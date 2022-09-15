ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Parents are mocked for Twilight -inspired baby name, people say it sounds like they lost a bet

By Sara Alhariri
The US Sun
 4 days ago

PARENTS of all backgrounds have had arguments over what to name a newborn.

But when one family decided to go with a name from Twilight, it was Reddit users who had a bone to pick.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0neV8P_0hxDqVwF00
A new baby's name was likely inspired by the Twilight series Credit: Summit Entertainment

A newborn baby arrived in the Lehigh Valley in Pennsylvania last month and her birth was announced on the hospital's billboard.

Born on August 14, the little girl appears to have two Twilight megafans for parents.

Bella – the name of Kristen Stewart's character – has certainly risen in popularity since the book and movie franchise was released.

But that's not what the parents went with.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QffPU_0hxDqVwF00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YPAHr_0hxDqVwF00

"Welcome baby Renesmee," read a sign from Lehigh Valley Health Network, which was captured and posted in a TikTok video posted by someone named Courtney.

The exotic name sounded familiar to fans who made it to the last of the Twilight saga.

In the series, Renesmee Cullen was the hybrid vampire child of Edward Cullen and Bella Swan.

The name is unique to the series because it was an amalgamation of Bella's mother's name, Renée, and her mother-in-law's name, Esme.

Viewers took shots at the Breaking Dawn-inspired name.

"Someone lost a bet," a top commenter wrote.

Some Twilight superfans noticed that baby Renesmee's birthday was close to a special date in the series.

"The way she is born the day after Edward and Bella's wedding anniversary," a commenter pointed out.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21T1go_0hxDqVwF00
Courtney posted a TikTok with the hospital billboard displaying the name Credit: TikTok

Many cracked jokes at baby Renesmee's name.

"Here's a copy of my Renesmee," one wrote.

"Not baby Remdesivir!" wrote another.

Some had heard the name outside of the Twilight series before.

"I work in labor and delivery and we had a baby born in June named this," one TikTok user claimed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NSvT1_0hxDqVwF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Yo58S_0hxDqVwF00

The original poster of the viral video wrote a disclaimer for those concerned about the privacy of the newborn child.

"For all concerned: the hospital obviously gets consent from parents for this," Courtney wrote. "And it's a rotating billboard for multiple hospital announcements."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hQTLL_0hxDqVwF00
Fictional characters Edward and Bella with their baby Renesmee Credit: Andrew Cooper,SMPSP/Summit Entertainment

