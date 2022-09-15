ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yuvo Health launches initiative to make value-based care easier for FQHCs

Success in value-based care requires significant technology and program investments. Unfortunately, many federally qualified health centers (FQHCs) — safety-net providers approved by the government to provide low-cost care — simply lack the scale and capacity to prosper in these care models. Yuvo Health was founded last year to...
Lab testing transparency will improve patient care and lower costs

The need for understandable and transparent pricing for medical services in the U.S. has increased in urgency with the continuing rise of out-of-pocket healthcare costs. Americans are delaying healthcare because they are unsure of the cost or they cannot afford it. A recent Willis Tower Watson (WTW) survey of 9,600 U.S. workers showed that 4 in 10 people deferred healthcare in the past year, with 28% delaying or canceling a medical procedure and 17% not filling a prescription.
It’s time to address pain despite the opioid crisis

Have you ever felt as if your doctor wasn’t really listening to you or was just rushing through your appointment? Have you ever felt as if your doctor didn’t understand the pain you were in or didn’t take it seriously?. Most health care providers are evaluated based...
Hospital Admins Knew Star Surgeon Was Dangerous; Warned Before 'Summer of Death'

Welcome to the latest edition of Investigative Roundup, highlighting some of the best investigative reporting on healthcare each week. Hospital Administrators Knew Their Star Surgeon Was Dangerous. In the first installment of a two-part investigative series, the Boston Globe Spotlight Team reported on the record-setting number of malpractice settlements amassed...
Senior healthcare advocates applaud House passage of MA prior authorization bill

Several senior healthcare advocates are coming out in support of the House of Representatives’ Wednesday decision to pass a prior authorization reformation bill for Medicare Advantage plans. The bill, HR 3173, establishes three requirements: Medicare Advantage (MA) plans must create an electronic prior authorization program that meets certain standards,...
How Much Money Do RNs Make?

Nurses are the backbones of healthcare and without them, we would all be lost. Whether we're ill, having a baby, or recovering from surgery, most of us can remember a nurse going out of their way to help us or a loved one. Nurses often have a sixth sense and can pick up on things that doctors don't, partly because they spend more time with the patient, but also because they are highly attuned and dedicated. On the whole, nurses know when a patient just isn't right and are the ones who alert the doctor in charge (via Modern Nurse).
Rep. Carter pushes for more access to non-emergent medical transportation

Rep. Buddy Carter (R-D1) introduced a bill to the U.S. House of Representatives this week that would improve accessibility to non-emergency medical transportation. The Access to Critical Non-Emergency Transportation Services Act is a bipartisan bill that would expand access to vulnerable, dual-eligible Medicare and Medicaid patients. Currently, Medicare recipients need...
Physicians did not go to provider school

“If both of you are the same, then one of you is unnecessary.”. That’s one of my brother-in-law’s favorite quotes, and I think it’s applicable to the ongoing debate for physicians to be called “physicians” instead of “providers.”. When you think about what’s been...
Palliative care frightens some people: Here’s how it helps

During many stages of illness, palliative care can ease strains and provide additional support. Many people and their families associate the term palliative care with the end of life. Some may think that palliative care and hospice care are one and the same. So it’s worth explaining that palliative care is a medical specialty able to help people during many different stages of health, not just during a terminal illness. Importantly, the services offered could help you or someone you love enjoy a better quality of life, ease uncomfortable symptoms, and avoid unnecessary hospitalizations.
Physicians Are Bad at Math, Too

Much of medical care involves multi-step processes. At the simplest of levels, you first make a diagnosis and, second, initiate treatment. In the world of probability, we could assign a likelihood to both making the correct diagnosis, say 90%, and then the possibility of initiating the proper treatment, say 80%. According to probability’s rules, the likelihood of these two independent events occurring is the product of their probabilities, in this case, 72%. When asked, physicians often overestimate the probability of both these events being true; they are committing the conjunction fallacy.
