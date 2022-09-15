ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Baltimore City Schools apologizes for scheduling conferences on Yom Kippur, known as holiest day in Judaism

By CBS Baltimore Staff
CBS News
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
Related
CBS News

Investigation underway after D.C. police K9 found dead in car

Authorities have launched an investigation after an explosives detection dog for the Metropolitan Police Department was found dead inside a police vehicle in Washington, D.C., Monday. Police confirmed that late Monday morning, a handler found Rocket, a seven-year-old Malinois Shepherd, dead inside of a parked police car. The MPD "regrets...
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Government
Local
Maryland Society
Local
Maryland Government
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Society
City
Baltimore, MD
CBS News

Anne Arundel County Officers confirm suspect has died in police involved shooting

AACO-- Shortly after 2 a.m. Saturday, Anne Arundel County police responded to calls of a domestic violence incident on the 4100 block of Sands Road. AACO Police officials shared, a female caller reached out to authorities stating her husband tried to strangle her and that she was able to escape to a neighbors house. Shortly after, another call was made to 9-1-1 from a boy stating his father had a gun and was in the woods behind his home. He then heard gunfire coming from the area.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy