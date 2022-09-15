Read full article on original website
SkySports
Brendan Rodgers close to Leicester exit with owners admirers of Thomas Frank - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's national newspapers... Brendan Rodgers is on the brink of being fired by Leicester City after their latest heavy defeat at Tottenham on Saturday. Manchester City, Tottenham and Chelsea are set to open a battle to sign Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar...
SkySports
Colchester 0-1 Grimsby: Mariners keep up fine form on road with Harry Clifton winner
Grimsby maintained their excellent away form with a 1-0 win at Colchester in Sky Bet League Two. Harry Clifton grabbed the Mariners' winner in the 63rd minute, as they chalked up a fourth league victory on the road this season. Colchester goalkeeper Kieran O'Hara saved Gavan Holohan's fierce strike in...
SkySports
Luton Town 2-0 Blackburn Rovers: Carlton Morris and Reece Burke earn victory for Hatters
Second-half goals from Carlton Morris and Reece Burke saw Luton finally register a first home win of the season at the seventh attempt when beating Blackburn 2-0 at Kenilworth Road. Morris volleyed home Jordan Clark's cross before centre-back Burke produced a moment of magic to make the game safe. The...
SkySports
Watford 2-2 Sunderland: Jewison Bennette earns Black Cats a draw
Sunderland substitute Jewison Bennette earned his side a 2-2 draw at Watford with an 87th-minute equaliser at Vicarage Road. It was the second time in the contest that Tony Mowbray's side had come from behind. With the game ebbing away from the Wearsiders, Patrick Roberts clipped over a cross that...
SkySports
Wigan 0-1 Reading: Tom Ince free-kick earns victory for Royals
Tom Ince's brilliant free-kick just after the hour mark gave Reading a 1-0 Sky Bet Championship victory at Wigan. Ince's strike settled the game and earned the Royals a fifth win in seven matches. The opening to the game was played at a procession pace with very little happening before...
SkySports
Zander Murray: Gala Fairydean Rovers striker becomes first Scottish senior footballer to come out as gay
Zander Murray has become the first Scottish senior footballer to come out as gay. Murray, who is a striker for Lowland League side Gala Fairydean Rovers, has praised his team-mates for their support and says he hopes his announcement "helps other players who are struggling". He becomes the first openly...
SkySports
Bristol Rovers 3-6 Lincoln: Jack Diamond nets hat-trick as Imps thrash Pirates
Jack Diamond struck a sparkling hat-trick as Lincoln cruised to a 6-3 win over Joey Barton's brittle Bristol Rovers. The on-loan Sunderland winger ran rings round Rovers at the Memorial Ground where the frenzy of goals left Barton's side in the League One relegation zone. Ben House set the tone...
SkySports
Middlesbrough 0-0 Rotherham: Boro stay in bottom three after goalless draw
Middlesbrough remain in the bottom three in the Sky Bet Championship after playing out a goalless draw with Rotherham. A poor start to the season for Chris Wilder and his side continued in another underwhelming display, although it was a welcome point for the away side. Rotherham have outperformed expectation...
SkySports
Motherwell 0-3 Hearts: Alan Forrest scores twice as Robbie Nielson's side go third in Premiership
Alan Forrest hit a double as Hearts followed up their European win with a 3-0 victory at Motherwell. Lawrence Shankland capitalised on a misjudgement in the home defence to put Hearts in front in the 17th minute and then set up Forrest five minutes after the break. The winger rounded off the win in stoppage-time.
SkySports
Brendan Rodgers: Managerial experience key to transforming Leicester fortunes
If he is feeling the pressure, then Brendan Rodgers certainly isn't letting it show. The Foxes are bottom of the Premier League with only a point to show for their first six games, and next up it is Tottenham away, live on Sky Sports. Having managed two of the most...
SkySports
David Prutton's Sky Bet Championship predictions
Who is David Prutton tipping for victory in the Sky Bet Championship this weekend? Find out here... Swansea vs Hull, Saturday 12.30pm - Live on Sky Sports Football. It was another late blow for Swansea in midweek. The fifth time Rusell Martin has seen his side concede in the 90th minute or later this season. It is turning into a very concerning trend and they head into the weekend in the bottom three after that defeat to Sheffield United.
SkySports
Ethan Nwaneri: Mikel Arteta's 'gut feeling' led to 15-year-old becoming Premier League's youngest player
Mikel Arteta said a "gut feeling" led him to make Ethan Nwaneri the Premier League's youngest player after he brought the 15-year-old on as a late substitute in the 3-0 win at Brentford. The midfielder, aged just 15 years and 181 days old, took the Premier League record from Liverpool...
SkySports
Premier League
Everton vs West Ham United. Premier League. Goodison ParkAttendance: Attendance39,298. N Maupay (53'53rd minute)
SkySports
Sheffield Wednesday 2-2 Ipswich: Michael Smith grabs Owls late leveller in two-goal comeback
Michael Smith scored an 89th-minute equaliser as Sheffield Wednesday came from two goals down to secure a 2-2 draw against League One leaders Ipswich. Kayden Jackson's strike and Dominic Iorfa's own goal put the visitors in control before Wednesday hit back through George Byers and Smith in the last 15 minutes.
SkySports
Jack Grealish's Man City form: Winger remains too passive in possession for Pep Guardiola's side and has to improve
There was a point during the first half of Manchester City’s win over Borussia Dortmund when the space that the home side had been seeking for much of the evening had presented itself at long last. This was the moment they had been playing for. Having finally manoeuvred the...
SkySports
Kim Little scores first goal of WSL season!
Arsenal's Kim Little scores the first goal of the new WSL season to put her side 1-0 up against Brighton. Watch Liverpool vs Chelsea at 5pm on Sunday on Sky Sports Football.
SkySports
Newcastle 1-1 Bournemouth: Alexander Isak salvages point for Eddie Howe against former club
Alexander Isak's penalty salvaged a 1-1 draw for Newcastle against Bournemouth on a frustrating Saturday afternoon at St James' Park for Eddie Howe against his former club. Bournemouth took the lead through Philip Billing (62) as the midfielder converted Jordan Zemura's near-post cross, but Isak equalised with his first goal at home for Newcastle (67) following a handball by Jefferson Lerma which was spotted by VAR.
SkySports
Arsenal Women 4-0 Brighton Women: Beth Mead hits double as Gunners cruise to victory in WSL opener
Euro 2022 top scorer Beth Mead opened her domestic account for Arsenal with a fine double as the Gunners cruised to a 4-0 win against Brighton in the delayed Women's Super League season opener. But ever the perfectionist, Mead believed she and Arsenal could have scored more at Meadow Park,...
SkySports
Huddersfield 1-0 Cardiff City: Terriers claim win after Danny Schofield departure
Huddersfield claimed only their second Championship win of the season as veteran striker Jordan Rhodes fired them to a 1-0 home success over Cardiff in their first game since the sacking of head coach Danny Schofield. Town showed plenty of early industry in their first outing after the departure of...
SkySports
Women's Super League 2022/23: the 12 Irish players looking to deliver a big season in England's top flight
With Vera Pauw's Republic of Ireland women's national team potentially just one game from reaching the a first-ever World Cup, the Girls in Green have returned to their clubs ahead of next month's play-off. In total, there will be 12 Irish women in action in the Barclays FA Women's Super...
