MilitaryTimes

Defense, VA leaders renew calls to prevent suicides in new message

As part of Suicide Prevention Awareness month, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough released a message Friday encouraging troops and veterans to seek out care to “prevent tragic losses.”. “It’s important to remember that there is hope. Suicide prevention is possible,” McDonough says in the...
MILITARY
MedicalXpress

Community 'champions' aid coalitions in promoting public health, new study says

Communities seeking to form or sustain a successful prevention coalition may benefit from having a community champion who can support their efforts, according to a new study by Penn State and UTHealth Houston. Community champions are local leaders who promote the value of community-based programs that prevent substance misuse and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MilitaryTimes

VA to extend caregiver benefits to ‘legacy’ families until late 2025

Veterans Affairs officials will extend caregiver benefits to “legacy” participants of the program through September 2025 under a plan announced Thursday, ensuring that thousands of families will continue to receive stipends for the next three years. The move comes after months of controversy surrounding the Program of Comprehensive...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#Hunger
blavity.com

How You Can Speak Up And Become An Affordable Housing Ally

For every 100 families that need a home, only 36 affordable housing units are available in the U.S. As one can imagine, we are experiencing an unprecedented affordable housing challenge. In fact, the National Low Income Housing Coalition states there are 11 million extremely low-income renter households in the U.S.
ADVOCACY
MilitaryTimes

Republicans threaten lawsuits, budget penalties over VA abortion move

Republican lawmakers on Thursday promised a looming battle over Veterans Affairs’ officials decision to provide abortions at department medical centers even in states where the procedure is outlawed, but agency leaders responded that they are confident they can win that fight. “We feel this is needed care,” Dr. Shereef...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Colorado Newsline

How community organizing helps people thrive in challenging times

This commentary originally appeared in The Conversation. Americans don’t agree on much these days, but many feel that the U.S. is on the wrong track and the future is bleak. In a time of unprecedented division, rising inequality and intensifying climate change, it’s easy to feel that progress is impossible. In fact, models exist all […] The post How community organizing helps people thrive in challenging times appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
ADVOCACY
MilitaryTimes

Veterans suicide rate may be double federal estimates, study suggests

The rate of suicide among veterans may be more than double what federal officials report annually because of undercounting related to drug overdose deaths and service record errors, according to a new analysis released Saturday. Officials from America’s Warrior Partnership, in a joint study with University of Alabama and Duke...
MILITARY
food-safety.com

Stakeholder Input Sought in Evaluation of FDA Human Foods Program

The Reagan-Udall Foundation opened a Stakeholder Portal on September 16, 2022, to collect perspectives and experiences with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA's) human foods program. In addition, the Foundation announced a public meeting of its food-focused Independent Expert Panel. “The Expert Panel wants to hear directly from...
HEALTH
underscore.news

Indigenous Midwifery Center Aims to Revitalize Birth Practices

Pregnancy-related traumas can be not only physical, emotional and spiritual, but also intergenerational, particularly for Indigenous people who have endured a history of colonization, genocide, assimilation and forced sterilization. Thanks to the efforts and programs of the Center for Indigenous Midwifery (CFIM), however, Native families and birthing people in the...
TACOMA, WA
healthleadersmedia.com

6 States Earn Honors for Innovative Medicaid Programs

The 2022 Medicaid Innovation Awards, issued by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and National Academy for State Health Policy, honor states that have developed innovative programs or approaches that address challenges to accessing care. — Six states are being recognized for innovative Medicaid programs aims at reducing barriers to healthcare access.
HEALTH

Comments / 0

