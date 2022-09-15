ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 50

Emelius
2d ago

they're trying to stall it because they don't want it to be put on the ballot because they're afraid that the people will approve it. they didn't want to expand the Medicaid program under the affordable Care act, but it was put on the ballot and the voters approved it. they didn't want medical marijuana and that was approved by the voters too. now they're afraid that the voters are going to approve this as well, so they're trying to stall

Reply(4)
13
Richard Fulton
2d ago

It doesn't matter how many people signed. it's all about what the governor and the big wigs want, there could have been a million people signed

Reply
11
Don Torres
2d ago

yup cause there is nothing wrong with collecting signatures in tribal land lol and either way it's gonna become recreational they should fine the one that challenges it cause honestly it's up to the people might as say native Americans can't vote cause we are on tribal land what a bunch of jokes

Reply
5
Related
KOCO

California governor pays for billboards along Oklahoma’s busiest roads

OKLAHOMA CITY — The governor of California paid for billboards along Oklahoma’s busiest roads. "Need an abortion? California is ready to help." Oklahomans will soon see that on billboards along Oklahoma’s busiest roads, and the billboards were paid for by California’s governor. The advertisement will soon...
OKLAHOMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana#Oklahoma#Legalize#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Indian
KYTV

Arkansas’ governor makes position clear on transgender inclusion

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson made his position on transgender inclusion clear at a Thursday news conference. On September 15, Gov. Hutchinson said the changes to Title IX proposed by the Biden administration to include transgender inclusion were “unacceptable.”. “This would interfere with Arkansas law, it...
ARKANSAS STATE
kswo.com

Gov. Stitt welcomes water bottle company to the state

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt attended a celebration in Oklahoma City welcome a major manufacturing company to Oklahoma. Simple Modern, one of the leading water bottle suppliers for Walmart, Sam’s Club, Target, and Amazon, celebrated the opening of it’s newest facilities in the city, allowing those in attendance to be among the first to see how their products are manufactured.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTUL

Teacher staffing survey shows record number of vacancies in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The ongoing battle to recruit and retain educators in Oklahoma is reaching new levels, according to a survey by the Oklahoma State School Boards Association. The survey found that Oklahoma schools reported 1,019 teaching vacancies as the 2022-2023 school year began even as they are...
OKLAHOMA STATE
oklahomawatch.org

Education Watch: New Poll Shows Nelson Leads Race for State Superintendent

The latest political poll delivered a stunner: Jena Nelson, the Democratic candidate for state superintendent of schools, leads by five points over Ryan Walters, the Republican candidate. With Election Day just under two months away, here are some of the main findings from the poll, which was conducted Sept. 2-7...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Ragon Steele

What Makes HB 1775 A Good Law For Teachers

I’ve been reading different articles about education in Oklahoma. Mostly criticism about HB 1775, I like all other teachers, want education in Oklahoma and across the nation to be of high quality and equal to all of the students that attend our schools. So not having much information about the legislation in question, I decided to download it and read it for myself.
OKLAHOMA STATE
ualrpublicradio.org

Arkansas recreational marijuana advocates say it could be $1 billion industry

River Valley Relief in Fort Smith could add up to 150 jobs. Kansas City, Kan.-based Greenlight estimates adding 100 jobs in Arkansas with $2 million in new investment. They’re just two of many medical marijuana companies operating in Arkansas likely to add jobs and investment if voters approve recreational marijuana use for adults in November.
ARKANSAS STATE
kgou.org

Poll shows narrow gap between Kevin Stitt and Joy Hofmeister in Oklahoma governor's race

A new poll released Tuesday shows incumbent Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt has a razor-thin lead on his opponent, State Superintendent Joy Hofmiester. The poll from Sooner Poll shows if the election were today, 43.7% of voters would prefer Stitt, and 42.7% would prefer Hofmeister. Independent Ervin Yen is polling just below 4%, and Libertarian Natalie Bruno is polling just under 3%. The poll was commissioned by News 9 and News On 6.
OKLAHOMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy