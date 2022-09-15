The Tampa Bay Lightning opened play at the 2022 Prospect Showcase on Friday with a 5-2 loss to the Nashville Predators at Invisalign Arena in Morrisville, North Carolina. The Bolts started the game with a strong push and carried the play through the first five minutes of the contest before a tripping penalty on Lucas Edmonds sent Nashville to the power play. Hugo Alnefelt made a couple of nice saves to start the penalty kill and allowed Tampa Bay to clear the zone twice before Egor Afanasyev found himself alone on the back door and fired a shot top shelf to give the Predators a 1-0 lead with 11 minutes remaining in the opening frame.

1 DAY AGO