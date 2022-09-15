ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitney Houston biopic I Wanna Dance with Somebody: Release date, cast, plot

By Amelia Beamer, Kevin Quinitchett
The US Sun
 2 days ago

WHITNEY Houston's legacy, celebrity, and body of work continue to live on.

Filming for the late I Will Always Love You singer's biopic has already wrapped and fans are curious to more about Whitney's musical drama, I Wanna Dance With Somebody.

Clive Davis' mentorship of Whitney Houston is chronicled in I Wanna Dance With Somebody Credit: Getty Images

When is the release date for Whitney Houston's biopic?

In April 2020, Sony Pictures announced they had a biographical film centered on Whitney Houston's life in the pre-production stages.

Whitney's sister-in-law Pat Houston, her former manager Clive Davis, Larry Mestel, Stella Meghie, and Denis O'Sullivan signed on as producers of the movie.

While Kasi Lemons takes on the tasks of directing I Wanna Dance With Somebody, Oscar-nominated screenwriter Anthony McCarten penned the screenplay.

McCarten's previous screenplays earned Rami Malek, Gary Oldman, and Eddie Redmayne the Academy Awards for Best Actor for their portrayals of real-life figures.

Moviegoers will get the chance to relive Whitney's career highlights, personal life with Bobby Brown, and more when I Wanna Dance With Somebody premieres in theaters on December 21, 2022.

Who is in the cast?

Taking on the role of the highly-celebrated star is Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker actress Naomi Ackie.

Regarding Naomi's casting, the film's producer told the Hollywood Reporter: "We spent the better part of the last year in an exhaustive search for an actress who could embody Whitney Houston.

"Naomi Ackie impressed us at every stage of the process. I was moved by her ability to capture the stage presence of a global icon while bringing humanity to her interior life."

Co-producer Clive Davis echoed similar sentiments and said: "Naomi Ackie’s screen test was so powerful, it sent shivers up my spine.

"Although Whitney’s incomparable vocals are used for all the songs, Naomi’s extraordinary acting range enables her to masterfully capture Whitney’s unique charm, star power, and, of course, her personal struggles.

"Naomi is the real deal and I can’t imagine a better choice for this iconic role."

The music executive added: “I am so glad that Anthony McCarten has committed to a no holds barred and musically rich screenplay that finally reveals the whole Whitney whose vocal genius deeply affected the world, while she fiercely battled the demons that were to be her undoing.

Star Wars actress Naomi Ackie is responsible for Whitney's portrayal in her 2022 biopic Credit: Getty Images - Getty

“From all my personal and professional experience with Whitney from her late teenage years to her tragic premature death, I know the full Whitney Houston story has not yet been told."

Pat Houston also teased Naomi's take on Whitney: "All Whitney fans have an appetite for perfection when it comes to Whitney and her legacy.

"To transform someone into a matchless icon is virtually impossible.

"But with careful consideration, Naomi Ackie was selected based on her quality performances and her deep commitment to emerging into the woman that we all loved."

She added: "We look forward to taking this journey with her."

Speaking of Clive Davis, he will be played by The Hunger Games actor Stanley Tucci.

The famed record producer had a major part in Whitney's overall commercial success.

While Stanley portrays the man responsible for overseeing Whitney's music trajectory, Ashton Sanders takes on the role of The Bodyguard actress' ex-husband Bobby Brown.

Audiences are familiar with Ashton for his appearances in Judas and the Black Messiah, Moonlight, and Captive State.

Law & Order: SVU actress Tamara Tunie portrays the late performer's mother Cissy Houston.

Nafessa Williams and The Wire star Clarke Peters round out the cast of I Wanna Dance With Somebody.

Related
NYLON

Jacob Elordi To Play Elvis In A New A24 Movie

Just a month after GQ declared him “Gen Z’s Leading Man,” Jacob Elordi has nabbed what some could say is his biggest role to date: Elvis Presley. But didn’t Austin Butler just play Elvis, you may ask. And I would, of course, respond, “Why, yes, he did.” But that was for Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis, whereas Elordi will portray the rock-and-roll sex symbol in a different project — one that isn’t even about him, in particular. Rather, Elordi has been cast as Elvis in Priscilla, an upcoming Priscilla Presley biopic.
MOVIES
The Independent

‘That’s scary’: Whitney Houston fans praise Naomi Ackie’s similarity to star in biopic trailer

Whitney Houston fans have shared their delighted reactions to the first trailer for the forthcoming biopic I Wanna Dance with Somebody.The film, which is scheduled for release in December, stars British actor Naomi Ackie as the revered vocalist.The teaser clip gives audiences their first view of the actor in the role across various moments in her life and career.Some of the scenes include Houston’s first time on stage, the filming of The Bodyguard and the star singing the US national anthem at the 1991 Super Bowl.After the release of the short video on Thursday (15 September), fans were quick...
THEATER & DANCE
ComicBook

Babylon Releases First Trailer Starring Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie and Diego Calva

The star-studded ensemble film Babylon has revealed its first trailer, showing the depravity that bristled in Hollywood during the 1920s. Babylon comes from Academy Award-winning director Damien Chazelle and features some big names leading the cast, such as Bullet Train's Brad Pitt, Harley Quinn star Margot Robbie, and Te Prometo Anarquía's Diego Calva. While those three make up the headliners, some other familiar faces can be found in the Babylon trailer, including Spider-Man star Tobey Maguire, Red Hot Chili Peppers musician Flea, Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins' Samara Weaving, and Don't Worry Darling's Olivia Wilde.
MOVIES
E! News

We're All Shook Up Over Jacob Elordi's Elvis Casting After Austin Butler's Biopic Turn

Watch: Riley Keough on Austin Butler Portraying Her Grandfather Elvis. A new Elvis has entered the building. Fresh off Austin Butler's knockout performance as the King of Rock and Roll in the Baz Luhrmann-directed biopic, Elvis Presley's life is getting another the big-screen treatment once more. And its Euphoria's Jacob Elordi who is set to step into those iconic blue suede shoes.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
Popculture

'Beverly Hills Cop 4' Finally Starts Filming With New Stars Joining Eddie Murphy

The long-awaited fourth Beverly Hills Cop movie is finally set to start production this week, with two big stars joining Eddie Murphy. Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Zola star Taylour Paige will star in Axel Foley's latest adventure. The new movie will be released by Netflix after Paramount Pictures made a deal with the streamer in 2019.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Tyler Perry Talks About the Need for “Time and Training” to Create Lasting Diversity in Hollywood

Ahead of premiering his latest feature, A Jazzman’s Blues, at the Toronto International Film Festival, Tyler Perry sat down for a wide-ranging conversation about the long road to making the period drama and his hope for diversity in the entertainment industry. “I am extremely excited for what has happened. The diversity, the choices, the opportunities,” said Perry in conversation with The Hollywood Reporter editorial director Nekesa Mumbi Moody. “But I worry because there is such a push for diversity and push for hiring people of color that I have found, in situations, that there are people [who] can be pushed...
MOVIES
Deadline

Sofia Coppola Sets ‘Priscilla’ As Next Film For A24 With Cailee Spaeny And Jacob Elordi Tapped To Play Priscilla And Elvis Presley

Sofia Coppola has set her sights on her next film as the Oscar-winner is set to direct the feature film Priscilla, which is based on the memoir Elvis and Me by Priscilla Beaulieu Presley with Cailee Spaeny and Jacob Elordi set to play Priscilla and Elvis Presley. Published in 1985, Presley’s intimate account of her life with Elvis became a New York Times Bestseller and an international sensation. Coppola adapted the script as well. Insiders say Coppola had been eyeing this film for some time as her follow-up to On The Rocks and began putting the pieces together to the film off the ground by this...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Alias Grace’ & ‘True Detective’ Star Sarah Gadon To Make Directorial Debut On ‘Lullabies For Little Criminals’ — TIFF

EXCLUSIVE: Fresh off starring in Toronto Film Festival drama North Of Normal, Sarah Gadon is set to make her directorial debut on feature Lullabies For Little Criminals, based on Heather O’Neill’s 2007 novel which won the Canada Reads competition. Alias Grace and True Detective star Gadon will adapt the screenplay and also produce alongside Brightlight Pictures’ (Firefly Lane) Shawn Williamson and Emily Alden.  Production is slated to take place in Montreal. The movie will follow thirteen year-old Baby who vacillates between childhood comforts and adult temptation. Her father, Jules, takes better care of his drug habit than he does of his daughter, however when her blossoming beauty...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Deadpool 3 Director Shawn Levy and Ryan Reynolds Want a Stranger Things Crossover in New Film

Shawn Levy hit box office gold with Free Guy, his 2021 blockbuster featuring Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds -- and it opened up a door to the Marvel Cinematic Universe for him. As director of the planned Deadpool 3, the filmmaker will get to bring the Merc With a Mouth into a much more PG-13 setting. Along the way, he's hoping that the meta-humor that Deadpool is famous for might open up another possibility: a crossover with Stranger Things, the Netflix series Levy serves as an executive producer on. While the two properties come from different corporate parents, that didn't stop the first two films form having little winks and nods to Green Lantern, which starred Reynolds along with his Free Guy co-star Taika Waititi.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Chris Pratt's Garfield Movie Release Date Delayed by Sony

It's not even Monday, but Sony Pictures just delivered some bummer news to fans of the Garfield franchise. On Friday, the studio announced that its animated reboot of Garfield will be debuting in theaters several months later than previously-planned. Instead of bowing on February 16, 2024, the film has now been delayed to the Memorial Day weekend of May 24, 2024. This means that the world will have to wait just a while longer to see the new film, which has already broken the Internet with the announcement that Guardians of the Galaxy star Chris Pratt will be voicing the titular character's father.
MOVIES
Popculture

'Elvis' HBO Max Premiere Date Revealed

Baz Luhrmann's epic Elvis biopic will finally reach HBO Max in one week. The Elvis Presley movie will begin streaming on Friday, Sept. 2. The movie stars Austin Butler as the King of Rock and Roll and Tom Hanks as his controlling manager, Colonel Tom Parker. Elvis hit theaters on...
MOVIES
The US Sun

