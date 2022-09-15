ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northampton, MA

MONTCO.Today

Two Montco Schools Earn National Recognition for Performance and Closing Achievement Gaps

Two Montco Schools within the Archdiocese of Philadelphia received 2022 Blue Ribbon Awards from the U.S. Dept. of Education. The 2022 list of National Blue Ribbon scholastic institutions — a U.S. Secretary of Education honor given to public and private elementary, middle, and high schools for overall academic excellence — contains two Montgomery County honorees.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
firststateupdate.com

Former Wilmington City Councilwoman Rysheema Dixon Passes Away

Former Wilmington City Councilwoman Rysheema Dixon has passed away unexpectedly according to statements released by the city. Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki today issued a statement regarding the passing of community activist, business entrepreneur and former City Council Member Rysheema Dixon:. “On behalf of the City of Wilmington government and the...
WILMINGTON, DE
philasun.com

We don’t think so!

A group of civic and religious leaders came together in support of embattled Philadelphia District Attorney to send a message to Pennsylvania legislators hoping to impeach him: ‘Not on our watch!’. ABOVE PHOTO: Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner speaks during a news conference in Philadelphia, Monday, Jan. 31, 2022....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Press conference on Mastriano education plan turns ugly

A press conference called for education union officials and Democratic state lawmakers to blast Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano’s education plan became anything but ordinary Thursday, Sept. 15, when many Mastriano supporters turned up to shout, heckle and interrupt the proceedings. At the event held just outside the Chancellor...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WHYY

Krasner supporters pack Philly church after Pa. House contempt vote: ‘We are supporting democracy’

Philadelphia political and religious leaders gathered Wednesday night at Mother Bethel AME Church in a show of support for District Attorney Larry Krasner. The rally came a day after the Pennsylvania state House voted to hold him in contempt for failing to comply with the subpoena of the House Committee on Restoring Law and Order. The committee is operating in tandem with a Republican-led effort to impeach Krasner.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Parkesburg Point Youth Center volunteer basketball coach charged with raping young teen

PARKESBURG, Pa. (CBS) -- A volunteer basketball coach in Chester County has been arrested for allegedly raping a young teenager. Police are concerned there could be more victims. The small town of Parkesburg has now become the center of an investigation into a man charged with raping a 13-year-old girl. Parkesburg is about an hour or so west of Philadelphia. The town of just about 4,000 people was surprised to hear about the incident.  The Chester County District Attorney's Office says 31-year-old Ameer Sutton-Best volunteered at the Parkesburg Point Youth Center where he helped coach an all-boys basketball team.  "The...
PARKESBURG, PA
975thefanatic.com

Pennsylvania City Ranks One of the Best for Gen Z

For many years, the millennial generation was all the rage. Every study that seemed to surface was about millennials and how they related to today’s world. Now, millennials have to step aside, because Gen Z is getting some love. Gen Z is currently considered those born between 1997 and...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WHYY

Philadelphia area company accused of racism by ex-employee

A Philadelphia man is suing national automotive repair chain AAMCO for discrimination. Jerome Staley alleges AAMCO used him as nothing more than a figurehead for the company’s diversity efforts while he was being paid $40,000 a year less than his white counterparts. “I invest years of my life in...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
lazytrips.com

Road Trip from Philadelphia to Quebec City

The road trip from Philadelphia to Quebec City boasts the perfect balance of history, cityscapes and nature. This is the ideal road trip for those looking to visit picturesque lakes, take in the stunning scenery and explore historic cities brimming with cultural attractions on the way. The 780-mile road trip...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
DELCO.Today

Lawrence Park Center Renovation Part of Federal Realty Strategy

Federal Realty is conducting a multi-million dollar renovation of the Lawrence Park Shopping Center in Broomall that includes streetscape upgrades and adding small-shop space, part of a strategy to transform its portfolio in the inner suburbs, writes Kari Glinski for Federal Investment Trust, in an article appearing at Rebusiness Online.
BROOMALL, PA

