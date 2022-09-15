Read full article on original website
Two Montco Schools within the Archdiocese of Philadelphia received 2022 Blue Ribbon Awards from the U.S. Dept. of Education. The 2022 list of National Blue Ribbon scholastic institutions — a U.S. Secretary of Education honor given to public and private elementary, middle, and high schools for overall academic excellence — contains two Montgomery County honorees.
Former Wilmington City Councilwoman Rysheema Dixon Passes Away
Former Wilmington City Councilwoman Rysheema Dixon has passed away unexpectedly according to statements released by the city. Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki today issued a statement regarding the passing of community activist, business entrepreneur and former City Council Member Rysheema Dixon:. “On behalf of the City of Wilmington government and the...
Philadelphia voters say Fetterman’s health won’t impact their vote, citing Biden’s age and health
PHILADELPHIA – Philadelphia voters shared whether they were concerned about Lt. Gov. John Letterman’s health if elected to the Senate and if it would impact their vote in the midterm elections, with some citing President Biden’s health as reassurance. “He might not be healthy mentally, but he...
A group of civic and religious leaders came together in support of embattled Philadelphia District Attorney to send a message to Pennsylvania legislators hoping to impeach him: ‘Not on our watch!’. ABOVE PHOTO: Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner speaks during a news conference in Philadelphia, Monday, Jan. 31, 2022....
Press conference on Mastriano education plan turns ugly
A press conference called for education union officials and Democratic state lawmakers to blast Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano’s education plan became anything but ordinary Thursday, Sept. 15, when many Mastriano supporters turned up to shout, heckle and interrupt the proceedings. At the event held just outside the Chancellor...
Child Psychologist Sues WKXW (New Jersey 101.5)/Trenton And Host Bill Spadea For Defamation
A psychologist who has served as a guest expert on TOWNSQUARE MEDIA News-Talk WKXW (NEW JERSEY 101.5)/TRENTON has filed a defamation suit against TOWNSQUARE, the station, and morning host BILL SPADEA. The BERGEN RECORD/NORTHJERSEY.COM reports that child psychologist STEVEN TOBIAS of the CENTER FOR CHILD AND FAMILY DEVELOPMENT, who has...
96-Year-Old West Chester Woman Stays Fit, Happy by Attending Dance Classes Nearly Everyday
West Chester’s Cecilia Yaworski, who recently celebrated her 96th birthday, attends dance classes at a local health club nearly every day to remain active, strong, and happy, according to a staff report from FOX 29. Yaworski began taking classes at ACAC Fitness and Wellness Center with her family a...
Krasner supporters pack Philly church after Pa. House contempt vote: ‘We are supporting democracy’
Philadelphia political and religious leaders gathered Wednesday night at Mother Bethel AME Church in a show of support for District Attorney Larry Krasner. The rally came a day after the Pennsylvania state House voted to hold him in contempt for failing to comply with the subpoena of the House Committee on Restoring Law and Order. The committee is operating in tandem with a Republican-led effort to impeach Krasner.
What is Ocean State Job Lot? Discount chain brings ‘crazy deals’ on a little bit of everything to central Pa.
The Rhode Island discount chain Ocean State Job Lot has been expanding into Pennsylvania. The retailer recently opened stores in the State College, Warminster and Willow Street areas. It has plans to open stores in the Elizabethtown and Shillington areas. And it has its eye on the Harrisburg region, too.
Parkesburg Point Youth Center volunteer basketball coach charged with raping young teen
PARKESBURG, Pa. (CBS) -- A volunteer basketball coach in Chester County has been arrested for allegedly raping a young teenager. Police are concerned there could be more victims. The small town of Parkesburg has now become the center of an investigation into a man charged with raping a 13-year-old girl. Parkesburg is about an hour or so west of Philadelphia. The town of just about 4,000 people was surprised to hear about the incident. The Chester County District Attorney's Office says 31-year-old Ameer Sutton-Best volunteered at the Parkesburg Point Youth Center where he helped coach an all-boys basketball team. "The...
Philadelphia area company accused of racism by ex-employee
A Philadelphia man is suing national automotive repair chain AAMCO for discrimination. Jerome Staley alleges AAMCO used him as nothing more than a figurehead for the company’s diversity efforts while he was being paid $40,000 a year less than his white counterparts. “I invest years of my life in...
New Broomall Restaurant, Roz & Rocco’s, Pays Tribute to Owners’ Fathers
Christine Nigro and Scott Brayton at Roz & Rocco's in Broomall. A love story spurred by the shared loss of two fathers now has ties to Roz & Rocco’s, a new restaurant in Broomall, writes Michael Klein for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Christine Nigro grew up in Broomall and went...
Amid Plans to Adopt, Gwynedd Mercy Lacrosse Coach and Her Husband Score Two Children of Their Own
Shannon Algeo and Pete DeLago, a Lansdale couple intending to adopt their children, became biologic parents instead. Despite the change in how they blossomed as a family, they’re now happily embarking on the unpredictable, funny, and often emotional road of parenthood. Anndee Hochman covered the clan in The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Lawrence Park Center Renovation Part of Federal Realty Strategy
Federal Realty is conducting a multi-million dollar renovation of the Lawrence Park Shopping Center in Broomall that includes streetscape upgrades and adding small-shop space, part of a strategy to transform its portfolio in the inner suburbs, writes Kari Glinski for Federal Investment Trust, in an article appearing at Rebusiness Online.
Children’s Hospital takes over pediatric work at Main Line Health as Nemours affiliation ends
Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) and Main Line Health announced an affiliation agreement that will move Main Line Health’s pediatric care and services from Nemours Children’s Health. Nemours operates a children’s hospital near Wilmington as well as office locations in the Delaware Valley. It ends a...
