several of the top spots. After that, the conversation that followed took place. Happy Corbin: “If you tell people over and...
Former UFC Star Paige VanZant Shares New Racy Swimsuit Photo
Former UFC star turned Bare Knuckle Boxer Paige VanZant is one of the most-followed members of the sport. With over three millions followers on her Instagram account, VanZant has a knack for creating viral content. It certainly helps that she's not afraid to post a risque series of photos, which she's been doing a lot of recently.
wrestlingrumors.net
WRESTLING RUMORS: Major Update On Charlotte’s WWE Return, WrestleMania 39 Plans
Welcome back? The WWE women’s division has come a very long way in the last few years, with the new additions to the women’s roster changing almost everything about the division at once. There have been some new stars coming up since then and some of them have made a huge impact of their own, but the original crop is still there. Now we might be on the way to seeing some of them clash.
allthatsinteresting.com
Inside The Tragic Death Of ‘Rowdy’ Roddy Piper, The Greatest Villain In Wrestling History
WWE legend "Rowdy" Roddy Piper died of a heart attack on July 31, 2015, leaving behind millions of fans to mourn the most famous heel in pro wrestling. Superstar WWE wrestler “Rowdy” Roddy Piper died suddenly and unexpectedly on July 31, 2015, in his sleep at the age of 61. Given his relatively young age, fans and colleagues were heartbroken at his passing, and when the news broke at a professional wrestling convention in North Carolina, emcees held a 10-bell salute, then shared their memories of this singular performer.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. Admits an Alarmed Kyle Busch Called Last Week After His Tweet Suggesting Driver Going to No. 8, and Reveals How They Concocted Plan to Throw Fans Off
Dale Earnhardt Jr. candidly admitted on his podcast that he received a call from an alarmed Kyle Busch last week after he tweeted that the driver was going to RCR in 2023, and revealed how the pair came up with a plan to throw off fans. The post Dale Earnhardt Jr. Admits an Alarmed Kyle Busch Called Last Week After His Tweet Suggesting Driver Going to No. 8, and Reveals How They Concocted Plan to Throw Fans Off appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
411mania.com
Chris Jericho Explains What ‘Insulting’ Thing Happened In WWE That Caused Him To Leave WWE & Eventually Go To AEW
On the latest edition of Talk Is Jericho, Chris Jericho discussed what happened in WWE that led to him making the decision to jump to AEW, noting that Vince McMahon had told him that he and Kevin Owens would headline WrestleMania 33 in 2017, but ended up being the second match on the card, something Jericho said he found insulting. Highlights from his comments are below:
Look: Former UFC Star Paige VanZant Teasing Big News
Former UFC star turned Bare Knuckle Boxer Paige VanZant is one of the most-followed members of the sport with a massive following on social media. With over three millions followers on her Instagram account, VanZant has a knack for creating viral content. She was back at it on Wednesday night with a message for her fans.
Ricky Steamboat Making Return to the Ring
“The Dragon” will step into the ring for the first time in over 10 years on Nov. 27 in Raleigh, North Carolina.
MMA Fighter Punches, Drops YouTube Critic During Interview
One MMA fighter was not having any of a YouTube critic’s comments, as he punched him during a recent interview. YouTuber Sadek was doing an interview with MMA journalist Monika Laskowska recently, but in the middle of it, something went terribly wrong. MMA fighter ‘Ferrari’ Amadeusz Roslik rushed in...
wrestlingrumors.net
WWE Plans To Bring Back Former Character To Replace Injured Star
Change it up. There are a lot of characters in WWE and sometimes you need to do something different to keep things interesting. That is not always the easiest thing to do, but occasionally something will be served up to WWE on a silver platter. It seems to be taking place again, as a WWE star is changing up his character in perhaps the easiest way possible.
Chuck Liddell makes bold prediction for Anderson Silva vs Jake Paul
UFC HALL OF FAMER Chuck Liddell doesn't expect Jake Paul to remain undefeated much longer. Ahead of Paul's much-publicized bout with 48-year-old Anderson Silva, Liddell told Fight Hub TV he thinks this is "a dangerous fight for (Paul)." Liddell believes that Paul, 25, "has nothing to lose" against former UFC...
411mania.com
Update On If WWE Is Trying To Bring Back Bray Wyatt
Bray Wyatt was released from WWE last year and hasn’t worked for another wrestling company since. However, that could change soon. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Wyatt has indeed had talks with WWE about a possible return. The talks stalled, but it’s reportedly ‘not a dead issue’
wrestlinginc.com
Renee Paquette Chastises AEW Star Following Jon Moxley Dynamite Match
Last night's "AEW Dynamite" saw the semifinals of the Grand Slam Tournament Of Champions and, when the dust settled, Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson emerged as the winners, advancing to the finals. Moxley's match against Sammy Guevara didn't come without its fair share of controversy, as Guevara's real-life wife, Tay Melo, tried to stack the odds in Guevara's favor by delivering a low blow to Mox with her high heel boots. Though it would not ultimately deliver the victory to Guevara, it did provoke the ire of Moxley's wife, Renee Paquette. The popular talk show and podcast host took to Twitter and sent a clear message to Melo, writing, "Let your man fight his own battles, and keep your cheap shoes off my husband."
411mania.com
WWE News: Asuka Gets Her Hair Dyed at Salon in New Vlog, Top 10 Rey Mysterio vs. Eddie Guerrero Moments, Exclusive Anaheim Ducks Shirt at SmackDown
– WWE Superstar Asuka released a new vlog where she gets her hair color dyed. You can check out that video below:. – WWE Top 10 Showcased the Top 10 Rey Mysterio vs. Eddie Guerrero Rivalry Moments:. – WWE has revealed a new Anaheim Ducks and WWE co-brand t-shirt that...
wrestlinginc.com
Bayley Names WWE NXT Star Who Helped Her Get Back Into Ring Shape
Bayley made her return at SummerSlam back in July after recovering from a torn ACL. On her journey to return to WWE TV, she had some assistance from a top NXT act. During an appearance on "Casual Conversations," Bayley revealed which NXT star played a huge role in her recovery process.
stillrealtous.com
Backstage News On Triple H Planning More Surprises
Since Triple H took over WWE creative back in July fans have seen a number of surprise returns, and there’s been a lot of speculation regarding what The Game could have planned for the future. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Triple H does indeed have more surprises coming,...
Yardbarker
Roman Reigns, Tag Team title match set for next week's WWE SmackDown
Roman Reigns returning, a Tag Team title match, plus Braun Strowman's first match back in WWE are set for next week's WWE SmackDown. Reigns' return was announced during this week episode, and it will be his first appearance on WWE programming since defending the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle.
PWMania
AEW Star Reveals He Can’t Use His WWE Finisher Anymore
AEW star Andrade El Idolo earned a reputation for himself in NJPW, AAA, and CMLL. After that, he was successful in WWE NXT, where he held the NXT Championship. However, his run on the main roster didn’t turn out the way he had hoped it would, thus he asked to be released from WWE before joining AEW.
