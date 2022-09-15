Read full article on original website
Jason Momoa reveals shaved head, now adorned with a traditional Hawaiian tattoo
Jason Momoa didn't shave his whole head to make a statement on plastics, but he did lose enough to rock a new scalp tattoo. See his new look.
tvinsider.com
‘Dancing With the Stars’: Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Son Joseph Baena Reportedly Joins Cast
Dancing With the Stars could have another famous celebrity offspring to add to its reality competition dance-fest: Arnold Schwarzenegger‘s son, Joseph Baena, is reportedly competing in the upcoming Season 31, premiering September 19 on Disney+. According to Deadline, Baena will be part of the Dancing With the Stars Season...
Jennifer Garner takes on ‘Teenage Dirtbag’ trend as ex Ben Affleck enjoys second honeymoon in Italy
Jennifer Garner has put her own spin on the viral “Teenage Dirtbag” trend that’s taking over the internet.The 13 Going On 30 star showed off her cutest throwback pictures on Friday when she posted her own version of the TikTok trend, which has participants share photos from their teenage years set to the Wheatus hit song, “Teenage Dirtbag”.“My ‘teenage dirtbag’ photos,” the 50-year-old actress began the video, which she posted to her Instagram. In one hilarious image, a young Garner is seen crossing her eyes and smiling for the camera while dressed in a red and green sweater. Another...
TVOvermind
Fifty Shades Of Grey Actress Dakota Johnson Isn’t Happy With Being Dragged Into The Johnny Depp and Amber Heard Situation
The world was fascinated with the Johnny Depp/Amber Heard situation in May. To recall, this whole thing started when Amber Heard accused Depp of being abusive throughout their marriage. For a while, it appeared that the public was on her side following the shocking judgment of the libel lawsuit in the United Kingdom against News Group Newspapers, which was the company publishing The Sun. The newspaper claimed that Depp was a “wife beater'” in an April 2018 article. Depp’s career took a massive downturn following that disappointing loss, with the most notable being that he had to re-sign from the Fantastic Beasts franchise.
Nicole Kidman Looks Ripped as Hell on ‘Perfect’ Magazine Cover
For decades, Nicole Kidman has commanded our attention as a mesmerizing, Oscar- and multi-award-winning screen star. But on the latest cover of Perfect magazine, Kidman is photographed as we’ve never seen her before: her arms are flexed and ripped, revealing bulging biceps in a formidable pose. View this post on Instagram A post shared by PERFECT (@theperfectmagazine) Clad in a choppy red wig, micro-mini Diesel skirt, and sculptural pieces by the designer Glenn Martens, Kidman provocatively challenges our perception of her: generally,...
Harry Styles Is Reportedly Staying Far Away From Jason Sudeikis & Olivia Wilde's Custody Drama
The ongoing battle between Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis puts Harry Styles in awkward position. While there may have been a few incidents, including that uncomfortable serving of child custody papers in a public forum, that might have pissed him off – the “As It Was” singer is reportedly taking a very neutral stance in the situation. Instead of reaching out to Sudeikis, Styles has apparently decided to focus on his blossoming partnership with the Booksmart director. A source told Us Weekly that the 28-year-old singer “doesn’t feel it’s his place to” meddle in Wilde’s former relationship and the custody of...
Nicole Kidman shows off her ripped physique from new photo shoot
Nicole Kidman is putting her toned physique on display. In a photo shoot for Perfect magazine, Kidman, 55, posed flexing her biceps in a miniskirt and tube top as she stared blankly at the camera. The "Being the Ricardos" star rocked a red wig with a blunt bob in front...
Jennifer Lopez Shares Sweet Photo of Ben Affleck and His Mom from Their Georgia Wedding Celebration
Ben Affleck shared a sweet moment with his mother during his wedding party with Jennifer Lopez last month. Christopher Anne Boldt was in attendance on Aug. 20 alongside over 100 friends and family at Ben's 87-acre compound in Georgia to celebrate her son and new daughter-in-law. In a photo shared...
Matt Damon Departs Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez’s Wedding With Wife Luciana Barroso & Their Kids
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez‘s wedding festivities in Georgia wrapped up on Sunday, August 21 and all the guests flew home, including Ben’s best friend, Matt Damon, 51. The Jason Bourne actor boarded a private plane with his wife Luciana Barroso and their three daughters, Isabella, 16, Gia, 14, and Stella, 11. Matt and his family tried to stay under the radar, but that was of course impossible considering the paparazzi were everywhere during the “Bennifer” wedding weekend.
Olivia Wilde Slays Daisy Dukes, Cowboy Boots On LA Outing Amid ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Drama
Olivia Wilde stepped out into the Los Angeles heat wave on Thursday, September 8, slaying in ultra-short Daisy Dukes and a pair of black cowboy boots! In photos, which you can SEE HERE, the Tron: Legacy star, 38, paired the look with a basic white tee and a black NYU baseball cap. She carried two bags, (one a brown suede Gucci crossbody) and accessorized with a classic pair of aviator sunglasses. Olivia definitely appeared to be on the go, as her hair was still wet while she stepped into the driver’s side of a black vehicle.
Nicole Kidman's Perfect Cover Is Not an Invitation to Talk About Her Body
Image Source: Photography: Zhong Lin; Styling: Robbie Spencer; Creative Direction: Katie Grand. Nicole Kidman's Perfect magazine cover caused a stir when it dropped on Tuesday. The photo is undeniably eye-catching: Kidman posing with flexed arms and a defiant expression, wearing a striking outfit, bold makeup, and an edgy "jellyfish" hairstyle. But despite all the bold stylistic choices, most reactions to the shoot focused on one thing: Kidman's body.
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s Relationship Timeline, From Costars to Couple
Longing for love? Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly (real name Colson Baker) started off their relationship by being coworkers, but it quickly evolved into something more. The Tennessee native and “Rap Devil” singer met on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass in March 2020. At the time, Fox was married to Brian Austin […]
Jason Momoa unveils new head tattoo honouring Hawaiian heritage
Jason Momoa has revealed his newest tattoo, dedicated to his birthplace Hawaii.The actor, 43, shared a video on Instagram of himself boarding a Hawaiian Airlines flight to New Zealand as he talked about his background.“Proud to be Hawaiian…Hawaiian, I love you for this,” Mr Momoa said before removing his hat to showcase a shaved head and his tattoo, featuring a triangle design, extending from his neck to the top of his head.Click here to sign up to our newsletters.
Kevin Costner’s Western ‘Horizon’ Adds Another Hollywood Star to Cast
Kevin Costner‘s Western saga is filling out its cast. Recently, the project added Isabelle Fuhrman to its list of Hollywood stars, along with Sienna Miller, Sam Worthington, Jamie Campell Bower, and Luke Wilson. Costner’s “Horizon” is set to be four films released every three months. It’s produced through his Territory Pictures and distributed by Warner Bros. and New Line. Additionally, this is the first film Costner has directed since 2003’s “Open Range.”
Why Ben Affleck Left Georgia With Matt Damon One Day After Jennifer Lopez Wedding
Newlyweds Ben Affleck, 50, and Jennifer Lopez, 53, did not fly home together after their three-day wedding in Riceboro, Georgia on August 21. Instead, after saying goodbye to his three children that he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, the Justice League actor left the state with his close pal, Matt Damon, 51. Ben flew home just one day after he and Jennifer got married (again) because of a work obligation, according to a source close to the “Let’s Get Loud” singer.
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez: Timeline of the Bennifer Romance
The word “Bennifer” might include flashbacks to frosted lip gloss and butterfly clips, but everything comes back in style eventually. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are spending time together, nearly 20 years after their romance took the world by storm. Affleck has reportedly been getting picked up in...
ETOnline.com
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's Wedding Weekend: Matt Damon and More Guests Arrive
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are a magnetic couple who are a draw at the box office and their wedding. Just check out the celebrity guest list!. Matt Damon and his wife, Luciana Barroso, were spotted Friday arriving in Georgia for the extravagant shindig. Page Six obtained photos of the lovely couple looking like they were ready to start the celebration. Damon sported a huge smile while donning a ball cap and shades. Barroso arrived in a white jump suit.
Zac Efron Addressed Those Jaw Surgery Rumors And Said He Actually Almost Died
After plastic surgery rumors, Zac Efron reveals the sobering truth behind his change of appearance.
‘Clerks III’ Star Rosario Dawson Has Heard Those ‘Daredevil’ Rumors, But She’s Not Going To Spill The Beans Like Tom Holland
Rosario Dawson made a cinematic splash when she was discovered by Larry Clark and Harmony Korine for her film debut in 1995’s Kids, and since then she’s forged a career that’s taken her into a number of high-profile projects as well as into the films of a staggering number of notable directors, including Spike Lee, Barry Sonnenfeld, Ed Burns, Oliver Stone, Robert Rodriguez, and Quentin Tarantino, just to name a few.
