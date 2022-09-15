Read full article on original website
Local rioter who wore 'Camp Auschwitz' sweatshirt sentenced to 75 days
The Newport News man who stormed the U.S. Capitol wearing a “Camp Auschwitz” sweatshirt on January 6 has been sentenced.
Norfolk police investigating deadly double shooting Sunday afternoon
The shots rang out around 4 p.m. Sunday afternoon on Creamer Road, which sits near the intersection of Chesapeake Boulevard and East Bayview Boulevard.
He wanted a reduced sentence for killing his friend. A judge said no.
Judge Charles Poston told Rand Hooper his sentence was "reasonable," and it would not be reduced during a court hearing in a Norfolk courtroom on Friday.
NPD investigating shooting that left one dead and sent another to the hospital
NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Police Department is investigating after a shooting in the 1000 block of Creamer Road, the department said. That's off Chesapeake Boulevard in the Bayview neighborhood. Police were called to the situation just after 4 p.m., and when they got there, they found that one...
Pharrell to hold Virginia block party in name of social action
Singer Pharrell Williams will be hosting a block party in Virginia to rally for social action this November. Williams is a Virginia Beach native but will be hosting the three-day event in Norfolk's Neon District across 10 nearby locations, according to a report. It's meant to mark the start of...
Virginia police search for two men who held elderly residents at gunpoint during home invasion
Police in Virginia are searching for two men who allegedly walked into the home of two elderly people and stole a wallet at gunpoint. The incident happened in Portsmouth, Virginia on Wednesday at around 1:50 p.m. when Mitchell Boney Jr., 25 and Tyree Demont Boney Jr., 22, allegedly entered the residence of two elderly people and ordered them to “get inside of a linen closet at gunpoint.”
Smithfield, VA man arrested for soliciting underage victims in Front Royal
On Thursday, April 28, 2022, Front Royal Police detectives initiated an investigation regarding soliciting minors in the Warren County/Front Royal area. Detectives started a proactive. approach to apprehend individuals soliciting underage victims for sexual purposes. An undercover operation ensued, and an adult male began soliciting one of our detectives, who...
Man charged with ‘going armed to the terror of the public’ at NC Walmart, police say
A 65-year-old man in Elizabeth City was arrested after police say he went inside a Walmart armed with a firearm and harassed employees and bystanders.
"It's about fairness" City workers in Virginia Beach rally for a living wage
Over 800 city employees make less than $15 per hour. Most city employees cannot afford to raise a single child within the city limits
N.C. woman takes first trip to the beach ahead of 108th birthday
107-year-old Cassie Smith grew up in North Carolina and has never taken a trip to the ocean.
Virginia Beach teacher selected as 'key influencer,' flies with Blue Angels
Josh Whitlinger, an 8th grade science teacher at Great Neck Middle School and 2023 Citywide Teacher of the Year, was taken on the ride-of-a-lifetime as the Navy's Key Influencer Ride.
Bodycam captures Portsmouth officer shot, critically injured by runaway teen
News 3 obtained body camera video of what led to the shooting of a Portsmouth Police Officer in 2017
Chesapeake City Council candidate facing elder abuse lawsuit loses support from sheriff, Commonwealth’s Attorney, 4 other prominent republicans
Six prominent Republican office holders have withdrawn their endorsement and support for city council candidate Amanda Newins, a week after she was named in a lawsuit by her great aunt, alleging elder abuse.
2 adults critically injured in fire at homeless encampment in Virginia Beach
According to the Virginia Beach Fire Department, crews were dispatched to a fire around 6 p.m., in the 1200 block of Baker Road.
Half a billion dollars of illegal narcotics seized in massive bust
NEW YORK — (NEW YORK) -- The U.S. Coast Guard has recovered almost 30,000 pounds of cocaine and marijuana, valued at more than $475 million, after seizing the drugs in the Caribbean Sea and Eastern Pacific Ocean. The crew aboard the Coast Guard Cutter Legare offloaded 24,700 pounds of...
Police identify suspects in home invasion of elderly Portsmouth residents
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Portsmouth Police Department (PPD) identified the two suspects wanted for a home invasion Wednesday. Police are now looking for 25-year-old Mitchell Boney Jr. and 22-year-old Tyree Demont Boney Jr. The two men reportedly entered the home on Turnpike Road and ordered the two elderly residents...
Police search for suspect in bank robbery in York County, seen carrying hatchet
Police are currently looking for a suspect that robbed a bank in York County. Officials tell News 3 that the robbery occurred at the Old Point Bank on Kiln Creek Parkway a little before 11 a.m.
‘I thought the city would be more supportive of small businesses’: Scotty Quixx next on Norfolk chopping block
On Monday, Ragas got a letter informing him that his club could be shut down because the city believes his business violated its Special Exception Permit.
Norfolk City Council votes to accept nearly $70K for security support to Luria
Norfolk City Council voted to accept nearly $70,000 to address security concerns for a local member of Congress.
One person injured after shooting in Newport News YMCA parking lot
An incident between two adults ended in a shooting, leaving one person injured at a YMCA parking lot.
