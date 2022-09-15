Nurses are the backbones of healthcare and without them, we would all be lost. Whether we're ill, having a baby, or recovering from surgery, most of us can remember a nurse going out of their way to help us or a loved one. Nurses often have a sixth sense and can pick up on things that doctors don't, partly because they spend more time with the patient, but also because they are highly attuned and dedicated. On the whole, nurses know when a patient just isn't right and are the ones who alert the doctor in charge (via Modern Nurse).

