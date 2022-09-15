ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gwen Stefani Gets 2 Standing Ovations at in-Person Opry Debut as Blake Shelton Is 'Beside Himself'

Stefani and Shelton performed their duets "Happy Anywhere" and "Nobody but You" during the event Gwen Stefani just got her Grand Ole Opry shining moment! On Saturday night, Blake Shelton returned to the legendary stage and performed two back-to-back shows. During the event, the country star brought out wife Stefani for a memorable performance, which also marked her in-person Grand Ole Opry debut. Stefani, 52, joined Shelton, 46, for a performance of "Nobody but You" and "Happy Anywhere." In between songs, Stefani thanked the crowd for the...
Carrie Underwood’s Fans Are Losing It After The Singer Received CMA Nominations—We Can’t Wait To Watch!

Carrie Underwood just scored not one, not two, but three major Country Music Award (CMA) nominations, and her fans couldn’t be happier for her!. The “Ghost Story” hitmaker, 39, took to Instagram on September 7th to share the news with her 11.7 million followers, and revealed that she is nominated for the following awards (with the ceremony taking place on November 9th): “Entertainer of the Year,” “Female Vocalist of the Year,” and “Musical Event of the Year” for her musical duet with Jason Aldean, “If I Didn’t Love You.”
Carrie Underwood’s Performance of “Go Rest High On That Mountain” Earns A Standing Ovation & An Emotional Response From Vince Gill

Last night, CMT premiered their latest segment of CMT Giants, dedicated to the incredible country music career of Vince Gill. The episode featured 10 performances of Vince’s classics by other noted country music stars including features by Cody Johnson and Chris Stapleton, and was truly a nod to Vince’s incredible career over the years.
Carly Pearce Teases ‘Super Fun’ New Song With Kelsea Ballerini & Kelly Clarkson

Kelsea Ballerini confirmed on Sept. 9 that her upcoming album Subject To Change will feature a collab with Carly Pearce and Kelly Clarkson on the song “You’re Drunk, Go Home.” We spoke with Carly before the television premiere of the 2022 ACM Honors event, which she hosted, and she shared more about the highly-anticipated track. “I’ve been longtime friends with Kelsea and she came to me earlier this summer and said, ‘Hey, I have this song, it’s called “You’re Drunk, Go Home.” Would you ever be interested in doing this?'” Carly told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY “‘I’m thinking me, you and Kelly Clarkson.’ Well, I’ve been a Kelly fan since I was a little girl I wish I could go back and tell myself at the American Idol tour that I was going to sing a song one day with Kelly Clarkson!”
Vince Gill to Be Honored With New Special, ‘CMT Giants’ – “This is In My Heart, It’s What I Was Meant to Do.”

Earlier this week Vince Gill and a host of his friends, family and admirers came out to Nashville’s Fischer Center for the taping of the latest installment of CMT’s Giants series. Gill’s sprawling legacy was put into perspective with career-spanning tributes from the likes of Carrie Underwood, Brad Paisley, Chris Stapleton, and Maren Morris, among others.
Vince Gill, Carrie Underwood + Chris Stapleton Walk the ‘CMT Giants’ Red Carpet [Pictures]

On Monday evening (Sept. 12), many of country music's biggest stars came together to celebrate the life and career of Vince Gill. CMT Giants: Vince Gill will air Friday night (Sept. 16) on CMT beginning at 9PM ET. Filmed at Belmont University in Nashville, the television special will feature once-in-a-lifetime performances from Chris Stapleton, Carrie Underwood, Maren Morris, Rodney Crowell and many more.
Wheeler Walker Jr. Humbly Celebrates The End Of Florida Georgia Line: “I Ain’t Here To Gloat That I Won”

Last week, Florida Georgia Line officially ended their decade-long run as the OG bro-country duo, officially calling it quits (for the time being) after their show at the Minnesota State Fair, the last leg of their summer tour. There’s been crying and gnashing of teeth from the bro-country faithful who swear “they changed the game, bro” and happiness galore from the rest of country music fans, considering it’s widely known that Florida Georgia Line was one of the first to […] The post Wheeler Walker Jr. Humbly Celebrates The End Of Florida Georgia Line: “I Ain’t Here To Gloat That I Won” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
