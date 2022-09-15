ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘May December’ Helmer Todd Haynes Sets Charles Melton To Star With Natalie Portman, Julianne Moore

EXCLUSIVE: Charles Melton has landed the coveted lead in May December opposite Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore in the next film by director Todd Haynes. Melton is coming off The Sun Is Also A Star and, Bad Boys For Life. This role has starmaking potential. It takes place two decades after the scandalized romance between a teacher and her student. Moore plays the wife Gracie, and Melton plays the younger husband Joe. Their twin are about to graduate high school, and a movie is going to be made about their life. The Hollywood actress who’ll be playing the wife comes to...
Bridgerton and Top Gun: Maverick stars team up for remake show

Bridgerton's Regé-Jean Page and Top Gun: Maverick's Glen Powell are set to team up for a new remake series for Amazon. The duo will both appear in Butch and Sundance – based on the 1969 movie Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid – which is executive produced by Marvel's Joe and Anthony Russo.
Following Ozark Ending, Jason Bateman Is Keeping His Netflix Run Going With New Thriller

It looks like there won’t be any rest for Jason Bateman anytime soon. After wrapping production on Ozark, Bateman is moving on to star in another project for Netflix alongside Kingsman's Taron Egerton. The actor has been tapped to star in the action thriller titled Carry On. This film will be a part of Amblin Entertainment’s production deal with Netflix that emerged in June of 2021.
Francis Ford Coppola’s ‘Megalopolis’ Casts Talia Shire, Shia LaBeouf, Jason Schwartzman and More

Francis Ford Coppola is rounding out the cast to his big-budget indie film Megalopolis. The call sheet is now a family affair, with Coppola’s sister (and his Godfather star) Talia Shire and nephew Jason Schwartzman joining the project. Also joining the cast are Shia LaBeouf, Grace VanderWaal, Kathryn Hunter and James Remar.More from The Hollywood ReporterAmanda Mackey, Casting Director on 'A League of Their Own,' 'The Fugitive' and 'The Normal Heart,' Dies at 70Shia LaBeouf-Starrer 'Padre Pio' From Abel Ferrara to Premiere in Venice Days LineupJames Caan, Macho Leading Man of Hollywood, Dies at 82 Megalopolis notably marks LaBeouf’s highest-profile project since...
Sony announces new Karate Kid movie coming in 2024, delays Madame Web and Kraven

With Cobra Kai having introduced new generations of viewers to the Karate Kid universe, it's no surprise there's another cinematic installment on the way. Sony's Columbia Pictures division revealed Friday that it has scheduled a new Karate Kid movie to hit theaters June 7, 2024. Little is known about the production, which is simply described as "The return of the original Karate Kid franchise." No word yet on the onscreen talent, filmmaking team, or plot details.
TIFF: Alexander Payne’s ‘The Holdovers’ Lands at Focus Features

Focus Features has picked up Alexander Payne’s The Holdovers, a dramedy that reunites the director with Sideways lead Paul Giamatti. The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed Focus nabbed the worldwide rights to the Miramax pic, excluding the Middle East. The Holdovers project is being shopped at the Toronto Film Festival as part of an informal market and outside the main festival lineup.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Wildflower' Review: Kiernan Shipka Plays the Daughter of Neurodivergent Parents in an Endearing Coming-of-Age FilmToronto: Oscar Frontrunners Shine at Tribute Gala, 'Nope' Revived at IMAX and Venice-Winning Doc Comes to Town'Wendell & Wild' Review: A Playfully Devious...
‘Alias Grace’ & ‘True Detective’ Star Sarah Gadon To Make Directorial Debut On ‘Lullabies For Little Criminals’ — TIFF

EXCLUSIVE: Fresh off starring in Toronto Film Festival drama North Of Normal, Sarah Gadon is set to make her directorial debut on feature Lullabies For Little Criminals, based on Heather O’Neill’s 2007 novel which won the Canada Reads competition. Alias Grace and True Detective star Gadon will adapt the screenplay and also produce alongside Brightlight Pictures’ (Firefly Lane) Shawn Williamson and Emily Alden.  Production is slated to take place in Montreal. The movie will follow thirteen year-old Baby who vacillates between childhood comforts and adult temptation. Her father, Jules, takes better care of his drug habit than he does of his daughter, however when her blossoming beauty...
'Madame Web' Release Date Moves to Winter 2024

After the news broke that Sony Pictures has added three big new titles to their 2023-2024 theatrical release schedule, Marvel's Madame Web has shifted its release date. Originally set to be released on October 6, 2023, the film has been pushed to February 16, 2024. Madame Web is a Spider-Man spin-off that will star Dakota Johnson as the title character, a clairvoyant mutant. In addition to Johnson, Madame Web stars Sydney Sweeney, Celeste O'Connor, Isabela Merced, Tahar Rahim, Emma Roberts, Mike Epps, Adam Scott, and Zosia Mamet.
Ryan Reynolds and 'Stranger Things' Director Shawn Levy Are Working on a 'Deadpool' Crossover

It looks like Stranger Things director Shawn Levy might just be working on a twist to make things in Hawkins, Indian that much more interesting. Levy spoke with Variety‘s Marc Malkin at the Emmys red carpet earlier this week and discussed the upcoming Strange Things Cinematic Universe. Levy said, “Yes, we are building out the STCU, and now that I’m spending time with [chief creative officer of Marvel Entertainment] Kevin Feige, I’m learning a lot about how to manage a universe. So I’m taking those skills and applying them to the STCU.”
‘Bridgerton’ Star Phoebe Dynevor to Lead Miramax Spy Thriller ‘Inheritance’ (Exclusive)

The actress behind Daphne Bridgerton has landed another major role. Phoebe Dynevor, who broke out after playing the main character in the first season of Netflix’s Regency-era smash hit Bridgerton, is set to play the lead in the upcoming Miramax spy thriller Inheritance, The Hollywood Reporter has learned. Written by Olen Steinhauer (Berlin Station) and Neil Burger (Limitless, Divergent, The Marsh King’s Daughter) with Burger directing and producing, the film is also being produced by Bill Block and Charles Miller.
New ‘Karate Kid’ Movie Among Sony Pictures Release Date Adds; ‘Kraven The Hunter,’ ‘Madame Web’ Move & More

Sony added three news movies to their 2023-2024 theatrical release sked while shifting some others due to the post-production jam which continues to plague a number of big pics. The good news is that nothing is moving out of 2022. A big plus here is the announcement of a brand new Karate Kid movie for June 7, 2024 which doesn’t have any talent attached in regards to stars or a director. There’s an untitled True Haunting movie from Screen Gems that is actually going on Jan. 6, 2023; that first weekend of the year has been a rich one for Sony and genre films;...
