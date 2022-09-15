Read full article on original website
Street Fighter 6 Official Character Launch Reveal Trailer
You need a javascript enabled browser to watch videos. Street Fighter 6 Official Character Launch Reveal Trailer. Behold, the opening movie for World Tour, featuring art of the 18 characters on the launch roster for Street Fighter 6: Luke, Jamie, Manon, Kimberly, Marisa, Lily, JP, Juri, Dee Jay, Cammy, Ryu, E. Honda, Blanka, Guile, Ken, Chun-Li, Zangief, and Dhalsim. Embark on a globetrotting journey to discover The Meaning of Strength. The legendary fighters you know and love are waiting for you to take the plunge and experience the world of Street Fighter like never before!
Construction Simulator - Extended Edition
Dragon Ball: The Breakers Open Beta Kicks Off On September 21
Bandai Namco has announced that an open beta for Dragon Ball: The Breakers will be held this week. The game, which looks like a mix between Dead by Daylight and the iconic anime series, features a group of players working together to survive being destroyed by major Dragon Ball Z villains such as Frieza, Majin Buu, or Cell.
The Slaughterday
Why Cyberpunk 2077 Is Popular Again | GameSpot News
According to SteamDB and spotted by Eurogamer, concurrent players peaked yesterday at 37,000, beating other popular games such as Elden Ring, Destiny 2, and Grand Theft Auto V on the Steam Charts. This is more than double Cyberpunk 2077's August high of 16,000 players and is presumably thanks in part to the Edgerunners update that added a substantial number of new features and improvements.
Try The Souls-Like Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Free Demo Out Now On PS5 And Xbox Series X|S
A free demo for the Souls-like Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty from developer Team Ninja and publisher Koei Tecmo is out now across PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. The demo shows off a slice of the dark fantasy action-RPG where they'll fight demons wish swords. Combat is inspired by Chinese martial arts. Everyone who completes the demo will get the Crouching Dragon helmet for use in the final game when it's released in 2023.
Fortnite Characters In Chapter 3, Season 4 - All 22 NPC Locations
Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 4 is here, which means you have a whole new cast of characters to meet and greet at various named locations and landmarks alike. Meeting Fortnite NPCs is an important part of each season, because they not only gift you free stuff just for talking to them, but they also sell goods, such as weapons and throwables, or services, such as allowing you to instantly redeploy from a rift or even hire them as bodyguards. Naturally, knowing all Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 4 NPC locations is tough work, but we're actively locating them as quickly as we can. Here's everyone we've found so far.
GTA 6: Industry Vets Give Devs At Rockstar Support Following Leaks
Details about and footage of Rockstar's Grand Theft Auto 6, the highly anticipated sequel to one of the best-selling games of all time, leaked over the weekend. Someone, by some means, obtained what was believed to be a trove of assets for the game in one of the biggest gaming leaks in recent memory. Developers from across the industry have reacted to the fallout, sharing sympathy for the developers at Rockstar.
Hollow Knight Silksong Is Coming To PS4 And PS5
Hollow Knight Silksong, the highly-anticipated sequel to Hollow Knight is coming to PS4 and PS5. Team Cherry's upcoming game was previously announced during a Xbox & Bethesda showcase and only confirmed for Xbox, PC, and Nintendo Switch. With Sony's announcement, Hollow Knight Silksong will now pretty much be available on...
How To Get Six Free Syndicate Packs In Apex Legends Mobile
Apex Legends Mobile recently held a surprise weekend event that rewarded players with three free Loba Bootlegger Packs, a special kind of Syndicate Pack that usually can only be obtained via purchase with Syndicate Coins, the game's premium currency. These packs gave players free cosmetics from the premium Bootlegger cosmetic collection.
Destiny 2's King's Fall Raid Gets More Challenging With Master Mode Difficulty Next Week
King's Fall is one of Destiny 2's most iconic Raids, and for those players looking to play the pinnacle PvE activity in its most challenging form, they can start preparing for a Master Raid run from next week. After the Destiny 2 weekly reset on September 20, Master King’s Fall will be live and will feature extra rewards for any fireteam confident enough to take on the Taken King at his most powerful.
Tekken 8 Is Built From The Ground Up In UE5, Is A "Turning Point" For The Series
Tekken 8 was announced at PlayStation's September State of Play, and now director Katsuhiro Harada has revealed even more info about what we can expect from the fighting game sequel. Aside from more exciting father versus son showdowns, Tekken 8 is built from the ground up in Unreal Engine 5,...
Massive GTA 6 Leak Unveils Screenshots And Early Footage
A massive trove of Grand Theft Auto VI assets, including pre-alpha footage and multiple screenshots, were released to public forums early Sunday morning. The assets were reportedly taken from Rockstar's servers by a single hacker calling themselves "teapotuberhacker," who also claims to have "GTA 5 and 6 source code and assets" as well as a "GTA 6 test build."
CoD: Modern Warfare 2 MP Beta Introduces Satisfying Maps And Overhauled Gunsmith
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s multiplayer beta is officially live, and this weekend gives PlayStation users first crack at Infinity Ward's continuation of the rebooted Modern Warfare series. Modern Warfare 2's multiplayer beta offers a pretty familiar offering, but there are some solid maps and a completely overhauled Gunsmith feature worth checking out.
TimeLine Walker Dark World
Sign In to follow. Follow TimeLine Walker Dark World, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
Planet Barren Objective
Sign In to follow. Follow Planet Barren Objective, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
Fortnite Chrome Splash Explained And Where To Find It
Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 4 has brought a ton of changes to the battle royale, and one of the biggest of them is the new throwable item called Chrome Splash. You're gonna get to know these little guys really well over the next few months, but it'll be a minute before we work out all the good strategies for them. So, for now, let's take a look at the basics so you have some idea of what you're getting into with these Chrome Splashes before you start slinging them around. Trust me, you're gonna like this.
Like A Dragon: Ishin Hands-On Preview: Familiar Yakuza Trappings In A Whole New Setting
Masayoshi Yokoyama, executive producer of RGG Studios and writer of the Yakuza series, said during the RGG 2022 summit that Like A Dragon: Ishin is meant to be the all-star Yakuza game. It's pitched as a game that will feature characters from the entire franchise, music from across the games, and returning actors, and the 20 minutes of hands-on time I had with the game definitely delivered on that promise. But Like A Dragon: Ishin doesn't just feel like simple Yakuza fan service. From what I've played, Ishin features enough of a new story and presents a fresh environment (to a western audience, at least) that it is poised to welcome new players to the massive franchise without completely alienating them.
The Best Xbox Deals Right Now: Save On Games, Accessories, Consoles, And More
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. The Xbox Series X is arguably the best platform for frugal gamers. Not only can you sign up for Game Pass (which is one of the best deals in gaming), but both exclusive titles and third-party blockbusters are constantly going on sale. Things are even better than usual this week, as you can score a three-month Xbox Game Pass membership at a discount--making the subscription service even more enticing.
Memories under the Blue Moon ~SAPPHIRE MOON-FOREVER MEMORIES
Latest on Memories under the Blue Moon ~SAPPHIRE MOON-FOREVER MEMORIES. ,Sign In to follow. Follow Memories under the Blue Moon ~SAPPHIRE MOON-FOREVER MEMORIES, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
