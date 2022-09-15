Read full article on original website
MedCity News
Yuvo Health launches initiative to make value-based care easier for FQHCs
Success in value-based care requires significant technology and program investments. Unfortunately, many federally qualified health centers (FQHCs) — safety-net providers approved by the government to provide low-cost care — simply lack the scale and capacity to prosper in these care models. Yuvo Health was founded last year to...
MedCity News
Lab testing transparency will improve patient care and lower costs
The need for understandable and transparent pricing for medical services in the U.S. has increased in urgency with the continuing rise of out-of-pocket healthcare costs. Americans are delaying healthcare because they are unsure of the cost or they cannot afford it. A recent Willis Tower Watson (WTW) survey of 9,600 U.S. workers showed that 4 in 10 people deferred healthcare in the past year, with 28% delaying or canceling a medical procedure and 17% not filling a prescription.
healthleadersmedia.com
New Legislation Would Expand Authority for APRNs Treating Medicare and Medicaid Patients
The bill doesn't provide full practice authority, but it does recognize the role APRNs have in the U.S. healthcare system. — Newly introduced bipartisan legislation to improve healthcare access for Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries would expand authority for advanced practice RNs (APRNs) to treat those patients. The legislation does...
KevinMD.com
It’s time to address pain despite the opioid crisis
Have you ever felt as if your doctor wasn’t really listening to you or was just rushing through your appointment? Have you ever felt as if your doctor didn’t understand the pain you were in or didn’t take it seriously?. Most health care providers are evaluated based...
New Covid boosters look a lot like the old ones. Doctors worry that could lead to errors.
As updated Covid booster shots roll out across the nation, many experts are raising an eyebrow — and perhaps squinting at the label. That's because the new doses come in capped vials that look strikingly similar to the old ones. It's a design decision, experts say, that could result...
MedPage Today
Hospital Admins Knew Star Surgeon Was Dangerous; Warned Before 'Summer of Death'
Welcome to the latest edition of Investigative Roundup, highlighting some of the best investigative reporting on healthcare each week. Hospital Administrators Knew Their Star Surgeon Was Dangerous. In the first installment of a two-part investigative series, the Boston Globe Spotlight Team reported on the record-setting number of malpractice settlements amassed...
MedCity News
Senior healthcare advocates applaud House passage of MA prior authorization bill
Several senior healthcare advocates are coming out in support of the House of Representatives’ Wednesday decision to pass a prior authorization reformation bill for Medicare Advantage plans. The bill, HR 3173, establishes three requirements: Medicare Advantage (MA) plans must create an electronic prior authorization program that meets certain standards,...
Managed Healthcare Executive
Doug Long of IQVIA Discusses the Effect of the COVID-19 Pandemic on Healthcare, Pharmaceutical Market
Long, the vice president of industry relations at IQVIA, gives his take on the lingering effects of the pandemic on the healthcare sector and pharmaceutical market. To state the numbingly obvious, the COVID-19 pandemic upended normal business for healthcare and the pharmaceutical sectors during much of 2020 and 2021. Doug...
MedicalXpress
Clinicians suffering burnout are twice as likely to be involved in patient safety incidents
Doctors experiencing burnout are twice as likely to be involved in patient safety incidents and four times more likely to be dissatisfied with their job, suggests research published today by The BMJ. The scale of burnout among clinicians and the serious impact it can have on patient safety and staff...
How Much Money Do RNs Make?
Nurses are the backbones of healthcare and without them, we would all be lost. Whether we're ill, having a baby, or recovering from surgery, most of us can remember a nurse going out of their way to help us or a loved one. Nurses often have a sixth sense and can pick up on things that doctors don't, partly because they spend more time with the patient, but also because they are highly attuned and dedicated. On the whole, nurses know when a patient just isn't right and are the ones who alert the doctor in charge (via Modern Nurse).
Burnout in doctors doubles chances of patient safety problems, study finds
Doctors suffering from burnout are far more likely to be involved in incidents where patients’ safety is compromised, a global study has found. Burned-out medics are also much more likely to consider quitting, regret choosing medicine as their career, be dissatisfied with their job and receive low satisfaction ratings from patients.
msn.com
Rep. Carter pushes for more access to non-emergent medical transportation
Rep. Buddy Carter (R-D1) introduced a bill to the U.S. House of Representatives this week that would improve accessibility to non-emergency medical transportation. The Access to Critical Non-Emergency Transportation Services Act is a bipartisan bill that would expand access to vulnerable, dual-eligible Medicare and Medicaid patients. Currently, Medicare recipients need...
KevinMD.com
Physicians did not go to provider school
“If both of you are the same, then one of you is unnecessary.”. That’s one of my brother-in-law’s favorite quotes, and I think it’s applicable to the ongoing debate for physicians to be called “physicians” instead of “providers.”. When you think about what’s been...
ajmc.com
Optimizing Emergency Care Processes Improves Outcomes for Hospitalized Patients With HE
Patients with hepatic encephalopathy (HE) often do not seek care until they are in critical condition, making an optimized emergency care process critical to reduce adverse prognosis and improve clinical symptoms. Patients with hepatic encephalopathy (HE) who receive an optimized emergency nursing process upon hospital admission have a reduced adverse...
Harvard Health
Palliative care frightens some people: Here’s how it helps
During many stages of illness, palliative care can ease strains and provide additional support. Many people and their families associate the term palliative care with the end of life. Some may think that palliative care and hospice care are one and the same. So it’s worth explaining that palliative care is a medical specialty able to help people during many different stages of health, not just during a terminal illness. Importantly, the services offered could help you or someone you love enjoy a better quality of life, ease uncomfortable symptoms, and avoid unnecessary hospitalizations.
Physicians Are Bad at Math, Too
Much of medical care involves multi-step processes. At the simplest of levels, you first make a diagnosis and, second, initiate treatment. In the world of probability, we could assign a likelihood to both making the correct diagnosis, say 90%, and then the possibility of initiating the proper treatment, say 80%. According to probability’s rules, the likelihood of these two independent events occurring is the product of their probabilities, in this case, 72%. When asked, physicians often overestimate the probability of both these events being true; they are committing the conjunction fallacy.
