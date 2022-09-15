ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

Comments / 0

Related
Quick Country 96.5

New Drive A School Bus Event for Kids in Rochester!

Kids all over Southeast Minnesota are going to love this free event in Rochester, Minnesota on Saturday!. New Drive A School Bus Event Happening for Kids in Rochester Saturday. Tons of parents are loving Nana Gogo Toybrary in Rochester, Minnesota that opened just a few weeks ago. It's an awesome space for birthday parties, a clean and safe area to play, and a fun place to borrow toys. If you haven't checked it out yet, you can learn more on the Nana Gogo Toybrary Facebook page here.
ROCHESTER, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Rochester, Minnesota School Wins National Award

The US Department of Education just released their list of the 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools. These are schools that have great academic performance or have made progress in closing the achievement gap. Only 8 schools, out of the 297 that were recognized in total across the country, are in the Land of 10,000 Lakes and one of them is right here in Rochester, MN.
ROCHESTER, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Long Term Plans For Soldiers Field Park Shrink Golf Course

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The recommended update to the Soldiers Field Memorial Park Master plan retains an 18-hole golf course in the near term. The Rochester City Council is scheduled to review the recommendations on Monday. The $18.5 million plan includes changes to the park just south of the downtown area that could be completed over the next several years. While it includes an 18-hole golf course, it calls for reconfiguring the northwest portion of the course to allow for expanded amenities and trail connections.
ROCHESTER, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochester, MN
State
Mississippi State
Rochester, MN
Lifestyle
City
Stillwater, MN
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
Quick Country 96.5

New Rochester Resident, ‘What Do I Do With My Yard Waste?’

A recent question in the Rochester, Minnesota sub-Reddit asked a question even long-time residents may not be able to answer. I just moved here last Friday and finding info on most things has been pretty easy. However I am having a hell of a time finding out where to drop off grass clippings, branches and other plant waste. The house I moved into needs some tlc in the yard and I’m not sure where to bring the waste. Also if anyone knows where to get a rain-barrel please let me know!
ROCHESTER, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Popular Minnesota Attraction Named One of Top 10 in America

If you consider yourself a foodie, you are going to LOVE the latest list that just came out from Eat This Not That. And if you live in Minnesota, you are going to love this list even more because a place we know and love is featured as one of the top 10 Most Iconic Food Museums in all of America. (FYI, a famous celebrity is showing up there on Friday, September 16th too!)
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Outdoor Info#What To Do#Travel Info#Travel Guide#Linus Travel#Linus Hiking#Fall Colors#Linus Camping#Linus Outdoor#Lazy D Campground
Quick Country 96.5

It’s Time! Popular SE Minnesota Restaurant And Bar Re-Opening Thursday.

Big newz for fans of Suze! Susie's Roadhouse is reopening Thursday (September 15, 2022) just 36 miles south of Rochester, Minnesota. Susie's Roadhouse, 407 Main St in Ostrander, Minnesota, closed down a couple months ago to remodel, do a deep clean, and get ready to open again under new ownership. Despite a delay thanks to shipping issues, Susie's will be open Thursday.
OSTRANDER, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Rochester Businessman & Paramedicine Pioneer Has Died

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A well-known Rochester businessman and pioneer in the field of paramedicine has died. An obituary posted by Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home says John Robert Perkins was 81 years old when he passed away on September 15 in Rochester. Perkins was the founder and longtime owner of Gold Cross Ambulance Service, which he launched in 1962 and sold to the Mayo Clinic in 1994 after it had grown to serve three other cities and employ more than 100 people. Mayo Clinic rebranded the ambulance service in 2019.
ROCHESTER, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Roller Disco is Back in Rochester for a 2nd Year at New Location

Last year, for the first time ever, Roller Disco showed up in Rochester, Minnesota and it was a HUGE hit! Families, kids, and adults all showed up and enjoyed the roller rink set up in the Peace Plaza while the music was blasting and the disco ball was spinning. Well, Southeast Minnesota, get ready, because it is all happening again in a few weeks but with a new twist!
ROCHESTER, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Hiking
Quick Country 96.5

Crash Disrupting Morning Commute in Rochester (Update)

Update: 9-15-22 8:10 a.m.: A crash involving an overturned semi-truck disrupted the commute in Rochester Thursday morning. The westbound lanes of Hwy. 14 at Hwy. 52 and Civic Center Dr. were closed for a approximately two hours after the rig overturned. Emergency responders were detouring traffic away from the crash site.
ROCHESTER, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Hugely Popular Rochester Consignment Store Sold

A beloved store in Rochester Minnesota has changed hands; kismet has been sold to Jes Peterson, who said no major changes will be made, and the entire staff will stay on. The announcement was made by the former owner, Penny Bracken, on the kismet Facebook page. Today the ownership of...
ROCHESTER, MN
Quick Country 96.5

New Dennis Hanson Memorial Bench Installed at Rochester City Hall

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A new amenity was added at Government Center in downtown Rochester on Tuesday. A memorial bench honoring the late Dennis Hanson was installed outside the main entrance to City Hall. Hanson died on June 27, 2012, while he was serving in his second term and preparing to campaign for his third term as City Council President. He first joined the City Council, as a political newcomer, in 1999 when he was elected to represent the city's First Ward.
ROCHESTER, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Rochester Firefighters Respond to Fire at Rochester Hotel

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Rochester Firefighters responded to a fire at a hotel in southwest Rochester Wednesday morning. The Rochester Fire Department said units responded to the Days Inn Hotel around 6:45 a.m. to the report of a fire. While en route, crews determined that the building was protected by an automatic fire sprinkler system.
ROCHESTER, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Quick Country 96.5

Rochester, MN
12K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Quick Country 96.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://quickcountry.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy