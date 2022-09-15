PARKESBURG, Pa. (CBS) -- A volunteer basketball coach in Chester County has been arrested for allegedly raping a young teenager. Police are concerned there could be more victims. The small town of Parkesburg has now become the center of an investigation into a man charged with raping a 13-year-old girl. Parkesburg is about an hour or so west of Philadelphia. The town of just about 4,000 people was surprised to hear about the incident. The Chester County District Attorney's Office says 31-year-old Ameer Sutton-Best volunteered at the Parkesburg Point Youth Center where he helped coach an all-boys basketball team. "The...

