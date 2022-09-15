Read full article on original website
FBI arrests KCK detective long accused of corruption
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A former Kansas City, Kansas, police detective who has long been accused of sexually preying on Black women has been indicted on federal charges accusing him of using his position to sexually abuse two women. Sixty-nine-year-old Roger Golubski was arrested Thursday morning at his...
FBI releases statement about swatting incidents in Missouri and Kansas
KANSAS CITY - The Federal Bureau of Investigation Kansas City Division released a statement Thursday regarding concerns about several swatting threat incidents at local schools. The FBI said they are aware of several swatting incidents where reports of a school shooter have been made in both Missouri and Kansas. Swatting...
Missouri veterans organization raises money for homeless veterans, job training
JEFFERSON CITY — Twenty-two relay runners raced across the MKT Nature and Fitness Trail on Saturday to support a Missouri veterans organization called Veterans Community Project. Saturday was the final leg of a 300-mile, 5-day relay, called "Run Home." The project is operated through VCP, which was founded by...
‘A wake-up call’: Recent fentanyl overdoses of students cause for concern at K.C. area high school
OAK GROVE, Missouri (KCTV, KSMO) -- It’s been a terrifying few days at a small-town high school in Missouri. Just this week, there have been three overdoses at Oak Grove High School. “Definitely a wake-up call,” superintendent Mindy Hampton said. A wake-up call in a place Hampton never...
Missouri Amtrak trains to resume operation Friday after cancelations
The two Amtrak passenger trains that run through mid-Missouri will resume operations Friday after cancelations Thursday. The Texas Eagle, which makes stops in St. Louis and Arcadia, and the Southwest Chief, which makes stops in Kansas City and La Plata, were affected by the preemptive Amtrak cancelations Wednesday due to a looming worker strike.
Marching Mizzou to perform at the Kansas City Chiefs home opener
COLUMBIA - Three hundred and fifty members of Marching Mizzou will perform during the Kansas City Chiefs home opener game at Arrowhead Stadium Thursday night. Last month, the Chiefs invited Marching Mizzou to perform at halftime of their home opener for the 2022 NFL season against the Los Angeles Chargers, according to Amy Knopps, the associate director of bands and director of Marching Mizzou.
Capital City softball takes down Hickman 15-1
COLUMBIA - The Capital City Cavaliers traveled to Columbia to take on the Hickman Kewpies and they looked good in all three phases of the game. Lydia Coulson was on the mound and she pitched all six innings giving up only one run. The bats looked good as well as...
Rock Bridge bests Capital City in overtime thriller
Trailing by eight with a little more than four minutes remaining, Rock Bridge fans sat in eerie silence as Capital City’s kicker lined up for a field goal to put Friday night’s game out of reach. The Bruin faithful erupted seconds later when the kick misfired, giving Rock...
