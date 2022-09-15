ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
 3 days ago
THUMBS UP : The average price of a gallon of gasoline in Bladen County continues to fall, something that is far overdue in an era when inflation is cutting into expenses. Families and businesses alike are impacted by high prices. We hope to see a continued trend of declining prices in the coming weeks.

THUMBS DOWN : Hurricane Fiona is brewing in the central Atlantic, threatening to make landfall in Florida sometime next week. We still have time to prepare for the worst if the storm decides to push inland. Here in Bladen County, most residents will have several days of warning before things become dire. Still now is the time to prepare for Fiona or any other storm that comes our way.

Here’s a quick to-do list from the CDC:

Gather emergency supplies, including a medicine supply, emergency power sources such as flashlights, important documents, including medical documents, wills, passports and personal identification.

We fear that too many people may ignore the warnings when they come.

Please prepare and be safe.

THUMBS UP : In 1965, the Voting Rights Act was signed into law, making discriminatory voting practices illegal and opening the door to many African Americans exercising their right to vote. One of those was Gladys Brewington, who last week became the oldest registered voter in Robeson County. We give a big thumbs up to Brewington for her commitment to public service on a local level. We encourage others to take part in the upcoming election.

THUMBS DOWN : The coronavirus pandemic that has devastated families, business and communities appears to have slowed in recent weeks, but we are far from safe. We must continue to be on guard against this very real threat that continues to mutate and kill residents in our community.

Too many people remain unvaccinated. Too many people have relaxed health and safety practices.

As we have seen fewer cases reported, now is the time to be extra vigilant so that we may finally eradicate this deadly virus.

THUMBS UP : According to a state report released last week, manufacturing jobs continue to lead other industry sectors in Bladen County. Combined with a falling unemployment rate, this is good news for the region, where jobs have been somewhat hard to come by during the past two years. Manufacturing jobs have historically provided a secure income stream for Bladen County residents, and we are encouraged by news that jobs in the manufacturing sector continue to lead the county.

THUMBS UP : Bladen County commissioners have voiced their support for getting more school resource officers in our schools, but voters must first decide if they are willing to pay to help protect our school children. Options are for a property tax hike or a quarter-cent jump in local sales taxes.

We applaud county leaders for allowing this issue to be decided by voters. However, voters must go to the polls on Nov. 8 to make that decision. Voters will decide through a referendum on the ballot whether to opt for the sales tax increase. But it’s a tough sell in Bladen County, where voters have said no to sales tax increases at least five times in the past.

Currently, Bladen County has a 2-cent local sales tax. With the suggested increase, the local tax on a $150 grocery bill would jump from $3 to $3.75.

That is something that we can afford to provide a safer environment for our children.

THUMBS DOWN : In the Sept. 13 Bladen Journal, we ran information in regard to voting by mail. We are hopeful that more voters will participate in the upcoming midterm elections as state officials find new ways to help people get involved.

Unfortunately, too many people will continue a status quo of staying away from the polls on Election Day on Nov. 8. We tend to see more voters turn out during a presidential election, however it is the midterm election that has more impact on local voters. It is during the coming election that we will put into office residents from our area. Our locally elected representatives understand the needs of our communities and are able to take up our causes and concerns on a national level.

Do your part. Vote on Nov. 8.

