New Drive A School Bus Event for Kids in Rochester!
Kids all over Southeast Minnesota are going to love this free event in Rochester, Minnesota on Saturday!. New Drive A School Bus Event Happening for Kids in Rochester Saturday. Tons of parents are loving Nana Gogo Toybrary in Rochester, Minnesota that opened just a few weeks ago. It's an awesome space for birthday parties, a clean and safe area to play, and a fun place to borrow toys. If you haven't checked it out yet, you can learn more on the Nana Gogo Toybrary Facebook page here.
Rochester, Minnesota School Wins National Award
The US Department of Education just released their list of the 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools. These are schools that have great academic performance or have made progress in closing the achievement gap. Only 8 schools, out of the 297 that were recognized in total across the country, are in the Land of 10,000 Lakes and one of them is right here in Rochester, MN.
Long Term Plans For Soldiers Field Park Shrink Golf Course
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The recommended update to the Soldiers Field Memorial Park Master plan retains an 18-hole golf course in the near term. The Rochester City Council is scheduled to review the recommendations on Monday. The $18.5 million plan includes changes to the park just south of the downtown area that could be completed over the next several years. While it includes an 18-hole golf course, it calls for reconfiguring the northwest portion of the course to allow for expanded amenities and trail connections.
Enjoy Beer and Dogs at 2nd Annual Rochester Event this Weekend
We've got a dog-filled weekend here in Rochester, Minnesota! Tomorrow, Saturday, is Dogs Downtown, but then on Sunday, the dog fun continues with good beer, cute dogs, and fun dog competitions. If you have a dog, you and your furry friend will have a busy weekend ahead of you. On...
Downtown Rochester Restaurant is Sadly Closing Next Week
We got a tip from a listener that this restaurant in downtown Rochester, Minnesota was potentially closing. I did my do-diligence and walked by the store, I didn't see any signs. So then I emailed the owner and sadly the rumor is true that Potbelly Sandwich Shop is closing their downtown location.
New Rochester Resident, ‘What Do I Do With My Yard Waste?’
A recent question in the Rochester, Minnesota sub-Reddit asked a question even long-time residents may not be able to answer. I just moved here last Friday and finding info on most things has been pretty easy. However I am having a hell of a time finding out where to drop off grass clippings, branches and other plant waste. The house I moved into needs some tlc in the yard and I’m not sure where to bring the waste. Also if anyone knows where to get a rain-barrel please let me know!
Another New Store Is Opening Soon in Rochester
If you've been on North Broadway in Rochester, Minnesota, you've probably noticed a pinkish sign that has popped up by the side of the road saying "Opening Soon". Now we know a little bit more about the business and where exactly they will be located. I drive by the Caribou...
Popular Minnesota Attraction Named One of Top 10 in America
If you consider yourself a foodie, you are going to LOVE the latest list that just came out from Eat This Not That. And if you live in Minnesota, you are going to love this list even more because a place we know and love is featured as one of the top 10 Most Iconic Food Museums in all of America. (FYI, a famous celebrity is showing up there on Friday, September 16th too!)
Famous Celebrity Sighting Possible in Southeast Minnesota on Friday
It's not every day that celebrities show up in Southeast Minnesota but this Friday, September 16th, head over to Austin, Minnesota because there is going to be a sighting. Famous Celebrity Sighting Possible in Austin, Minnesota on Friday. Everyone is invited on Friday to Austin, Minnesota for the "Our Hometown...
It’s Time! Popular SE Minnesota Restaurant And Bar Re-Opening Thursday.
Big newz for fans of Suze! Susie's Roadhouse is reopening Thursday (September 15, 2022) just 36 miles south of Rochester, Minnesota. Susie's Roadhouse, 407 Main St in Ostrander, Minnesota, closed down a couple months ago to remodel, do a deep clean, and get ready to open again under new ownership. Despite a delay thanks to shipping issues, Susie's will be open Thursday.
Rochester Businessman & Paramedicine Pioneer Has Died
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A well-known Rochester businessman and pioneer in the field of paramedicine has died. An obituary posted by Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home says John Robert Perkins was 81 years old when he passed away on September 15 in Rochester. Perkins was the founder and longtime owner of Gold Cross Ambulance Service, which he launched in 1962 and sold to the Mayo Clinic in 1994 after it had grown to serve three other cities and employ more than 100 people. Mayo Clinic rebranded the ambulance service in 2019.
Roller Disco is Back in Rochester for a 2nd Year at New Location
Last year, for the first time ever, Roller Disco showed up in Rochester, Minnesota and it was a HUGE hit! Families, kids, and adults all showed up and enjoyed the roller rink set up in the Peace Plaza while the music was blasting and the disco ball was spinning. Well, Southeast Minnesota, get ready, because it is all happening again in a few weeks but with a new twist!
Crash Disrupting Morning Commute in Rochester (Update)
Update: 9-15-22 8:10 a.m.: A crash involving an overturned semi-truck disrupted the commute in Rochester Thursday morning. The westbound lanes of Hwy. 14 at Hwy. 52 and Civic Center Dr. were closed for a approximately two hours after the rig overturned. Emergency responders were detouring traffic away from the crash site.
Hugely Popular Rochester Consignment Store Sold
A beloved store in Rochester Minnesota has changed hands; kismet has been sold to Jes Peterson, who said no major changes will be made, and the entire staff will stay on. The announcement was made by the former owner, Penny Bracken, on the kismet Facebook page. Today the ownership of...
Here’s How to Get the New Omicron Covid Boosters in Rochester
The new Covid boosters that have been specially formulated to be more effective against the Omicron variants will be available in Rochester Friday. Here's how you can get yours. The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) announced several weeks ago that it would be receiving the new Covid boosters in early...
Rochester’s Oldest Home for Sale is Older Than St. Mary’s (PICS)
I get occasional notifications from Zillow which can be super dangerous, I can spend hours looking at houses that I won't buy or can't afford. But this particular house caught my eye because of its age. After doing a little digging it turns out that it's the oldest home for sale in Rochester, Minnesota right now. It's even older than St. Mary's Hospital.
Couple in Rochester Murder-Suicide ID’D by Medical Examiner
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiners Office has released the names of the Iowa couple who died as a result of a murder-suicide in Rochester last week. The bodies of 67-year-old Dale and 65-year-old Alberta Nelson were found in a residence in the 500 block of...
New Dennis Hanson Memorial Bench Installed at Rochester City Hall
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A new amenity was added at Government Center in downtown Rochester on Tuesday. A memorial bench honoring the late Dennis Hanson was installed outside the main entrance to City Hall. Hanson died on June 27, 2012, while he was serving in his second term and preparing to campaign for his third term as City Council President. He first joined the City Council, as a political newcomer, in 1999 when he was elected to represent the city's First Ward.
Rochester Firefighters Respond to Fire at Rochester Hotel
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Rochester Firefighters responded to a fire at a hotel in southwest Rochester Wednesday morning. The Rochester Fire Department said units responded to the Days Inn Hotel around 6:45 a.m. to the report of a fire. While en route, crews determined that the building was protected by an automatic fire sprinkler system.
Too Early? Famous Toy Store Launching For Christmas In Rochester
America's old toy store, FAO Schwarz, is coming to Rochester, Minnesota in mid-October with two locations in Rochester, inside Target North and Target south. Is October too early for Christmas? Asking for a friend. Minnesota-based Target said last year's test went so well that they're making it much bigger this...
