Nominations sought for Women Elected Municipal Officials leadership

Administration launches Community Compact grant programs for FY23
Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito recently announced that the fiscal 2023 state budget and the state’s fiscal 2023 Capital Investment Program provide funding for the full suite of Community Compact Cabinet programs: the Best Practices Program, IT Grant Program, Efficiency and Regionalization Grant Program, and Municipal Fiber Grant Program. In...
DHCD holds webinar on final zoning rules for MBTA communities
The Department of Housing and Community Development held a webinar. Multi-Family Zoning Requirements for MBTA Communities. The webinar and accompanying slides explain the new zoning regulations, key changes made in the final guidelines, compliance timelines, and technical assistance resources. Section 3A of the Zoning Act (Ch. 40A), enacted as part...
MIIA launches Unemployment Services Program
MIIA has been hearing from its members that managing unemployment benefits is putting a strain on human resources departments and personnel. To help alleviate some of that stress, on July 1, MIIA launched its Unemployment Services Program. It’s no wonder that managing unemployment claims has become problematic. During the height...
Auditor certifies nearly $3B for tax refund
State Auditor Suzanne Bump released a report today concerning fiscal 2022 surplus state tax revenues, certifying that $2.94 billion must be returned to taxpayers. Strong fiscal 2022 tax collections triggered a 1986 law, known as Chapter 62F, which requires the state to return net state tax revenues when they exceed a certain cap due to strong revenue growth.
