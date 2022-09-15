ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

houstoniamag.com

Houston's Top 20 New Restaurants

We believe these impressive new restaurants are destined to become Houston classics. Toro Toro, a pan-Latin steakhouse showcases the cuisine of Latin America alongside steak and sushi, and it does so with flair. Image: Shannon O'Hara. Houston is estimated to be home to over 12,000 restaurants, which means that staying...
The Dishes at This New Montrose Restaurant Can Come Infused with Cannabis

In a city as large as Houston, it goes without saying that there are plenty of fun dining options out there for residents who find themselves suffering from the munchies. But until now, there hasn’t been a single full-service restaurant in Houston that you could go to in order to actually get the munchies—not counting, of course, any surreptitious toking that might transpire in a restaurant’s parking lot ahead of someone’s meal. That all changes today with the opening of Wild Montrose (1609 Westheimer), which is now offering Houstonians the city’s first entirely legal cannabis-infused dining experience from inside the former digs of UB Preserv.
5 Women Changing Houston's Art Scene From the Top

Meet five women creating a collaborative and interconnected visual art community in Houston. What would the world be like if women were completely in charge? Houston might have an answer for that. From expanding the permanent collection at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston to encouraging experimentation amongst a growing crop of Southern artists, women literally run the (art) world.
Forget That Study—Houston Is a Live Music Mecca

In February, the Houston Chronicle published an article titled “Houston is one of the worst U.S. cities for music lovers, according to one study.” The story, based on research from Clever, a real estate site that “helps people make smarter real estate decisions and save money,” caused a small stir online for local music lovers.
