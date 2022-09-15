Whitney Houston biopic I Wanna Dance with Somebody: Release date, cast, plot

WHITNEY Houston's legacy, celebrity, and body of work continue to live on.

Filming for the late I Will Always Love You singer's biopic has already wrapped and fans are curious to more about Whitney's musical drama, I Wanna Dance With Somebody.

Clive Davis' mentorship of Whitney Houston is chronicled in I Wanna Dance With Somebody Credit: Getty Images

When is the release date for Whitney Houston's biopic?

In April 2020, Sony Pictures announced they had a biographical film centered on Whitney Houston's life in the pre-production stages.

Whitney's sister-in-law Pat Houston, her former manager Clive Davis, Larry Mestel, Stella Meghie, and Denis O'Sullivan signed on as producers of the movie.

While Kasi Lemons takes on the tasks of directing I Wanna Dance With Somebody, Oscar-nominated screenwriter Anthony McCarten penned the screenplay.

McCarten's previous screenplays earned Rami Malek, Gary Oldman, and Eddie Redmayne the Academy Awards for Best Actor for their portrayals of real-life figures.

Moviegoers will get the chance to relive Whitney's career highlights, personal life with Bobby Brown, and more when I Wanna Dance With Somebody premieres in theaters on December 21, 2022.

Who is in the cast?

Taking on the role of the highly-celebrated star is Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker actress Naomi Ackie.

Regarding Naomi's casting, the film's producer told the Hollywood Reporter: "We spent the better part of the last year in an exhaustive search for an actress who could embody Whitney Houston.

"Naomi Ackie impressed us at every stage of the process. I was moved by her ability to capture the stage presence of a global icon while bringing humanity to her interior life."

Co-producer Clive Davis echoed similar sentiments and said: "Naomi Ackie’s screen test was so powerful, it sent shivers up my spine.

"Although Whitney’s incomparable vocals are used for all the songs, Naomi’s extraordinary acting range enables her to masterfully capture Whitney’s unique charm, star power, and, of course, her personal struggles.

"Naomi is the real deal and I can’t imagine a better choice for this iconic role."

The music executive added: “I am so glad that Anthony McCarten has committed to a no holds barred and musically rich screenplay that finally reveals the whole Whitney whose vocal genius deeply affected the world, while she fiercely battled the demons that were to be her undoing.

Star Wars actress Naomi Ackie is responsible for Whitney's portrayal in her 2022 biopic Credit: Getty Images - Getty

“From all my personal and professional experience with Whitney from her late teenage years to her tragic premature death, I know the full Whitney Houston story has not yet been told."

Pat Houston also teased Naomi's take on Whitney: "All Whitney fans have an appetite for perfection when it comes to Whitney and her legacy.

"To transform someone into a matchless icon is virtually impossible.

"But with careful consideration, Naomi Ackie was selected based on her quality performances and her deep commitment to emerging into the woman that we all loved."

She added: "We look forward to taking this journey with her."

Speaking of Clive Davis, he will be played by The Hunger Games actor Stanley Tucci.

The famed record producer had a major part in Whitney's overall commercial success.

While Stanley portrays the man responsible for overseeing Whitney's music trajectory, Ashton Sanders takes on the role of The Bodyguard actress' ex-husband Bobby Brown.

Audiences are familiar with Ashton for his appearances in Judas and the Black Messiah, Moonlight, and Captive State.

Law & Order: SVU actress Tamara Tunie portrays the late performer's mother Cissy Houston.

Nafessa Williams and The Wire star Clarke Peters round out the cast of I Wanna Dance With Somebody.