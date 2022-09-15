ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

KFIL Radio

9 of the Best Spots Around Rochester Where You Can Find Gorgeous Mums

Thow a hoodie on if fall weather is your absolute favorite! 🙋‍♀️ I love it for so many reasons but one of the top is because I LOVE mums and am ready to fill up my entire front porch with all of the mum beauties. 👉 To help you out in your mum search, I asked around to find out who is selling this gorgeous flower, and below are 9 places in the Rochester, Minnesota area.
ROCHESTER, MN
KFIL Radio

New Drive A School Bus Event for Kids in Rochester!

Kids all over Southeast Minnesota are going to love this free event in Rochester, Minnesota on Saturday!. New Drive A School Bus Event Happening for Kids in Rochester Saturday. Tons of parents are loving Nana Gogo Toybrary in Rochester, Minnesota that opened just a few weeks ago. It's an awesome space for birthday parties, a clean and safe area to play, and a fun place to borrow toys. If you haven't checked it out yet, you can learn more on the Nana Gogo Toybrary Facebook page here.
ROCHESTER, MN
KFIL Radio

Rochester, Minnesota School Wins National Award

The US Department of Education just released their list of the 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools. These are schools that have great academic performance or have made progress in closing the achievement gap. Only 8 schools, out of the 297 that were recognized in total across the country, are in the Land of 10,000 Lakes and one of them is right here in Rochester, MN.
ROCHESTER, MN
KFIL Radio

Long Term Plans For Soldiers Field Park Shrink Golf Course

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The recommended update to the Soldiers Field Memorial Park Master plan retains an 18-hole golf course in the near term. The Rochester City Council is scheduled to review the recommendations on Monday. The $18.5 million plan includes changes to the park just south of the downtown area that could be completed over the next several years. While it includes an 18-hole golf course, it calls for reconfiguring the northwest portion of the course to allow for expanded amenities and trail connections.
ROCHESTER, MN
KFIL Radio

Downtown Rochester Restaurant is Sadly Closing Next Week

We got a tip from a listener that this restaurant in downtown Rochester, Minnesota was potentially closing. I did my do-diligence and walked by the store, I didn't see any signs. So then I emailed the owner and sadly the rumor is true that Potbelly Sandwich Shop is closing their downtown location.
ROCHESTER, MN
KFIL Radio

New Rochester Resident, ‘What Do I Do With My Yard Waste?’

A recent question in the Rochester, Minnesota sub-Reddit asked a question even long-time residents may not be able to answer. I just moved here last Friday and finding info on most things has been pretty easy. However I am having a hell of a time finding out where to drop off grass clippings, branches and other plant waste. The house I moved into needs some tlc in the yard and I’m not sure where to bring the waste. Also if anyone knows where to get a rain-barrel please let me know!
ROCHESTER, MN
KFIL Radio

Another New Store Is Opening Soon in Rochester

If you've been on North Broadway in Rochester, Minnesota, you've probably noticed a pinkish sign that has popped up by the side of the road saying "Opening Soon". Now we know a little bit more about the business and where exactly they will be located. I drive by the Caribou...
ROCHESTER, MN
KFIL Radio

Popular Minnesota Attraction Named One of Top 10 in America

If you consider yourself a foodie, you are going to LOVE the latest list that just came out from Eat This Not That. And if you live in Minnesota, you are going to love this list even more because a place we know and love is featured as one of the top 10 Most Iconic Food Museums in all of America. (FYI, a famous celebrity is showing up there on Friday, September 16th too!)
MINNESOTA STATE
KFIL Radio

It’s Time! Popular SE Minnesota Restaurant And Bar Re-Opening Thursday.

Big newz for fans of Suze! Susie's Roadhouse is reopening Thursday (September 15, 2022) just 36 miles south of Rochester, Minnesota. Susie's Roadhouse, 407 Main St in Ostrander, Minnesota, closed down a couple months ago to remodel, do a deep clean, and get ready to open again under new ownership. Despite a delay thanks to shipping issues, Susie's will be open Thursday.
OSTRANDER, MN
KFIL Radio

90 Minutes From Rochester, Minnesota Ghost Town Bar For Sale

For $200,000 you could own a bar and grill in one of Minnesota's Ghost Towns, on the Martin County / Faribault County line (90 minutes from Rochester, Minnesota). On a recent road trip, my girlfriend and I stopped at The Derby for a drink (beer for me, sasparilla for my sweetie-pie). It was everything I could have hoped for from a small-town bar and grill, and even some things I never would have imagined.
MARTIN COUNTY, MN
KFIL Radio

Roller Disco is Back in Rochester for a 2nd Year at New Location

Last year, for the first time ever, Roller Disco showed up in Rochester, Minnesota and it was a HUGE hit! Families, kids, and adults all showed up and enjoyed the roller rink set up in the Peace Plaza while the music was blasting and the disco ball was spinning. Well, Southeast Minnesota, get ready, because it is all happening again in a few weeks but with a new twist!
ROCHESTER, MN
KFIL Radio

Rochester Businessman & Paramedicine Pioneer Has Died

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A well-known Rochester businessman and pioneer in the field of paramedicine has died. An obituary posted by Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home says John Robert Perkins was 81 years old when he passed away on September 15 in Rochester. Perkins was the founder and longtime owner of Gold Cross Ambulance Service, which he launched in 1962 and sold to the Mayo Clinic in 1994 after it had grown to serve three other cities and employ more than 100 people. Mayo Clinic rebranded the ambulance service in 2019.
ROCHESTER, MN
KFIL Radio

Crash Disrupting Morning Commute in Rochester (Update)

Update: 9-15-22 8:10 a.m.: A crash involving an overturned semi-truck disrupted the commute in Rochester Thursday morning. The westbound lanes of Hwy. 14 at Hwy. 52 and Civic Center Dr. were closed for a approximately two hours after the rig overturned. Emergency responders were detouring traffic away from the crash site.
ROCHESTER, MN
KFIL Radio

Hugely Popular Rochester Consignment Store Sold

A beloved store in Rochester Minnesota has changed hands; kismet has been sold to Jes Peterson, who said no major changes will be made, and the entire staff will stay on. The announcement was made by the former owner, Penny Bracken, on the kismet Facebook page. Today the ownership of...
ROCHESTER, MN
KFIL Radio

Detour Set for Broadway in Downtown Rochester this Week

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Northbound lanes on part of Broadway Ave. South in downtown Rochester are set to close this week. An announcement from Rochester Public Works says the northbound lanes between 2nd and 3rd Streets Southeast will close from 6 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday. Traffic will be detoured to 4th St. Southeast then 3rd Ave. Southeast and finally onto 2nd St. Southeast before returning back to Broadway Ave. South.
ROCHESTER, MN
KFIL Radio

KFIL Radio

Rochester, MN
