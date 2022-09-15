ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

FOX Sports

Portland Timbers visit the Columbus Crew after shutout win

Portland Timbers (11-8-12, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Columbus Crew (9-7-14, seventh in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Columbus -134, Portland +317, Draw +295; over/under is 2.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out Minnesota United 1-0, the Portland Timbers play the Columbus Crew. The Crew are...
COLUMBUS, OH
Yardbarker

Andre Blake helps Union tie Atlanta United

Andre Blake recorded his MLS high-tying 14th clean sheet to help the visiting Philadelphia Union secure a scoreless draw against Atlanta United on Saturday. Blake made five saves -- including a point-blank stop on a diving header from Josef Martinez in the second minute of second-half stoppage time -- to pull even with New York City FC's Sean Johnson for the MLS lead in clean sheets.
FOX Sports

Kamara leads CF Montreal against the New England Revolution

CF Montreal (17-9-5, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. New England Revolution (9-11-11, ninth in the Eastern Conference) Foxborough, Massachusetts; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT. FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: New England +125, Montreal +204, Draw +245; over/under is 2.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: Kei Kamara leads CF Montreal into a matchup with the...
The Hockey Writers

3 Maple Leafs Prospects to Watch at Traverse City Tournament

We’ve officially reached the point of the offseason where we can say hockey is within reach. The start of the regular season is just under a month away, preseason kicks off on Sept 24, and before we can even think about either of those events, Toronto Maple Leafs prospects will be taking part in the Traverse City Prospect Tournament. They will compete against prospects from the Columbus Blue Jackets, Dallas Stars, Detroit Red Wings, and St. Louis Blues, with the first game against Stars prospects happening tonight at 6:30 pm EST.
NHL
Ercan Kara
Thiago Almada
Jonathan Osorio
FOX Sports

Atlanta United, Philadelphia Union finish in 0-0 draw

ATLANTA (AP) — Andre Blake had five saves and the Philadelphia Union played Atlanta United to a 0-0 draw on Saturday. Both teams play again on Oct. 1. Philadelphia (18-4-10) visits Charlotte FC while Atlanta (10-12-10) plays at the New England Revolution. ___. The Associated Press created this story...
NHL

The Wrap: Smith Shines in hard-fought game against Vegas Golden Knights

Coyotes forward notches two goals, Arizona comes up just short in 3-2 loss. Nathan Smith picked up right where he left off last season. The Coyotes prospect scored two goals and goalie Anson Thornton made 18 saves, but Arizona dropped a close 3-2 game against the Vegas Golden Knights on the opening day of the 2022 Rookie Faceoff Tournament on Friday.
TUCSON, AZ
Yardbarker

Askarov Impresses In Spicy Win Over Tampa Bay Prospects

The Preds prospects took the ice at Invisalign Arena this afternoon facing off against the Tampa Bay Lightning prospects in their first game of the NHL Prospect Showcase. Five different Preds scored in the win. Egor Afanasyev started the scoring with a power play goal in the first period and...
TAMPA, FL
#Atlanta United#Toronto Fc#Canada#Orlando City Sc#Preview#Lionnation Tv#Real Radio 104 1#Lions#Reds
NHL

Blue Jackets vs. Red Wings // Live @ 3PM

Watch Game 2 of the Traverse City Prospect Tournament LIVE on BlueJackets.com!. The Columbus Blue Jackets battle the Detroit Red Wings LIVE on BlueJackets.com at 3PM (ET) in Game 2 of the 2022 Traverse City Prospect Tournament in Traverse City, Michigan. Guarantee your chance to see Johnny Gaudreau, Patrik Laine...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
The Hockey Writers

Gallagher Facing Pivotal 2022-23 Season With Canadiens

This year represents a fresh start for the Montreal Canadiens organization following a tumultuous 2021-22 campaign which resulted in a lot of turnover and change. The arrival of a new management group and an esteemed voice behind the bench have given several players a new lease on life heading into the new season.
NHL
NHL

Beyond the Boards Recap: Tony D Returns to His Hockey Roots

Episode 2 of the "Beyond the Boards" docuseries follows defenseman Tony DeAngelo from the Flyers Training Center in Voorhees to the familiar confines of the Hollydell Rink in his native Sewell, NJ, and back again. The presentation of the episode shows DeAngelo as his friends within the sport and the kids he's coached at Hollydell for the last four summers have gotten to know him.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

