Orlando City boosts playoff hopes, eliminates Toronto FC
Facundo Torres and Ercan Kara scored goals in the first half and Pedro Gallese recorded his ninth clean sheet of
FOX Sports
Portland Timbers visit the Columbus Crew after shutout win
Portland Timbers (11-8-12, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Columbus Crew (9-7-14, seventh in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Columbus -134, Portland +317, Draw +295; over/under is 2.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out Minnesota United 1-0, the Portland Timbers play the Columbus Crew. The Crew are...
Yardbarker
Andre Blake helps Union tie Atlanta United
Andre Blake recorded his MLS high-tying 14th clean sheet to help the visiting Philadelphia Union secure a scoreless draw against Atlanta United on Saturday. Blake made five saves -- including a point-blank stop on a diving header from Josef Martinez in the second minute of second-half stoppage time -- to pull even with New York City FC's Sean Johnson for the MLS lead in clean sheets.
CF Montreal blank Revolution, keep top finish hopes alive
Alistair Johnston scored his fourth goal of the season on a gorgeous, 72nd-minute counterattack to lift streaking CF Montreal to
Columbus Crew vs. Portland Timbers odds, picks and predictions
The Columbus Crew (9 wins, 7 losses, 14 draws) welcome the Portland Timbers (11-8-12) to Lower.com Field Sunday. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET. Below, we preview Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Columbus Crew vs. Portland Timbers odds, and make our best MLS bets, picks and predictions. The...
FOX Sports
Kamara leads CF Montreal against the New England Revolution
CF Montreal (17-9-5, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. New England Revolution (9-11-11, ninth in the Eastern Conference) Foxborough, Massachusetts; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT. FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: New England +125, Montreal +204, Draw +245; over/under is 2.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: Kei Kamara leads CF Montreal into a matchup with the...
MVP candidates score as Austin FC draws Nashville SC
Two Most Valuable Player candidates for Nashville SC and Austin FC traded goals in a 1-1 draw Saturday night in
The Hockey Writers
3 Maple Leafs Prospects to Watch at Traverse City Tournament
We’ve officially reached the point of the offseason where we can say hockey is within reach. The start of the regular season is just under a month away, preseason kicks off on Sept 24, and before we can even think about either of those events, Toronto Maple Leafs prospects will be taking part in the Traverse City Prospect Tournament. They will compete against prospects from the Columbus Blue Jackets, Dallas Stars, Detroit Red Wings, and St. Louis Blues, with the first game against Stars prospects happening tonight at 6:30 pm EST.
NHL・
FOX Sports
Atlanta United, Philadelphia Union finish in 0-0 draw
ATLANTA (AP) — Andre Blake had five saves and the Philadelphia Union played Atlanta United to a 0-0 draw on Saturday. Both teams play again on Oct. 1. Philadelphia (18-4-10) visits Charlotte FC while Atlanta (10-12-10) plays at the New England Revolution. ___. The Associated Press created this story...
Saints vs Bucs big-play blog: Follow all the action from NFC South showdown
Whenever the Saints and Bucs meet up these days, there’s always some added intrigue: The living legend himself is coming to town in the form of Tom Brady. See more on WWL and Audacy.
NHL
The Wrap: Smith Shines in hard-fought game against Vegas Golden Knights
Coyotes forward notches two goals, Arizona comes up just short in 3-2 loss. Nathan Smith picked up right where he left off last season. The Coyotes prospect scored two goals and goalie Anson Thornton made 18 saves, but Arizona dropped a close 3-2 game against the Vegas Golden Knights on the opening day of the 2022 Rookie Faceoff Tournament on Friday.
Yardbarker
Askarov Impresses In Spicy Win Over Tampa Bay Prospects
The Preds prospects took the ice at Invisalign Arena this afternoon facing off against the Tampa Bay Lightning prospects in their first game of the NHL Prospect Showcase. Five different Preds scored in the win. Egor Afanasyev started the scoring with a power play goal in the first period and...
Daily Sports Smile: Michael Strahan designs custom suits for TSU, Jackson State football teams
Strahan worked with Men's Warehouse to design new suits for his alma mater's football team, hoping to provide confidence on and off the field.
NHL
Blue Jackets vs. Red Wings // Live @ 3PM
Watch Game 2 of the Traverse City Prospect Tournament LIVE on BlueJackets.com!. The Columbus Blue Jackets battle the Detroit Red Wings LIVE on BlueJackets.com at 3PM (ET) in Game 2 of the 2022 Traverse City Prospect Tournament in Traverse City, Michigan. Guarantee your chance to see Johnny Gaudreau, Patrik Laine...
The Hockey Writers
Gallagher Facing Pivotal 2022-23 Season With Canadiens
This year represents a fresh start for the Montreal Canadiens organization following a tumultuous 2021-22 campaign which resulted in a lot of turnover and change. The arrival of a new management group and an esteemed voice behind the bench have given several players a new lease on life heading into the new season.
NHL・
NHL
Beyond the Boards Recap: Tony D Returns to His Hockey Roots
Episode 2 of the "Beyond the Boards" docuseries follows defenseman Tony DeAngelo from the Flyers Training Center in Voorhees to the familiar confines of the Hollydell Rink in his native Sewell, NJ, and back again. The presentation of the episode shows DeAngelo as his friends within the sport and the kids he's coached at Hollydell for the last four summers have gotten to know him.
