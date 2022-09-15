ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

SkySports

Watford 2-2 Sunderland: Jewison Bennette earns Black Cats a draw

Sunderland substitute Jewison Bennette earned his side a 2-2 draw at Watford with an 87th-minute equaliser at Vicarage Road. It was the second time in the contest that Tony Mowbray's side had come from behind. With the game ebbing away from the Wearsiders, Patrick Roberts clipped over a cross that...
SkySports

Wigan 0-1 Reading: Tom Ince free-kick earns victory for Royals

Tom Ince's brilliant free-kick just after the hour mark gave Reading a 1-0 Sky Bet Championship victory at Wigan. Ince's strike settled the game and earned the Royals a fifth win in seven matches. The opening to the game was played at a procession pace with very little happening before...
SkySports

David Prutton's Sky Bet Championship predictions

Who is David Prutton tipping for victory in the Sky Bet Championship this weekend? Find out here... Swansea vs Hull, Saturday 12.30pm - Live on Sky Sports Football. It was another late blow for Swansea in midweek. The fifth time Rusell Martin has seen his side concede in the 90th minute or later this season. It is turning into a very concerning trend and they head into the weekend in the bottom three after that defeat to Sheffield United.
SkySports

Premier League

Everton vs West Ham United. Premier League. Goodison ParkAttendance: Attendance39,298. N Maupay (53'53rd minute)
SkySports

Kim Little scores first goal of WSL season!

Arsenal's Kim Little scores the first goal of the new WSL season to put her side 1-0 up against Brighton. Watch Liverpool vs Chelsea at 5pm on Sunday on Sky Sports Football.
SkySports

Newcastle 1-1 Bournemouth: Alexander Isak salvages point for Eddie Howe against former club

Alexander Isak's penalty salvaged a 1-1 draw for Newcastle against Bournemouth on a frustrating Saturday afternoon at St James' Park for Eddie Howe against his former club. Bournemouth took the lead through Philip Billing (62) as the midfielder converted Jordan Zemura's near-post cross, but Isak equalised with his first goal at home for Newcastle (67) following a handball by Jefferson Lerma which was spotted by VAR.
