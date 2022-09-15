ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Comments / 0

Related
mma.org

Nominations sought for Women Elected Municipal Officials leadership

Women Elected Municipal Officials, an association within the MMA’s membership, is seeking members for its 2023 steering committee. Any female mayor, select board member, or city or town councillor in Massachusetts may complete the online nomination form. The WEMO steering committee consists of one mayor, two select board members...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
fallriverreporter.com

Governor Baker announces how, when, and about how much of a refund taxpayers in Massachusetts will receive

BOSTON – Following the State Auditor’s certification yesterday that Fiscal Year 2022 (FY22) net state tax revenues exceeded allowable revenues per Chapter 62F by $2.941 billion, the Baker-Polito Administration has announced details regarding the return of this excess revenue to taxpayers. “Stronger-than expected state tax revenues have led...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

Contract Manufacturer Acquires Massachusetts Plastics Company

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A contract manufacturer serving high-tech sectors has...
SHIRLEY, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Government
State
Massachusetts State
mma.org

DHCD holds webinar on final zoning rules for MBTA communities

The Department of Housing and Community Development held a webinar. Multi-Family Zoning Requirements for MBTA Communities. The webinar and accompanying slides explain the new zoning regulations, key changes made in the final guidelines, compliance timelines, and technical assistance resources. Section 3A of the Zoning Act (Ch. 40A), enacted as part...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
wgbh.org

First-in-the-nation step from New England EPA will regulate stormwater runoff in 3 Mass. urban rivers

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s New England office has taken a first-in-the-nation step toward reducing stormwater runoff in urban rivers. The regional office is setting up a new regulatory regime that will focus on private landowners with an acre or more of impervious surfaces — like parking lots, roofs and driveways — and will hold them responsible for the polluting stormwater that runs into three Boston-area waterways: the Charles, Neponset and Mystic Rivers. It’s the first time such regulations will be used in a major urban area anywhere in the country.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Karyn Polito
mma.org

Auditor certifies nearly $3B for tax refund

State Auditor Suzanne Bump released a report today concerning fiscal 2022 surplus state tax revenues, certifying that $2.94 billion must be returned to taxpayers. Strong fiscal 2022 tax collections triggered a 1986 law, known as Chapter 62F, which requires the state to return net state tax revenues when they exceed a certain cap due to strong revenue growth.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
westernmassnews.com

Black, woman-owned marijuana dispensary opens in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One of only three Black female-owned marijuana dispensaries in Massachusetts is now open in Springfield. Out of the almost 7,500 marijuana retailers in the United States, only two percent are Black-owned and that number gets even slimmer if you boil it down to Black women. 6...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Thousands of properties added to state’s unclaimed property list

BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) – Tens of thousands of new properties have been added to the state’s unclaimed property list. Mass. Treasurer Deborah Goldberg announced Friday that the over 51,000 new properties are worth millions of dollars to individuals and businesses across the state. Her Unclaimed Property Division currently holds over $3.4 billion worth of unclaimed property.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Politics State#Politics Governor#Fy23#Community Compact Cabinet#Commonwealth
CBS Boston

Massachusetts taxpayers to get 13% refund of 2021 taxes in November

BOSTON - More than three million Massachusetts taxpayers will be getting some money back from the state starting in November, Governor Charlie Baker announced Friday.Massachusetts is returning $2.941 billion in excessive revenue to taxpayers, thanks to an obscure law from 1986. The ballot question called "Chapter 62F" allows for tax rebates when the state budget is overflowing.State Auditor Suzanne Bump cleared the way Thursday for the refunds to go out and Baker announced details Friday about how people will get their money later this fall."In general, eligible taxpayers will receive a credit in the form of a refund that is...
wgbh.org

Where do the Jan. 6 cases stand in Massachusetts?

On Wednesday, former Natick Town Meeting member Suzanne Ianni became the latest Massachusetts resident to plead guilty to crimes related to the January 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol. She’s one of eight Massachusetts residents who have been charged a year and a half later, and faces a maximum of six months in prison and five years’ probation.
NATICK, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
CBS Boston

Massachusetts has 8 sanctuary cities and how they cooperate varies

By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TVCAMBRIDGE - Florida Governor Ron DeSantis flew a group of Venezuelan migrants north to Martha's Vineyard on Wednesday. The Governor says it's part of his state's plan to bring migrants to what he calls "sanctuary destinations." Massachusetts is not a sanctuary state, but there have been proposals for it on Beacon Hill. A sanctuary city or state is a location that limits cooperation with federal immigration laws. There are eight cities in the state that are sanctuary cities. They are Amherst, Boston, Cambridge, Chelsea, Concord, Newton, Northampton, and Somerville. What they do is legal, and how...
waer.org

The reaction in Florida over its governor's actions sending migrants to Massachusetts

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has been unmoved by the criticism that the flights of migrants he sent to Martha's Vineyard were inhumane and a political stunt. He says Florida plans to continue with a program that will send planes and buses of migrants to places he identifies as sanctuary jurisdictions. NPR's Greg Allen has been covering the governor's actions from Miami, and he's with us now to tell us more.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy