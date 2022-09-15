Read full article on original website
Related
mma.org
Nominations sought for Women Elected Municipal Officials leadership
Women Elected Municipal Officials, an association within the MMA’s membership, is seeking members for its 2023 steering committee. Any female mayor, select board member, or city or town councillor in Massachusetts may complete the online nomination form. The WEMO steering committee consists of one mayor, two select board members...
Massachusetts ID and registration workshop for residents born in Puerto Rico held in Springfield
State Representative Carlos González will be hosting a Massachusetts ID and license workshop for Springfield residents born in Puerto Rico.
fallriverreporter.com
Governor Baker announces how, when, and about how much of a refund taxpayers in Massachusetts will receive
BOSTON – Following the State Auditor’s certification yesterday that Fiscal Year 2022 (FY22) net state tax revenues exceeded allowable revenues per Chapter 62F by $2.941 billion, the Baker-Polito Administration has announced details regarding the return of this excess revenue to taxpayers. “Stronger-than expected state tax revenues have led...
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
Contract Manufacturer Acquires Massachusetts Plastics Company
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A contract manufacturer serving high-tech sectors has...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mma.org
DHCD holds webinar on final zoning rules for MBTA communities
The Department of Housing and Community Development held a webinar. Multi-Family Zoning Requirements for MBTA Communities. The webinar and accompanying slides explain the new zoning regulations, key changes made in the final guidelines, compliance timelines, and technical assistance resources. Section 3A of the Zoning Act (Ch. 40A), enacted as part...
Here’s how the excess tax revenue will be distributed to Massachusetts residents
In November, approximately 3.6 million taxpayers will be receiving a refund from the state's excess tax revenue.
MassDOT RMV expands certain required in-person transactions
The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles (RMV) is announcing that they are expanding accessibility for certain required in-person registration transactions.
wgbh.org
First-in-the-nation step from New England EPA will regulate stormwater runoff in 3 Mass. urban rivers
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s New England office has taken a first-in-the-nation step toward reducing stormwater runoff in urban rivers. The regional office is setting up a new regulatory regime that will focus on private landowners with an acre or more of impervious surfaces — like parking lots, roofs and driveways — and will hold them responsible for the polluting stormwater that runs into three Boston-area waterways: the Charles, Neponset and Mystic Rivers. It’s the first time such regulations will be used in a major urban area anywhere in the country.
RELATED PEOPLE
WBUR
Mass. taxpayers are one step closer to $3 billion in refunds
Editor's Note: This is an excerpt from WBUR's daily morning newsletter, WBUR Today. If you like what you read and want it in your inbox, sign up here. TGIF! There's a growing feeling of fall in the air this morning — not to mention the look of winter atop Mount Washington.
mma.org
Auditor certifies nearly $3B for tax refund
State Auditor Suzanne Bump released a report today concerning fiscal 2022 surplus state tax revenues, certifying that $2.94 billion must be returned to taxpayers. Strong fiscal 2022 tax collections triggered a 1986 law, known as Chapter 62F, which requires the state to return net state tax revenues when they exceed a certain cap due to strong revenue growth.
westernmassnews.com
Black, woman-owned marijuana dispensary opens in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One of only three Black female-owned marijuana dispensaries in Massachusetts is now open in Springfield. Out of the almost 7,500 marijuana retailers in the United States, only two percent are Black-owned and that number gets even slimmer if you boil it down to Black women. 6...
westernmassnews.com
Thousands of properties added to state’s unclaimed property list
BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) – Tens of thousands of new properties have been added to the state’s unclaimed property list. Mass. Treasurer Deborah Goldberg announced Friday that the over 51,000 new properties are worth millions of dollars to individuals and businesses across the state. Her Unclaimed Property Division currently holds over $3.4 billion worth of unclaimed property.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Will the millionaires tax on the November ballot help Mass. residents? It depends, new report finds
A murky legislative process to dole out more than $1 billion in income tax revenues, plus a volatile funding pool amid the threat of a looming economic recession, could limit the success of the so-called “Millionaires Tax” on the ballot before Massachusetts voters this November, a new report suggests.
Massachusetts taxpayers to get 13% refund of 2021 taxes in November
BOSTON - More than three million Massachusetts taxpayers will be getting some money back from the state starting in November, Governor Charlie Baker announced Friday.Massachusetts is returning $2.941 billion in excessive revenue to taxpayers, thanks to an obscure law from 1986. The ballot question called "Chapter 62F" allows for tax rebates when the state budget is overflowing.State Auditor Suzanne Bump cleared the way Thursday for the refunds to go out and Baker announced details Friday about how people will get their money later this fall."In general, eligible taxpayers will receive a credit in the form of a refund that is...
wgbh.org
Where do the Jan. 6 cases stand in Massachusetts?
On Wednesday, former Natick Town Meeting member Suzanne Ianni became the latest Massachusetts resident to plead guilty to crimes related to the January 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol. She’s one of eight Massachusetts residents who have been charged a year and a half later, and faces a maximum of six months in prison and five years’ probation.
WBUR
Pregnancy centers warn that sanctions could violate their First Amendment rights
Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey's office is reviewing a letter from a group of so-called "crisis pregnancy centers" that accuses her office of taking unconstitutional action against them. The letter asks Healey to rescind an advisory her office issued this summer saying the centers may mislead patients about abortion. The...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WBUR
Drought, supply chain woes and toxic chemicals create a 'perfect storm' for Mass. water systems
Every day, roughly a million gallons of water flow through a big red barn in Concord. This is one of the town’s water treatment facilities. Inside, giant tanks sit in orderly lines, and colorful pipes wind through the space. But these days, there’s something new: pallets stacked with bags of dry chemicals.
Massachusetts has 8 sanctuary cities and how they cooperate varies
By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TVCAMBRIDGE - Florida Governor Ron DeSantis flew a group of Venezuelan migrants north to Martha's Vineyard on Wednesday. The Governor says it's part of his state's plan to bring migrants to what he calls "sanctuary destinations." Massachusetts is not a sanctuary state, but there have been proposals for it on Beacon Hill. A sanctuary city or state is a location that limits cooperation with federal immigration laws. There are eight cities in the state that are sanctuary cities. They are Amherst, Boston, Cambridge, Chelsea, Concord, Newton, Northampton, and Somerville. What they do is legal, and how...
Mass. taxpayers should expect some relief in “proportion that they paid in”
Massachusetts taxpayers struggling with sky-high inflation should expect to get their chunk of a nearly $3 billion state surplus pot “in the proportion that they paid in,” a top Baker administration official said Tuesday. However, details about when and how the money will flow back to Bay Staters...
waer.org
The reaction in Florida over its governor's actions sending migrants to Massachusetts
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has been unmoved by the criticism that the flights of migrants he sent to Martha's Vineyard were inhumane and a political stunt. He says Florida plans to continue with a program that will send planes and buses of migrants to places he identifies as sanctuary jurisdictions. NPR's Greg Allen has been covering the governor's actions from Miami, and he's with us now to tell us more.
Comments / 0