GRATON, Calif.— California’s largest whiskey producer, Redwood Empire Whiskey, expands its award-winning portfolio with Batch No. 002 of Redwood Empire Rocket Top Straight Rye Whiskey (SRP $89.99/750 ml) and Redwood Empire Grizzly Beast Straight Bourbon Whiskey (SRP $89.99/750 ml). Whiskey lovers can rejoice in this much anticipated second batch that continues to excite consumers around the growing portfolio of expressions that convey a sense of place and inspire a reverence for nature.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO