Orlando City boosts playoff hopes, eliminates Toronto FC
Facundo Torres and Ercan Kara scored goals in the first half and Pedro Gallese recorded his ninth clean sheet of
LAFC face Dynamo with hopes of snapping cold spell
Los Angeles FC once again looks to emerge from their slump when they host the Houston Dynamo on Sunday night. Los Angeles FC are just 1-4-1 over their past six matches, including a 2-1 road loss against the lowly Dynamo on Aug. 31. Still, LAFC (19-8-4, 61 points) can clinch...
Andre Blake helps Union tie Atlanta United
Andre Blake recorded his MLS high-tying 14th clean sheet to help the visiting Philadelphia Union secure a scoreless draw against Atlanta United on Saturday. Blake made five saves -- including a point-blank stop on a diving header from Josef Martinez in the second minute of second-half stoppage time -- to pull even with New York City FC's Sean Johnson for the MLS lead in clean sheets.
MVP candidates score as Austin FC draws Nashville SC
Two Most Valuable Player candidates for Nashville SC and Austin FC traded goals in a 1-1 draw Saturday night in
Kamara leads CF Montreal against the New England Revolution
CF Montreal (17-9-5, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. New England Revolution (9-11-11, ninth in the Eastern Conference) Foxborough, Massachusetts; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT. FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: New England +125, Montreal +204, Draw +245; over/under is 2.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: Kei Kamara leads CF Montreal into a matchup with the...
Red Bulls have their playoff berth; NYCFC working on it
The New York Red Bulls are in the postseason for the 13th straight year, and next up on their agenda
Atlanta United, Philadelphia Union finish in 0-0 draw
ATLANTA (AP) — Andre Blake had five saves and the Philadelphia Union played Atlanta United to a 0-0 draw on Saturday. Both teams play again on Oct. 1. Philadelphia (18-4-10) visits Charlotte FC while Atlanta (10-12-10) plays at the New England Revolution. ___. The Associated Press created this story...
Preview: Coyotes Kick Off Rookie Tournament Against Vegas on Friday
Arizona brings 28 rookies to San Jose, including four 2022 NHL Draft picks. Sept. 16, 2022 | 4:30 PM AZ Time | Orange Rink, Sharks Ice. The Arizona Coyotes kick off the 2022 Rookie Faceoff Tournament in San Jose against the Vegas Golden Knights today in the first of three weekend games for the club's prospects. The Coyotes will be led throughout the tournament by Tucson Roadrunners head coach Steve Potvin, as well as assistant coaches John Slaney and Zack Stortini.
Alex Steeves is Determined to Become an Everyday NHLer with the Maple Leafs
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. — Alex Steeves had what many would consider an excellent first full season of professional hockey. Spending most of the first season with the Toronto Marlies, the Notre Dame alumnus accumulated 23 goals and 36 points in 53 games. But it was his three-game stint with the Toronto Maple Leafs in December that taught him most about what it takes to stick around.
Askarov Impresses In Spicy Win Over Tampa Bay Prospects
The Preds prospects took the ice at Invisalign Arena this afternoon facing off against the Tampa Bay Lightning prospects in their first game of the NHL Prospect Showcase. Five different Preds scored in the win. Egor Afanasyev started the scoring with a power play goal in the first period and...
Bolts drop Prospect Showcase opener to Nashville
The Tampa Bay Lightning opened play at the 2022 Prospect Showcase on Friday with a 5-2 loss to the Nashville Predators at Invisalign Arena in Morrisville, North Carolina. The Bolts started the game with a strong push and carried the play through the first five minutes of the contest before a tripping penalty on Lucas Edmonds sent Nashville to the power play. Hugo Alnefelt made a couple of nice saves to start the penalty kill and allowed Tampa Bay to clear the zone twice before Egor Afanasyev found himself alone on the back door and fired a shot top shelf to give the Predators a 1-0 lead with 11 minutes remaining in the opening frame.
Maple Leafs Top Trade Assets for the 2022-23 Season
The window is closing on the Toronto Maple Leafs’ chances of winning the Stanley Cup. The front office has just as much work to do this season as the boys on the ice do. Kyle Dubas and company must empty the tank and, yes, mortgage the future to finally end an embarrassing championship drought.
Winnipeg to open 2022-23 season without ‘specific’ captain
The Winnipeg Jets will open the 2022-23 season without a captain, deciding to restructure the team’s leadership. Forward Blake Wheeler
Laperriere has autonomy, but wants Phantoms on same page with Tortorella's Flyers
VOORHEES, N.J. — Part of an AHL head coach's job is to align philosophies with his team's NHL affiliate. Ian Laperriere had a good relationship with Alain Vigneault. Both are French Canadian and Laperriere had served on Vigneault's Flyers staff. Having similarities in their systems was a key initiative for the Flyers when they named Laperriere head coach of AHL affiliate Lehigh Valley during June 2021.
