curetoday.com
What Is CAR-T Cell Therapy, and What Can Patients With Cancer Expect?
Over the past five years, CAR-T cell therapy has improved outcomes for many patients with blood cancer. Here’s what patients need to know about the immune-based treatment. It has been five years since the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of Kymriah (tisagenlecleucel) for the treatment of certain children and young adults with acute lymphoblastic leukemia, marking the first FDA-approved CAR-T cell therapy for patients with cancer.
Nature.com
Recognizing the new disorder "idiopathic hypocryoglobulinaemia" in patients with previously unidentified clinical conditions
A considerable number of patients with high clinical suspicion for cryoglobulinaemic vasculitis either show negative results for the detection of cryoglobulins or show only trace amounts which cannot be characterized for composition. We aimed at establishing whether theÂ failureÂ to detect or the detectionÂ of trace amounts of cryoglobulin with conventional methods either identifies a peculiar subset of low level cryoglobulinaemia (from now on hypocryoglobulinaemia) or represents a separate entity. Using a modified precipitation technique in hypo-ionic medium, we prospectively identified between 2008 and 2021 237 patients (median age 60.8Â years [22"“97], 137 females) having <"‰0.5% cryocrit and clinical suspicion of autoimmune disorder. Of these 237 patients, only 54 (22.7%) had a history of HCV infection. One hundred and sixty-nine out of 237 patients (71%) had an established underlying disease, while 68 patients (28.6%) (median age 62.9Â years [29"“93], 35 females) did not show either laboratory markers or clinical symptoms consonant with an underlying aetiology. These 68 cases with only trace amounts of cryoglobulins were defined as having a putatively idiopathic hypocryoglobulinaemia. Nineteen of these 68 patients (27.9%) had a history of HCV infection. Twenty-four patients out of 68 (35.3%) were positive for rheumatoid factor (RF), while 25 (36.7%) patients had signs of complement consumption (i.e., C4"‰<"‰15 mg/dlÂ and/or C3"‰<"‰80Â mg/dlÂ ), and 36 (52.9%) had increased inflammatory indexes. Seven patients only had arthralgia and constitutional symptoms while 61 out of 68 (89.7%) presented with at least one of the three cardinal signs of cryoglobulinaemic vasculitis including skin lesions, peripheral nerve involvement, and glomerulonephritis. Seventy-five percent of the subjects had type III hypocryoglobulins. In patients with hypocryoglobulinaemia the histologic features of glomerulonephritis (also examined by electron microscopy) resembled those of mixed cryoglobulinaemia-associated glomerulonephritis. In conclusion, hypocryoglobulins are often polyclonal and are mainly unrelated to HCV infection. Patients who present high clinical suspicion for vasculitis, especially glomerulonephritis and yet test negative for cryoglobulinaemia detected by standard techniques, could require deeper investigation even in the absence of HCV infection, RF activity or signs of complement consumption.
Good News Network
Pipes a Million Times Thinner Than Human Hair Could Deliver Personalized Therapies to Individual Cells
Pipes a million times thinner than a human hair could deliver personalized therapies to individual cells, according to new research. The ‘world’s tiniest plumbing system’ could transform medicine by funneling drugs, proteins, or molecules to precisely targeted organs and tissue—without any risk of side-effects. It comprises...
getnews.info
Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA) Market to Grow Substantially During the Forecast Period (2019-32) – DelveInsight | Key Companies – Desitin Arzneimittel, Eisai, Idorsia, Taisho, RespireRx, Apnimed
As per DelveInsight’s estimate, the United States holds the largest market size for Obstructive Sleep Apnea compared to EU5 (the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, France, and Spain) and Japan. Among EU5 countries, the UK has the highest market size, while Spain has the smallest market size of OSA. The Obstructive Sleep Apnoea market size is expected to increase in the coming years owing to the launch of upcoming therapies.
News-Medical.net
Study shows vaccine-derived poliovirus in infant with severe immunodeficiency
In a recent study published in Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report, researchers identified type 3 vaccine-derived poliovirus (VDPV) in an infant. The oral poliovirus vaccine (OPV) has been effective against poliomyelitis due to its ability to elicit intestinal and humoral immune responses. Sabin vaccine is a live attenuated poliovirus that stimulates the immune system by replicating in the intestine, thereby inducing immune responses against the vaccine strain.
Phys.org
A key step toward growing human kidneys in the laboratory
Kidney disease affects one in nine adults globally and the incidence of kidney failure is steadily rising around the world. Being able to grow working kidney tissue in a laboratory could help accelerate medical treatments for kidney disease and restore kidney function. The kidney forms normally in humans as a result of two building blocks—metanephric mesenchyme and ureteric bud. The laboratory of Joseph Bonventre, MD, Ph.D., Chief of the Renal Unit and Founding Chief of the Engineering in Medicine Division at the Brigham, figured out how to generate the first building block—metanephric mesenchyme—resulting in many components of the kidney from human stem cells seven years ago.
DVM 360
Managing acral lick dermatitis in canines
OCD medications show efficacy for behaviors associated with ALD. Acral lick dermatitis (ALD), also known as a “hot spot,” is a common canine skin disorder associated with repetitive licking, biting, and scratching, often until severe inflammation or infection. The “itch-lick” cycle frequently starts with boredom, stress, local irritation, behavioral issues, or trauma, and this harmful, self-inflicted behavior may become a chronic psychologic and dermatologic issue with reduced quality of life.
MedicalXpress
Muscle models mimic diabetes, inform personalized medicine
Abnormally high blood sugar (glucose) levels can result in type 2 diabetes when things go awry with the body's skeletal muscle, which plays a key role in regulating glucose. Scientists are using in vitro (in a dish) skeletal muscle engineering to gain a better understanding of the complex genetic and environmental factors underlying diabetes. This involves putting lab-grown, healthy skeletal muscle tissues in a state resembling diabetes—high glucose and high insulin—or growing skeletal muscle from diabetic patients' muscle stem cells.
FDA Okays bluebird bio's $3M Gene Therapy For Rare Neurological Disorder In Boys: What Investors Should Know
Biotechnology company, bluebird bio, Inc. BLUE announced late Friday that the Food and Drug Administration approved its gene therapy for a rare neurodegenerative disease. What Happened: The FDA granted accelerated approval for Skysona, aka eli-cel, to slow the progression of neurologic dysfunction in boys 4-17 years of age with early, active cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy (CALD), the Somerville, Massachusetts-based company said in a statement.
science.org
Deep learning reveals predictive sequence concepts within immune repertoires to immunotherapy
T cell receptor (TCR) sequencing has been used to characterize the immune response to cancer. However, most analyses have been restricted to quantitative measures such as clonality that do not leverage the complementarity-determining region 3 (CDR3) sequence. We use DeepTCR, a framework of deep learning algorithms, to reveal sequence concepts that are predictive of response to immunotherapy. We demonstrate that DeepTCR can predict response and use the model to infer the antigenic specificities of the predictive signature and their unique dynamics during therapy. The predictive signature of nonresponse is associated with high frequencies of TCRs predicted to recognize tumor-specific antigens, and these tumor-specific TCRs undergo a higher degree of dynamic changes on therapy in nonresponders versus responders. These results are consistent with a biological model where the hallmark of nonresponders is an accumulation of tumor-specific T cells that undergo turnover on therapy, possibly because of the dysfunctional state of these T cells in nonresponders.
parkinsonsnewstoday.com
Rapid Skin Swab Test May Help Diagnose Parkinson’s
A non-invasive skin swab test may make a diagnosis of Parkinson’s disease in as few as three minutes, according to a study done at The University of Manchester in the U.K. The test looks at samples of sebum, an oily matter made by glands in the skin, where it can detect changes in lipids (fats). Researchers used cotton swabs to sample sebum from people’s backs and found 500 compounds that were different between people with Parkinson’s and those without the disease.
MedicalXpress
How genetics play a role in developing melanoma
A recent study from Cleveland Clinic shows that melanoma, which is the most serious type of skin cancer, isn't just caused by environmental factors. Researchers discovered genetics can also play a role. "What we found was that one in six people who have melanoma and other cancers running in their...
cgtlive.com
Intellia Nets Positive Data Across In Vivo CRISPR Therapies for ATTR Amyloidosis Cardiomyopathy, Angioedema
Administration of NTLA-2001 led to rapid and deep reductions in serum TTR by day 28. Intellia has reported positive interim data from 2 ongoing clinical trials examining their in vivo CRISPR/Cas9 gene editing therapies, one for the treatment of transthyretin (ATTR) amyloidosis with cardiomyopathy and the other for hereditary angioedema (HAE).
ajmc.com
ICER Releases Draft Evidence Report on Gene Therapies for Hemophilia A and B
Despite $2.5 million placeholder price tags, the Institute for Clinical and Economic Review draft evidence report considers gene therapy cost-effective versus comparators in both hemophilia A and B. The Institute for Clinical and Economic Review (ICER) has released a draft evidence report concluding that gene therapies for hemophilia A and...
Medical News Today
Innovative blood test may detect cancers that are otherwise hard to diagnose
Researchers have designed a blood test for cancer that looks at the methylation of cell-free DNA. A large-scale trial is ongoing to determine how the Gallieri test, as it is known, influences the time to cancer diagnosis. Some results from the trial were recently presented at a conference. They show...
biopharmadive.com
Intellia offers first look at CRISPR drug for rare swelling disorder
An experimental CRISPR-based medicine from Intellia Therapeutics reduced biological markers of disease and relieved symptoms in patients with a rare condition called hereditary angioedema. Results from an early-stage clinical trial, presented at a medical meeting Friday, showed Intellia’s gene editing treatment, known as NTLA-2002, lowered levels of a protein implicated...
MedicalXpress
What clinical trials can teach us
For decades, researchers at the University of Michigan Rogel Cancer Center have been searching for ways to fundamentally change the approach to treating laryngeal cancer and underlying assumptions to improve clinical care for patients. Laryngeal cancer can severely alter patients' ability to talk and breathe. Treatment is limited, relying on aggressive surgery and insufficient therapeutics, which leaves patients with few options.
getnews.info
Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) Pipeline Analysis | Insights into the Current Therapies, Emerging Drugs, Latest Regulatory Approvals, Clinical Trials, Treatment Outlook and Key Companies
As per DelveInsight’s assessment, globally, nearly 70+ key pharma and biotech companies are working on 70+ pipeline drugs in the Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) therapeutics landscape based on different Routes of Administration (RoA), Mechanism of Action (MoA), and molecule types. Several of the therapies are in the advanced stages of clinical development and are expected to launch in the coming years.
ajmc.com
Patients With Asthma May Move Too Quickly to Biologics, Researchers Say
The retrospective claims database analysis looked at patients in the United States, where it is estimated that costs related to asthma are more than $80 billion annually. Two-thirds of patients with asthma who started biologic treatment had suboptimal adherence to their medications and one-third had mild disease, which researchers said are signs that they may have been escalated to biologics contrary to guidelines, according to a recent study.
Meet Your Cancer Team: A Radiation Oncologist
Radiation therapy, or radiotherapy, is the use of various forms of high-energy X-rays to treat cancer and other diseases. It works by damaging the genetic material within cancer cells. Contemporary radiation therapy optimizes delivery to the tumor and minimizes the dose to the nearby normal anatomy. How often is radiation...
