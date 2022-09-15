Read full article on original website
Women's lacrosse welcomes Team IMPACT teammate Briana
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Brown women's lacrosse head coach Keely McDonald '00 has announced the addition of Team IMPACT teammate, six-year-old Briana and her mother Michelle to the Brown women's lacrosse family. "It was so much fun and incredibly special to meet Briana and Michelle," McDonald said. "Briana's excitement and...
Gogo Peters named Ivy Rookie of the Week
PRINCETON, N.J. – Brown men's soccer freshman Jamin Gogo Peters has been named the Ivy League Rookie of the Week, as announced by the league office Monday. Gogo Peters had a five-point game against UMass Lowell in which he scored two goals and assisted on another in the Bears' 5-2 victory. His first goal of the game was also the first of his career.
Coaches vs. Cancer Member for a Day Golf Auction begins today
Brown men's basketball head coach Mike Martin '04 along with the American Cancer Society and Coaches vs. Cancer, is taking part in the Member for a Day Golf Auction, where golf enthusiasts and Bear fans alike have the opportunity to bid on the chance to play a round with Martin.
Men's Hockey Season Tickets On Sale Now
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Brown men's hockey season tickets are now available for the 2022-23 campaign. The season ticket package is $95 for adults and $60 for youth. Each season ticket provides entry to Brown's 13 home games at Meehan Auditorium this winter. The Bears are scheduled to play a...
Men's soccer falls at St. Francis Brooklyn
BROOKLYN, N.Y. – The Brown men's soccer team fell to St. Francis Brooklyn 3-0 on the road Sunday afternoon. "A very disappointing result today," Friends of Brown Men's Soccer Head Coaching Chair Chase Wileman said. "I give a lot of credit to St. Francis Brooklyn. I thought they had a very mature, experienced performance and whenever there was a chance to make the right play or the right decision, more often than not, they made the right decision."
Field Hockey Falls in Overtime Against VCU
TOWSON, Md. – The Brown Bears (5-1, 0-0 Ivy League) suffered a 3-2 overtime loss against the VCU Rams (4-3, 0-1 A10) Sunday afternoon on Towson's campus, ending the program-best five game winning streak to begin a a season. Lexi Pellegrino led the Bears offensively and scored her team-leading...
Women's soccer set for matchup at Oklahoma State
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Brown women's soccer team will take on Oklahoma State this Sunday, Sept. 18 at 1 p.m. CT. It is the second straight year the Bears will take on the Big 12's Cowgirls, having defeated them last season at home by a score of 2-1. Trailing OSU 1-0, a pair of goals by Rebecca Rosen '21 and Ava Seelenfreund lifted Brown to victory at Stevenson-Pincince Field on Sept. 5, 2021. This time around, the matchup will take place on the Cowgirls' home turf.
Women's Rugby Cruises Past Princeton for First Win of Season
PRINCETON, N.J. – Eight Bears recorded tries and 10 Bears recorded points as the Brown Bears (1-1-1) cruised past Princeton (0-3) with a 83-0 victory in NIRA conference play Saturday in New Jersey. Noelle Lewis led the Bears with four tries with Mahdia Parker and Akilah Cathey both recording...
Brown Rallies Past Bryant with Overtime Win to Open 2022 Season
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Senior captain Allen Smith walked into the endzone in double overtime to lift the Brown Bears (1-0, 0-0 Ivy League) to a 44-38 come-from-behind win over the Bryant Bulldogs (0-3, 0-0 Big South) in the 2022 season-opener Saturday at Richard Gouse Field at Brown Stadium. The...
Men's water polo earns two wins in California on Saturday
WHITTIER, CALIF. – Brown men's water polo started its weekend off strong with wins over Claremont-Mudd-Scripps and Whitter on Saturday (Sept. 17). "It's always good to start any trip with wins," said head coach Felix Mercado. "We got great play from both goalies and offensively a lot of guys contributed. Hoping it carries to our game tomorrow."
