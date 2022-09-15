Read full article on original website
2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse Is Start Of New Motorsports Push
After literal years of waiting, the all-new, next-generation S650 2024 Ford Mustang was finally revealed last night, presenting us with a lot of familiar features and styling cues, but also some throughly modern tech and welcome changes. However, one thing that caught most by surprise was the fact that a brand new variant was also unveiled – the 2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse, a model that offers a slew of performance upgrades compared to the regular GT. However, the 2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse isn’t just the most powerful naturally-aspirated Ford 5.0L V8 Coyote powered pony car to date – it’s also the start of a new motorsports push, too.
Ford Bronco Family Not Heading To Australia, Says Farley
Ford Australia is in the midst of a major lineup shakeup, adding a variety of new products in the coming months and years consisting of five new electrified vehicles by 2024 – including the Ford Mustang Mach-E EV crossover, the Ford F-150, which is set to launch there next year, and possibly even the Ford Maverick. The next-generation Ford Ranger Raptor and Ford Everest have already proven quite popular in Australia as well, but another off-road focused Blue Oval model – the Ford Bronco – won’t be joining them, as CEO Jim Farley recently revealed to CarExpert.
Ford Blue Expected To Grow, Woo Buyers Despite EV Pivot
Ford is in the process of splitting itself into two distinct entities – Ford Blue for ICE vehicles, and Ford Model e for EVs. This monumental shift is being made for a number of reasons, including a refocus on quality, as well as customer experience, enhancing the post-purchase experience, and of course, helping the automaker cut costs and generate more profit. However, even as Ford continues to invest heavily in EVs, Ford Blue is still expected to continue to grow and attract new customers.
Patent Filing Suggests Ford Vehicles Could Get Power Side Doors
Ford Motor Company has filed a patent for power side doors, Ford Authority has learned. The patent was filed on March 11th, 2021, published on September 15th, 2022, and assigned serial number 0290484. The Ford Authority Take. Ford has filed a couple of patents in recent years related to automatic...
2023 Ford Bronco Wildtrak Gains Standard HOSS 3.0 Equipment
Earlier this year, the 2022 Ford Bronco Wildtrak gained FoMoCo’s new H.O.S.S. (High-Performance Off-Road Stability Suspension) 3.0 as a $2,515 option, which includes Fox 2.5-inch internal bypass dampers, the Ford Performance Severe-Duty upgraded steering rack from the Bronco Raptor, upgraded inner and outer tie rods, a rear stabilizer bar, and off-road competition-inspired spring rates. Now, that feature is standard on the 2023 Ford Bronco Wildtrak, according to Bronco Nation.
2023 Ford Maverick Supply Chain Constraints Revealed
The 2023 Ford Maverick has been wildly popular since its debut, which isn’t terribly surprising for an affordable, economical, and utilitarian vehicle. After quickly exceeding Ford’s production capacity for the 2022 model year, orders for the compact pickup were shut down until 2023 Ford Maverick order banks opened up yesterday. However, that doesn’t mean the 2023 Maverick isn’t facing numerous supply chain constraints, which we’ve listed here for those looking to order one.
Alpina B8 Gran Coupe Hits 203 MPH Top Speed On Autobahn With Ease
The 2022 Alpina B8 Gran Coupe might not have those coveted M badges, but it’s no slouch. It’s packing plenty of power and other upgrades that make it a formidable performance machine different from its BMW siblings. A new AutoTop NL video showcases that power by taking the sedan to the German Autobahn for a high-speed blast down the road.
Recent String Of New Ford Thefts May Be Inside Jobs
A rash of new Ford thefts have plagued The Blue Oval for well over a year now, with numerous examples of multiple models being stolen directly from the automaker’s storage lots. Most recently, this included at least a dozen new 2022 Ford Mustang coupes taken from a parking lot in Woodhaven across from the Flat Rock Assembly plant – the second time in a week that particular site had been hit at the time. However, at least one person believes that this may be an inside job.
Ford Stock Down Five Percent During Week Of September 12th – September 16th, 2022
The value of Ford stock dropped during the September 12th, 2022 – September 16th, 2022 timeframe. Shares closed the week at $14.72, which represented a roughly five percent dip, or $0.70 per share drop in value, compared to the prior week’s closing value of $15.42. Ford Stock Values...
2023 Ford Super Duty Teased, Reveal Set For September 27th
With numerous 2023 Ford Super Duty prototypes spotted by Ford Authority spies over the past several months, it’s only a matter of time before the forthcoming refreshed pickup makes its debut. As Ford Authority previously reported, 2023 Ford Super Duty order banks are scheduled to open up on October 17th, 2022, with production following a few months later. Early last month, Ford CEO Jim Farley confirmed that new Super Duty will debut this fall, but now, he’s given us a specific date – September 27th – along with a new teaser video via Twitter.
Ford F-150 Raptor Parts Used To Build Fake Nikola EV: Report
In a world full of upstart EV automakers, Nikola made quite a bit of noise in early 2020 when it unveiled the Badger, an all-electric or fuel cell-powered pickup truck that claimed it would deliver 906 horsepower, 980 pound-feet of torque, and up to 600 miles of range. Nikola founder Trevor Milton was even so bold to claim that the Badger was going to “dethrone” the Ford F-150, but mere months later, the company found itself embroiled in controversy as a report surfaced claiming that the entire operation was a fraud, and that it hadn’t actually developed the technology it needed to build the Badger or anything else. Now, a new report from Bloomberg claims that Nikola actually used Ford F-150 Raptor parts to build a Badger prototype.
Ford Bronco Sport Incentive Offers 3.9 Percent APR In September 2022
A Ford Bronco Sport incentive offers 3.9 percent APR financing during September 2022 in certain markets. We’ve compiled Ford Bronco Sport discount offers for September 2022 in four large U.S. markets:. New York City: 3.9 percent APR for 60 months. Requires Ford Credit Financing. Detroit: 3.9 percent APR for...
2023 Ford F-150 Lariat In Azure Gray: Real World Photo Gallery
Order banks for the highly coveted 2023 Ford F-150 opened up back on July 18th, 2022, giving customers the chance to get their hands on the latest version of the iconic pickup. The 2023 model year did not bring major changes to the Ford F-150, but it did lose two color options. Both Smoke Quartz Metallic and Space White Metallic were dropped from the lineup, making way for a new color: Azure Gray. This color, which is also offered on the 2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R, gives the pickup a cool new hue. Recently, Ford Authority spotted an F-150 Ranch wearing the color out in the wild.
2023 Ford Maverick Gains New Black Appearance Package
In recent years, black appearance packages have gained favor among new vehicle shoppers, prompting The Blue Oval to offer them on a number of vehicles including the Ford Edge SE Black Appearance Package and the Ford F-150 Black Appearance Package on a number of trims. Now, the 2023 Ford Maverick is also gaining its own Black Appearance Package, which will be optional on both XLT and Lariat trims.
Seventh Generation Ford Mustang Is Headed To Le Mans
The all-new seventh generation Ford Mustang hit the ground running at its reveal just last night, showing off completely redesigned exterior styling, an attractive engine lineup and a high-performance Mustang Dark Horse variant that will be the most capable 5.0-liter V8 street-legal Mustang ever. Additionally, The Blue Oval revealed its latest herd of motorsports-ready Mustangs, as the seventh-generation pony car will race across several classes and event types. One of those Mustang racers will return the nameplate to the iconic Le Mans endurance race.
S550 Ford Mustang Rear Ride Height Adjustment Kit Out Now
Steeda has certainly been busy this year, releasing plenty of new parts for quite a few vehicles in The Blue Oval’s lineup. Additionally, the tuner answered the need for a fast, nimble police vehicle with its SSV Ford Mustang pursuit vehicle. Steeda also created an SSV Ford Explorer for those in need of a larger patrol vehicle, but not all of its creations are exclusive to police fleets, with its high-performance Ford F-150 Thunder Edition coaxing an impressive amount of horses from under the hood. Steeda has once again turned its attention to the S550 Ford Mustang, now offering a rear adjustable ride height system for the muscle car.
Lamborghini's Aventador Replacement Will Keep the V-12—With a Twist
WHAT IT IS: The unnamed replacement for Lamborghini's flagship Aventador supercar, pictured here in a rendering by our illustrator. WHY IT MATTERS: Wedge-shaped V-12 supercars have been Lamborghini's calling card since the original Countach nearly 50 years ago. Although the company branched out to smaller supercars (today's V-10-powered Huracán, for example) and even SUVs (the Urus) in recent years, the big V-12 model remains the flagship and the Countach's spiritual successor. Fuel economy and emissions regulations continue to squeeze big engines out of existence, but Lamborghini has vowed to keep its V-12 alive for as long as possible, and it'll need a car to power. The Aventador has been on sale for a full decade now and simply can't carry on as is in the face of such regulations.
Ford Benchmarking GMC Hummer EV: Photo Gallery
The cross-town rivalry between Ford and General Motors is a tale as old as the pony car era, and the automakers are often spied with the others’ vehicle in hand for benchmarking purposes. In the past, Ford Authority has spotted a Cadillac Escalade treading on Ford territory, possibly for comparison against the Lincoln Navigator. We’ve also spied a C8 Corvette Stingray, a Chevy Silverado LTZ and a Chevy Camaro ZL1 behind enemy lines being benchmarked by Ford. Now, Ford has been caught benchmarking a GMC Hummer EV.
40 Cheap Upgrades That Will Make Your Car Feel Like a Luxury Vehicle
There are quite a few ways you can make your car look more expensive than it really is for less than $100 — sometimes for even less than $20.
Ford Maverick For Australia Not Completely Ruled Out
Ford Australia is in the midst of some major lineup changes, starting with the introduction of five new electrified vehicles by 2024, including the Ford Escape PHEV and the Ford E-Transit. The Ford F-150 will also launch in Australia in 2023 after importers have been bringing the pickup to those shores and converting it to right-hand drive for years now. However, other popular Blue Oval vehicles like the Ford Bronco won’t be joining those models, though it seems as if the Ford Maverick remains a possibility, according to a new report from CarExpert.
