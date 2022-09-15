Read full article on original website
Miranda Lambert’s Husband Looks Smitten Seeing Country Singer In Dazzling Outfit
Last week marked the 15th annual ACM Honors, a ceremony dedicated to celebrating people in front of and behind the cameras in the country music industry. Miranda Lambert was honored there for her career and managed to turn a few heads with her vibrant outfit – especially her husband’s.
Trace Adkins Wants Blake Shelton To Play His ‘Stupid’ Younger Brother on ‘Monarch’
Trace Adkins and Susan Sarandon star in the forthcoming FOX series Monarch. The show is about a country music family. It’s going to feature a ton of cameos from some of the biggest stars in the industry. But there’s one star that hasn’t been announced, and Trace Adkins says he had an idea for him the whole time.
Gwen Stefani Gets 2 Standing Ovations at in-Person Opry Debut as Blake Shelton Is 'Beside Himself'
Stefani and Shelton performed their duets "Happy Anywhere" and "Nobody but You" during the event Gwen Stefani just got her Grand Ole Opry shining moment! On Saturday night, Blake Shelton returned to the legendary stage and performed two back-to-back shows. During the event, the country star brought out wife Stefani for a memorable performance, which also marked her in-person Grand Ole Opry debut. Stefani, 52, joined Shelton, 46, for a performance of "Nobody but You" and "Happy Anywhere." In between songs, Stefani thanked the crowd for the...
Looking Back At Alan Jackson & George Strait’s “F-You” To Country Radio With Their 1999 CMA Awards Performance Of “Murder On Music Row”
It’s a week night and you’re winding down after a long day at work, so you decide to run to the gas station and get you a sixer of Bud heavy’s, and flip on the TV for a little while before you call it a night. Typically...
Carrie Underwood’s Fans Are Losing It After The Singer Received CMA Nominations—We Can’t Wait To Watch!
Carrie Underwood just scored not one, not two, but three major Country Music Award (CMA) nominations, and her fans couldn’t be happier for her!. The “Ghost Story” hitmaker, 39, took to Instagram on September 7th to share the news with her 11.7 million followers, and revealed that she is nominated for the following awards (with the ceremony taking place on November 9th): “Entertainer of the Year,” “Female Vocalist of the Year,” and “Musical Event of the Year” for her musical duet with Jason Aldean, “If I Didn’t Love You.”
Miranda Lambert Fans Think She’s ‘Glowing’ With Husband Brendan McLoughlin in This Video: ‘He’s Crazy About You’
Miranda Lambert recently posted a new video with her husband Brendan McLoughlin on social media, and country music fans are sharing their love for the couple.
Chris Stapleton & Miranda Lambert Wrote A Song Called “Somebody Winds Up Pregnant,” And We Need To Hear It
All I know is that I need to hear it. Chris Stapleton and Miranda Lambert have a new song registered to BMI (a massive company that handles licensing and royalties for songwriters) called “Somebody Winds Up Pregnant”… and I don’t think I’ve been so intrigued with a song title or pair of writers in a long time:
Kane Brown Brings Randy Travis Onstage in Oklahoma for a ‘Three Wooden Crosses’ Serenade [Watch]
Kane Brown had a sweet, extra-meaningful surprise for fans attending his headlining Oklahoma show on Saturday (Aug. 20): The singer brought out country legend Randy Travis in the midst of his set. Travis sat onstage in his red wheelchair, beaming with joy as the younger star serenaded him with "Three...
Carrie Underwood’s Performance of “Go Rest High On That Mountain” Earns A Standing Ovation & An Emotional Response From Vince Gill
Last night, CMT premiered their latest segment of CMT Giants, dedicated to the incredible country music career of Vince Gill. The episode featured 10 performances of Vince’s classics by other noted country music stars including features by Cody Johnson and Chris Stapleton, and was truly a nod to Vince’s incredible career over the years.
Carly Pearce Says Bringing the ACM Honors to Television Was ‘A Really Fun Challenge’
On Tuesday (Sept. 13), the 2022 ACM Honors ceremony will hit the small screen, airing on FOX for the very first time. That's a big step forward for show host Carly Pearce, who says that even though she hosted the ACM Honors in 2021, too, helming a special for television broadcast poses special, interesting challenges.
Carly Pearce Teases ‘Super Fun’ New Song With Kelsea Ballerini & Kelly Clarkson
Kelsea Ballerini confirmed on Sept. 9 that her upcoming album Subject To Change will feature a collab with Carly Pearce and Kelly Clarkson on the song “You’re Drunk, Go Home.” We spoke with Carly before the television premiere of the 2022 ACM Honors event, which she hosted, and she shared more about the highly-anticipated track. “I’ve been longtime friends with Kelsea and she came to me earlier this summer and said, ‘Hey, I have this song, it’s called “You’re Drunk, Go Home.” Would you ever be interested in doing this?'” Carly told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY “‘I’m thinking me, you and Kelly Clarkson.’ Well, I’ve been a Kelly fan since I was a little girl I wish I could go back and tell myself at the American Idol tour that I was going to sing a song one day with Kelly Clarkson!”
Vince Gill to Be Honored With New Special, ‘CMT Giants’ – “This is In My Heart, It’s What I Was Meant to Do.”
Earlier this week Vince Gill and a host of his friends, family and admirers came out to Nashville’s Fischer Center for the taping of the latest installment of CMT’s Giants series. Gill’s sprawling legacy was put into perspective with career-spanning tributes from the likes of Carrie Underwood, Brad Paisley, Chris Stapleton, and Maren Morris, among others.
Vince Gill, Carrie Underwood + Chris Stapleton Walk the ‘CMT Giants’ Red Carpet [Pictures]
On Monday evening (Sept. 12), many of country music's biggest stars came together to celebrate the life and career of Vince Gill. CMT Giants: Vince Gill will air Friday night (Sept. 16) on CMT beginning at 9PM ET. Filmed at Belmont University in Nashville, the television special will feature once-in-a-lifetime performances from Chris Stapleton, Carrie Underwood, Maren Morris, Rodney Crowell and many more.
Little Big Town Passed on This Country Hit + Nope, They’re Not Mad About It – Taste of Country Nights, On Demand
Evan Paul hosts Taste of Country Nights, On Demand, a weekly country music interview podcast that focuses on the music. Follow wherever podcasts are found, like Apple Podcasts and Spotify and leave a rating and review. This show is part of the Townsquare Media On Demand network.
On This Date: Waylon Jennings Was At #1 On The Country Charts With His ‘Are You Ready For The Country’ Album In 1976
Waylon Jennings doesn’t have a bad album in his entire catalog of music, and you can’t change my mind on that. And on this date in 1976, he released his classic Are You Ready for the Country album, his 23rd studio album at the time of its release.
Wheeler Walker Jr. Humbly Celebrates The End Of Florida Georgia Line: “I Ain’t Here To Gloat That I Won”
Last week, Florida Georgia Line officially ended their decade-long run as the OG bro-country duo, officially calling it quits (for the time being) after their show at the Minnesota State Fair, the last leg of their summer tour. There’s been crying and gnashing of teeth from the bro-country faithful who swear “they changed the game, bro” and happiness galore from the rest of country music fans, considering it’s widely known that Florida Georgia Line was one of the first to […] The post Wheeler Walker Jr. Humbly Celebrates The End Of Florida Georgia Line: “I Ain’t Here To Gloat That I Won” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Dailey & Vincent Go Track By Track Through Their Debut Country Record, ‘Let’s Sing Some Country’ ￼
Five-time Grammy Awards winners Dailey & Vincent – Jamie Dailey and Darrin Vincent — are going a little bit country. For their latest effort, the Bluegrass duo is putting on their cowboy boots and hats for their debut country record, Let’s Sing Some Country. Furthermore, the duo...
Billboard
Cole Swindell ‘Heads’ to No. 1 on Country Airplay Chart: ‘One of the Most Fun Songs I Have Ever Been a Part Of’
Cole Swindell‘s “She Had Me at Heads Carolina” ascends to No. 1 on Billboard‘s Country Airplay chart dated (Sept. 17), up 10% to 28.9 million audience impressions, according to Luminate. Swindell co-wrote the song – which tips its hat to Jo Dee Messina’s No. 2-peaking 1996...
